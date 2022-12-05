Read full article on original website
webcenterfairbanks.com
Interior Alaska feels magnitude 3.7 earthquake
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Interior Alaska experienced an earthquake on Wednesday, December 7 that could be felt in the Fairbanks area. The event occurred at 7:21 a.m. and its epicenter was located about 19 miles south of Fairbanks and Ester. As of noon on Wednesday, no damage was reported ....
alaskasnewssource.com
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
radiokenai.com
M/V Tazlina Will Sail Northern Panhandle Route During January and February 2023
The M/V Tazlina will provide service in January and February 2023, and bookings are now available for communities including Angoon, Gustavus, Hoonah, Juneau, Haines, and Skagway. The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) will operate the Tazlina four days each week between January 12 and February 26, while the M/V LeConte is offline for its annual overhaul and recertification.
alaskasnewssource.com
Southern Alaska sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
A record 10.4 inches of snow fell on Tuesday in Anchorage, Alaska, which shut down schools and caused treacherous travel conditions.
alaskasnewssource.com
Historic snowstorm buries Anchorage in over a foot of snow
alaskafish.news
Anchorage Daily News, Seattle Times host event: “Boom & Bust in the Bering Sea”
Panel discussion: “the fate of crab and sockeye salmon in a warming world” via live & Zoom. WHEN: Monday, December 12 from 6 – 8PM Alaska time. As the world warms, the Bering Sea tells a story of boom and bust. The sockeye salmon runs of Bristol Bay are to be marveled. More than 78.3 million sockeye surged home last summer, filling nets and spawning grounds. The spectacular display came as Alaska salmon runs of chum and chinook once again imploded.
alaskasnewssource.com
Hugh Neff's Iditarod application has been denied
Dunleavy kicks off second term, swearing in with Lt. Governor Dahlstrom in Anchorage. Incumbent governor Michael Dunleavy’s second term began today, swearing in just after 1pm at the Alaska Airlines Center on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus. Updated: 10 hours ago. Since he started putting pen to paper,...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s largest shelter is at capacity. Mayor Bronson wants to add 160 more beds.
The Anchorage Assembly took no action at its meeting Tuesday on Mayor Dave Bronson’s request to expand Sullivan Arena shelter capacity. Read more. Wintry weather has maxed out emergency cold weather shelter capacity in Anchorage. On Monday, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson proposed raising bed capacity at the municipally owned Sullivan Arena from 200 to 360. The Anchorage Assembly may consider the measure at its meeting Tuesday night.
alaskasnewssource.com
Case closed in death of Marx Bros Cafe head chef
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - December marks one year since John D’Elia, executive chef of Marx Bros Cafe, was found dead inside the prep kitchen. Now more details are available about how he died and the Anchorage Police Department’s investigation into his death. However, D’Elia’s family and friends still have questions.
Some rural votes were again left uncounted in Alaska’s statewide election
Ballots from six rural Alaska villages were not fully counted in Alaska’s November elections, the Division of Elections said Friday. A division official said the U.S. Postal Service failed to deliver them to the state election headquarters before the election was certified on Nov. 30. “You’ll need to contact the USPS to find out why […] The post Some rural votes were again left uncounted in Alaska’s statewide election appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a foot of snow fell in areas around the region overnight. The Anchorage School District canceled all classes for the day, and a spokesperson for the district said all after-school activities have also been canceled. The district also said rental facilities are closed for use Wednesday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Multiple mail thefts in Eagle River, Palmer likely connected
Recount of two legislative races to be done this week. For the first time in two years, the American Legion Post 35 held its 16th annual Recognition Dinner for veterans of World War II and the Korean War in person. Case closed in death of Marx Bros Cafe head chef.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island mayor: 'Disrespectful' spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
At stake is a $40 million deal that would have a native Hawaiian non-profit share the work with long-time marketing agency. 'Completely unrecognizable': Early-morning blaze turns 2 Kakaako businesses into charred rubble. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Fire investigators are working to figure out what caused a large blaze at...
One-third of Alaskan Bison Herd Starves to Death Amid Brutal Winter Conditions
Alaska had to pause this year’s bison season as a staggering one-third of the animals died because of last winter’s extreme weather. As a result, only 50 bison were harvested this season. Last year, the area was pummeled with heavy snow and ice. Sadly, the harsh condition wiped out a third of the Delta Junction bison herd.
thealaska100.com
An Anchorage engineer is turning plastic waste into big change
An Anchorage engineer is collecting plastic waste washing up on Alaska’s beaches and hopes you will too. Patrick Simpson told Alaska’s News Source that up to 125 million pounds of plastic accumulates on Alaska’s beaches annually. To help combat the environmental impact, Simpson received a grant from...
Zacks.com
The Joint (JYNT) Expands Operations to Alaska With 3 Clinics
JYNT - Free Report) announced that it signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to extend its footprint in Alaska. Per the agreement, the company will open three clinics in the state. While the first clinic was opened in Wasilla, the second is expected to come in the first quarter of 2023,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just a week after the 2023 city budget was passed by the Anchorage Assembly, Mayor Dave Bronson announced his vetoes, and within 24 hours, put forth a new resolution to increase the capacity of the Sullivan Arena from 200 to 360 individuals. It was meant to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts in two Anchorage-area legislative races are scheduled to take place this week. A state elections official says a recount is planned for Wednesday in the Senate District E race and for Thursday in the House District 15 race. The recounts will take place in Juneau....
