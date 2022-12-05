Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCRG.com
Antisemetic flyers found in Eastern Iowa
Newbo City Market to give free rent for a year to one lucky artist. Newbo City Market in Cedar Rapids plans to give an artist a big opportunity in the coming year. Construction started today on the new J-R-S Pharma manufacturing facility in Cedar Rapids.
The 9 Biggest And Booziest Gifts To Buy At Costco In Eastern Iowa
There is nothing better than getting some kind of alcohol for Christmas. It's even better when that booze comes in a really, really big package. If you're a member at Costco like my wife and I are, you probably have seen some of these massive bottles, boozy advent calendars, or mini kegs of beer that would make great Christmas gifts. For those who aren't members, let me show you.
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
KCJJ
UI College of Engineering dean leaves for presidency of California college
The dean of the University of Iowa College of Engineering is leaving for a new job opportunity. The UI announced on Tuesday that Harriet Nembhard has been named president of Harvey Mudd College, a liberal arts school located in Claremont, California that specializes in science, engineering, and mathematics. Nembhard, who...
KCJJ
Severson Charity Challenge enters its final year
The Severson Charity Challenge is entering its final year. For the past 11 years, staffers from the cities of Iowa City, Coralville, North Liberty, and University Heights along with staff from Johnson County have competed in the Severson Charity Challenge to gather donations during the holiday season to benefit local charities.
Genesis Closes West Davenport Emergency Room Today
Genesis Medical Center's West Campus will no longer serve the area with an emergency department. For decades, the hospital has served the west half of Davenport, but as the Genesis East campus has expanded in recent years, the West Campus has shifted its focus. The remainder of the campus will remain open.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
iheart.com
Des Moines, Cedar Rapids Both Outside Top 100 of Sinful Cities List
(Undated) -- Des Moines and Cedar Rapids are both outside the top 100 in WalletHub's latest list of the most sinful cities in America. WalletHub ranks Des Moines 128th and Cedar Rapids 166th compared to the 182 largest cities in the country. WalletHub used 38 key factors to make its rankings including crime, excessive drinking rates, and the number of adult establishments per capita. WalletHub says the least sinful city in America is Port St. Lucie, Florida while the most sinful city is no surprise, Las Vegas. A full list of cities is available here.
Daily Iowan
Karaoke nights take over Iowa City bars and restaurants
A group of University of Iowa students firmly planted the roots of Public Space One in 2002 when they rehearsed and performed an original play in a donated space above the Deadwood Tavern. Since then, PS1 has stood as one of Iowa City’s artistic pillars for two decades. PS1...
KCRG.com
Antisemitic messages found in Coralville neighborhood
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A local Jewish leader is sending a message of resilience after antisemitic flyers appeared on the lawns of some Coralville homes. A TV9 viewer shared the below photos, saying his wife found “a couple of these” in the yards of their neighborhood. The viewer declined to go on-camera at this time out of a concern for the safety of his family.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol
If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
Update: Leann Rimes Concert Has Been Rescheduled At Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Sad news with this update. The LeAnn Rimes concert scheduled for Friday, December 9 has been rescheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023. LeAnn Rimes was forced to cancel this week’s Riverside Casino & Golf Resort concert due to a vocal cord injury. LeAnn Rimes Statement. LeAnn Rimes did release...
Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test
The former clinical manager of an Iowa hospice claims she was instructed to lie to a patient’s family about a caregiver’s COVID-19 infection. State records indicate Michelle Hopp of Davenport was working in Iowa for St. Croix Hospice earlier this year as a full-time manager of clinical services. On the morning of Aug. 29, one […] The post Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
