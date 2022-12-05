Read full article on original website
Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in 'I Am Ruth' Trailer
Kate Winslet and her actress daughter Mia Threapleton are taking on mother-daughter characters in the new film I Am Ruth. The U.K.'s Channel 4 recently released a trailer for the upcoming film created by Dominic Savage and Winslet, 47, who "together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," an official synopsis from the network reads.
Hugh Grant joins Kate Winslet in new HBO drama The Palace
Grant will guest star alongside lead actor Winslet
Kate Winslet Says She Was Told to Settle for ‘Fat Girl’ Roles as a Young Actress
Kate Winslet recently opened up about her experiences as a young actress in Hollywood. According to People, the actress told The Sunday Times that she was often told she had to settle for "fat girl" roles and was cruelly called "blubber." "It can be extremely negative. People are subject to...
Kate Winslet responds to rumours of a sequel to The Holiday
Kate Winslet has responded to thrilling rumours that iconic Christmas flick The Holiday is getting a sequel. The beloved film starred Kate and Cameron Diaz as two love-lorn women who swap houses for the holidays in the hopes of getting away from their own complicated lives - but both end up finding something unexpected on their travels.
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Kate Winslet Pulls Off an Outfit Repeat in 7-Year-Old Gown at the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Premiere
Good fashion never goes out of style — and Kate Winslet is living proof! The actress pulled off an outfit repeat at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in London on Tuesday, December 6. The Titanic star, 47, graced the red carpet in a dazzling halter dress by Badgley Mischka. The frock featured a […]
Kate Winslet Will Never Let Go Of Her Love For Titanic
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind. Kate Winslet has an unsinkable love for Titanic. "It's amazing and incredible to have been part of something that, you know, is so steeped in nostalgia for people and still resonates with people in the way that it does," the actress said on Good Morning America on Dec. 5. "It's a huge, huge honor that people still love something that I was a part of all those years ago. It's just magical."
Margot Robbie says she took her ‘opportunity’ to kiss Brad Pitt on Babylon
Margot Robbie has said she took to the “opportunity” to kiss Brad Pitt when filming Babylon. Robbie and Pitt star opposite one another in Damien Chazelle’s forthcoming three-hour film.Chazelle previously directed acclaimed hits including Whiplash and La La Land. Babylon is thought to be another Oscar contender for the filmmaker.In a recent interview with E! News, Robbie revealed that her kiss with Pitt in the film “wasn’t in the script”.The actor, 32, said that she improvised the moment with some help from Chazelle.Robbie said: “I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt?’ I’m...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Jessie Buckley of ‘Women Talking’ to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)
Jessie Buckley, the Oscar-nominated Irish actress soon to be seen in theaters in the Sarah Polley written and directed drama Women Talking, is getting saluted at the 2023 Oscar Wilde Awards. The 17th annual event, held on the Thursday night before the Academy Awards, is set for March 9 at J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.More from The Hollywood ReporterCBC Execs Talk Inclusive Storytelling to Reflect Changing Canada: "We Have to Double Down"How 'We're All Going to the World's Fair' Grew Out of the Internet's Subconscious'Cha Cha Real Smooth' Writer-Director Cooper Raiff on Directing Himself:...
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
Jennifer Lawrence tells Viola Davis weight loss was the "biggest conversation" around The Hunger Games casting
Jennifer Lawrence and Viola Davis are both critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning actors who also happen to have ample experience with blockbuster and franchise filmmaking. In Lawrence’s case, she’s been open about how franchise films affected her career as a whole. In her Actors on Actors conversation with Davis (via Variety), she elaborates on some of the hardships of her roles in X-Men and The Hunger Games.
"Lock Down Your Group Chats, People": This 25-Year-Old Found A Bunch Of Coworkers Making Fun Of Her On Slack
"In that group chat, I became a running joke, apparently. Like, I was named dropped many, many times."
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Halter Dress at People’s Choice Awards 2022 with Boyfriend Robert Ross
Phoebe Gates brought her striking style to the People’s Choice Awards 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. With her boyfriend Robert Ross by her side, the daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, went for a bold all-black ensemble, including show-stopping platform heels. Gates’ look centered around a Retrofête gown made of a silky black fabric in a criss-crossed halter neck style. The gown featured a risky angular cutout just below the bodice that further diversified the silhouette, keeping things interesting. On the accessories front, the eco-friendly fashionista opted for gilded pieces with diamond embellishments from Walters Faith Jewelry that had...
Charlotte Church: ‘I thought I was going to faint on The Masked Singer’
Of all the songs you sing, which stirs your emotions the most? 25aubrey. When I was little and doing the classical stuff, it would have been My Lagan Love – a beautiful Irish air – or a Welsh song Mae Hiraeth Yn y Mor [“there is longing in the sea”]. I don’t long for my pop stuff but the EPs had a lot of pertinence. The song Nerve is really emotionally hardcore. In Pop Dungeon [Church’s live covers show], the one that gets me is With Every Heartbeat by Robyn, which is such a lean song but packed full of pathos, meaning and glory.
‘Empire of Light’ review: Olivia Colman shines in this Sam Mendes drama
The Shakespeare quote “Find where light in darkness lies” is painted on the lobby wall at the Empire, a handsomely fading 1930s cineplex that faces the sea in a small British town. The setting is the heart of Sam Mendes’ drama “Empire of Light,” and the quote feels appropriate for a place where audiences sit in shadows, happily mesmerized by the images in a flickering beam. And it nicely sums up the film itself, which goes to difficult places but ultimately leaves its audience with poetry and light.
I'm beautiful in real life, says Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer wishes she could "bottle" how she feels about herself. The 29-year-old actress has taken to social media to hit back at her critics, with Keke saying she's "beautiful in real life" because of who she is, rather than what she looks like. The Hollywood star - who has...
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Host Matt Lucas Exits Series
The Great British Baking Show is losing one-half of its hilarious hosts as Matt Lucas exits the fan-favorite baking competition series. The Channel 4 series, which streams stateside on Netflix, recently released its 13th season, the third in which Lucas appeared alongside longtime host Noel Fielding. Lucas posted a message to fans on Twitter to announce his departure.
