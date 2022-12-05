ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

First look: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions odds and lines

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings (10-2) face the Detroit Lions (5-7) in an NFC North matchup Sunday in Week 14. Kickoff from Ford Field is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Lions odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Vikings defeated the New York Jets 27-22 in Week 13 to cover as 3-point favorites at home. Minnesota is on a 2-game winning streak and the team has won 9 of its last 10 games after a 1-1 start to the season.

The Lions came away with a 40-14 blowout victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 to cover as 1-point home favorites. Detroit has won 4 of its last 5 games, with the team’s lone loss in that span coming against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 on Thanksgiving Day.

Vikings at Lions odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 9:55 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Vikings -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Lions -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Vikings -1 (-110) | Lions +1 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 53 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Vikings 10-2 | Lions 5-7
  • ATS: Vikings 6-5-1 | Lions 8-4
  • O/U: Vikings 7-5 | Lions 8-4

Vikings vs. Lions head-to-head

Sunday’s showdown will be the 123rd all-time meeting between the Vikings and the Lions. Minnesota has a massive edge with an 80-40-2 record in the first 122 meetings.

The Vikings have won 9 of the last 10 meetings. Minnesota defeated Detroit 28-24 in Week 3 of this season but failed to cover as a 6.5-point home favorite.

