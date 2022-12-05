Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS wrestling has high hopes this season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling program, under head coach Ryan Smircich, enters the season with much optimism. On the girls side, the program will be led by senior Kira Pipkins, arguably the best female wrestler in the state. Pipkins is a three-time New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association girls state champion.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS basketball teams unveil their schedules
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15. The boys will host Columbia High School of Maplewood, while the girls will visit Livingston High School, both at 7 p.m. Here are their schedules. Boys basketball. Dec....
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS basketball teams unveil their schedules
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15. The boys team will host North Star Academy at 7 p.m., and the girls team will visit Newark West Side at 4 p.m. The girls team, under head...
essexnewsdaily.com
Sister cities mural is unveiled in Newark
This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Javier Jiménez, mayor of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico; Newark Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles; Newark Arts & Cultural Affairs Director fayemi shakur; Newark Municipal Council members; Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Ricardo Salazar, and artist José R. Beltrán Ramos, aka “Flavor,” to unveil a new 500-foot-long mural on Mt. Prospect Place between 2nd and Mt. Prospect avenues in Newark’s North Ward on Dec. 2. The two municipalities signed a “sister city” agreement in September 2021.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley teen carries on Sister Catherine’s legacy of kindness
NUTLEY, NJ — Academy of the Holy Angels student Breanna Hetzer, of Nutley, has been named as a recipient of the Sister Catherine Green Kindness Award in appreciation of her inspirational attitudes. Hetzer was honored during the Nov. 21 Thanksgiving prayer service at the school in Demarest for exemplifying the kindness for which Sister Catherine was known.
essexnewsdaily.com
Program leads four Newark families to homeownership
NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Newark Municipal Council members, Invest Newark President and CEO Marcus Randolph, YouthBuild Newark founder and CEO Robert Clark, and other dignitaries in a ceremony on Nov. 29 to present four Newark families with keys to their first homes at 223 Peshine Ave.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark Beth Israel names new community room in honor of the Giantomasi family
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named “The Giantomasi Family Community Room” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Francis J. Giantomasi serves as the chairperson of the NBIMC board of trustees and is an executive committee member of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS basketball teams unveil schedules
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15. Dec. 15: vs. East Side, 7 p.m. Dec. 17: vs. Seton Hall Prep, 1 p.m. Dec. 20: at Arts, 7 p.m. Dec. 22: vs....
essexnewsdaily.com
Verona/Glen Ridge hockey team boasts solid experience, seeks another banner season
This slideshow requires JavaScript. VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team returns a strong group from last year’s 21-5-3 squad, which captured the Kelly Cup playoff championship and advanced to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Public C state tournament semifinals.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange runner blazes trail in college
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2021 alumnus Sebastian DeSimone is not only enjoying his college experience at Gwynedd Mercy University, in Gwynedd Valley, Pa., he is also changing the face of sports for students with intellectual disabilities at the national level. DeSimone was a...
essexnewsdaily.com
Celebrate the season at Durand-Hedden House & Garden
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Durand-Hedden this December for local holiday traditions. Register for Durand-Hedden’s popular gingerbread house contest at durandhedden.org through Dec. 9. Contestants will drop off their creations at Durand-Hedden on Saturday, Dec. 10. Winners will be announced Monday, Dec. 12. The entire community is invited to...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS field hockey players gain Super Essex Conference honors
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School field hockey team featured eight players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches. Seniors Georgie Gassaro, Sarah Cerny and Sophia Vaccariello each made the first team; senior Alexa Kaplan, senior Lily Sharma and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Archdiocese of Newark to hold collection to aid Catholic aging religious
NEWARK, NJ — The National Religious Retirement Office announced that, on Dec. 10 and 11, the Archdiocese of Newark will hold the annual Retirement Fund for Religious collection in parishes throughout the area. Last year, the parishioners of the archdiocese donated $325,581.40 to the collection. In 2022, the Dominican...
essexnewsdaily.com
‘A Chorus Line’ comes to the Burgdorff Cultural Center
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Front & Center for Performing Arts will present “A Chorus Line,” the Tony Award–winning Broadway musical that remains a contemporary classic, at the Burgdorff Cultural Center, 10 Durand Road in Maplewood, on Friday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 and 8 p.m. The show follows a group of dancers as they audition for coveted spots in a Broadway show; it includes such iconic songs as “One,” “What I Did for Love” and “At the Ballet.” Tickets can be purchased at achoruslinetkts.square.site.
essexnewsdaily.com
Gagneron selected as CEO of New Community Corp.
NEWARK, NJ — New Community Corp., one of the nation’s largest community development organizations, has appointed Simone Gagneron as its chief executive officer, effective Dec. 1. She succeeds Richard Rohrman, who retired in 2021. Gagneron most recently served as chief operating officer at United Way of Northern New...
essexnewsdaily.com
Phase 1 of $5M renovation complete at Columbian Park in East Orange, park reopens to residents
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The city of East Orange will celebrate the soft reopening of a new recreational open space at Columbian Park, as Phase 1 of the $5 million park renovation has been completed through partnership with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Green Acres Program. “The...
essexnewsdaily.com
Register your child to audition for Paper Mill’s summer musical theater program
MILLBURN, NJ — Paper Mill Playhouse will hold auditions for students to be a part of the theater’s prestigious Summer Musical Theater Conservatory and Musical Theater Technique Intensive for 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 29, at Montclair State University, College of the Arts/Life Hall, 1 Normal Ave. in Montclair. Students who earn spots in the July conservatory in the senior, ages 15-18; junior plus, ages 13-14; and junior, ages 10-12, companies are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill’s professional artistic staff in a fully produced, original concert at Paper Mill Playhouse on July 28 and 29 titled “New Voices of 2023: We Will Rock You!” The concert is the culmination of the five-week program.
essexnewsdaily.com
Plan ahead and sort it out: 2023 curbside recycling changes in SOMA
MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Start sorting out your recyclables now. The revamped, dual-stream, curbside recycling program for South Orange and Maplewood kicks off the new year on Jan. 2. Starting in 2023, recyclable materials will need to be separated into two categories for two distinct pickups on alternating weeks. One week’s pickup will be exclusively for fibers, such as cardboard and paper, and the following week’s pickup will be for commingled plastic, glass and metal containers. The revised curbside pickup rhythm will begin each week in Maplewood on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and finish up each week in South Orange on Thursday and Friday.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield Public Library works to digitize, preserve pieces of local history
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Public Library’s history and genealogy information is in the process of being digitized and preserved. Thanks to a grant from the Essex County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs, the library obtained enough funding to purchase archival supplies to properly preserve treasures of Bloomfield history, such as old photographs, microfilm and more.
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange football standout Ronnie Hickman, of Ohio State, earns Big Ten honors
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange native Ronnie Hickman, a starting safety for the Ohio State University football team, was named to the all–Big Ten Conference third team. Hickman, a four-year player, posted 54 tackles and one interception this season for the Buckeyes, who will play in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes, with an 11-1 record on the season, are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 1 seed and defending champion Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., at 8 p.m. Ohio State’s lone loss came against rival Michigan in the final regular-season game at home on Saturday, Nov. 26.
