With cases up since Thanksgiving, how to tell difference between RSV, flu and COVID

This year's Thanksgiving celebration meant sharing good food and fellowship for many of us. Also, apparently, COVID.

Patients with COVID-19 have been slowly filling hospital beds across Florida since the holiday , with numbers surging in some locations such as Polk County . We're not seeing the numbers we did last summer but the state's caseload (and positivity rate) has been rising for weeks according to state Health Department data.

Meanwhile, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu are out there, threatening a "triple-demic." Fortunately, they're not all peaking at the same time, according to Dr. Shalika Katugaha, system medical director of infectious diseases for Jacksonville's Baptist Health. Here's what you need to know about the three viruses , how to tell them apart, and how to avoid them.

BIWEEKLY UPDATE: Unlike most states which report coronavirus data directly to the public multiple times a week or daily, Florida reports every other week with the summary only listing the increase for the previous seven days, entirely skipping a week of data. State reports include only Florida residents and not visitors for cases and deaths, but do include visitors for vaccination totals.

Subtracting the state's Nov. 18 report from the Dec. 2 one , we get:

New COVID-19 cases in the previous two weeks: 30,932

30,932 Total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began: 7,226,875 (7,270,410 per Johns Hopkins)

7,226,875 (7,270,410 per Johns Hopkins) New COVID-19 deaths in the previous two weeks: 326

326 Total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began: 83,201

83,201 Last week's testing positivity: State report: 11.4%

State death counts from COVID-19 tend to get updated and revised so that number may not reflect actual deaths occurring in that time period. Sources: Florida Department of Health COVID report , U.S. Health and Human Services ( hospitalizations )

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Sarasota Memorial Hospital's COVID protocols will be investigated after a raucous, emotional public meeting ; Twitter under Elon Musk has stopped enforcing their COVID misinformation policy and public health experts are concerned about a coming wave of false, misleading or dangerous claims; and a Princess Cruises ship with elevated COVID-19 cases on board skipped a planned stop in Australia last week .

FACT CHECK: No, failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX did not fund the study that found ivermectin ineffective for treating COVID-19 .

FROM A READER: "What do you do if you had a bad reaction to the 2nd Moderna shot? I did not get any more after that because it took so long before I felt well." Side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine vary from person to person. The CDC has noted that side effects from the second Moderna (or Pfizer) shot may be more frequent than from the first with a higher chance of fever and fatigue as your immune system recognizes the virus identity from the first shot and kicks into high gear faster and more thoroughly.

The potentially bad news for you, however, is this 2021 study which suggests that the third shot will have similar effects as the second .

While I didn't see a more recent study, I am not a doctor or researcher and I don't know your personal medical situation. Talk to your primary care physician or health provider about your personal risk levels and what your next move should be. There may be other options available, or they may tell you that your specific risk of serious infection and damage from COVID outweighs the potential temporary-but-annoying side effects from the boosters. That's for you and your health provider to decide.

C. A. Bridges , USA TODAY - Florida Network DOT Producer

