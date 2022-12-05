ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

With cases up since Thanksgiving, how to tell difference between RSV, flu and COVID

By C. A. Bridges, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

Welcome to today's edition of the Florida Coronavirus Watch Newsletter, which comes out once a week on Mondays with alerts for breaking COVID-19 news.

This year's Thanksgiving celebration meant sharing good food and fellowship for many of us. Also, apparently, COVID.

Patients with COVID-19 have been slowly filling hospital beds across Florida since the holiday , with numbers surging in some locations such as Polk County . We're not seeing the numbers we did last summer but the state's caseload (and positivity rate) has been rising for weeks according to state Health Department data.

Meanwhile, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu are out there, threatening a "triple-demic." Fortunately, they're not all peaking at the same time, according to Dr. Shalika Katugaha, system medical director of infectious diseases for Jacksonville's Baptist Health. Here's what you need to know about the three viruses , how to tell them apart, and how to avoid them.

BIWEEKLY UPDATE: Unlike most states which report coronavirus data directly to the public multiple times a week or daily, Florida reports every other week with the summary only listing the increase for the previous seven days, entirely skipping a week of data. State reports include only Florida residents and not visitors for cases and deaths, but do include visitors for vaccination totals.

Subtracting the state's Nov. 18 report from the Dec. 2 one , we get:

  • New COVID-19 cases in the previous two weeks: 30,932
  • Total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began: 7,226,875 (7,270,410 per Johns Hopkins)
  • New COVID-19 deaths in the previous two weeks: 326
  • Total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began: 83,201
  • Last week's testing positivity: State report: 11.4%

State death counts from COVID-19 tend to get updated and revised so that number may not reflect actual deaths occurring in that time period. Sources: Florida Department of Health COVID report , U.S. Health and Human Services ( hospitalizations )

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Sarasota Memorial Hospital's COVID protocols will be investigated after a raucous, emotional public meeting ; Twitter under Elon Musk has stopped enforcing their COVID misinformation policy and public health experts are concerned about a coming wave of false, misleading or dangerous claims; and a Princess Cruises ship with elevated COVID-19 cases on board skipped a planned stop in Australia last week .

FACT CHECK: No, failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX did not fund the study that found ivermectin ineffective for treating COVID-19 .

FROM A READER: "What do you do if you had a bad reaction to the 2nd Moderna shot?  I did not get any more after that because it took so long before I felt well." Side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine vary from person to person. The CDC has noted that side effects from the second Moderna (or Pfizer) shot may be more frequent than from the first with a higher chance of fever and fatigue as your immune system recognizes the virus identity from the first shot and kicks into high gear faster and more thoroughly.

The potentially bad news for you, however, is this 2021 study which suggests that the third shot will have similar effects as the second .

While I didn't see a more recent study, I am not a doctor or researcher and I don't know your personal medical situation. Talk to your primary care physician or health provider about your personal risk levels and what your next move should be. There may be other options available, or they may tell you that your specific risk of serious infection and damage from COVID outweighs the potential temporary-but-annoying side effects from the boosters. That's for you and your health provider to decide.

Anything you'd like to know? Send us your questions .

COVID INFO: See our COVID-19 resource guide here . Compare the spread of COVID-19 in your area here . Here's how to tell if you have the flu, a cold, or COVID-19 , and all about the tests . Here's what to do if you test positive for COVID , and what we know about long COVID . And here's what you need to know about the aggressively-contagious BA.5 "ninja" variant and the new booster shot that targets it .

Thank you for reading! We appreciate you trusting our statewide journalists to keep you safe and informed. If you are encouraged by our work and want to support your local journalists, please consider subscribing . Know someone who would benefit from this newsletter? Forward this email so they can sign up .

C. A. Bridges , USA TODAY - Florida Network DOT Producer

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: With cases up since Thanksgiving, how to tell difference between RSV, flu and COVID

Comments / 0

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

'Tripledemic' threatens Central Florida as COVID, Flu & RSV cases increase

Respiratory illness cases are rising in Central Florida with reports of COVID-19, Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, increasing, worrying experts that the area is at risk for a 'tripledemic." Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are quickly climbing, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Orange County's case positivity rate...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M

As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

You’ve got COVID — but what are the rules these days?

Someone at your office had COVID a few days ago and is now back at their desk in the cubicle next to yours. That can’t be okay, can it? COVID still spreads to an average of 12,000 Floridians a week or more if you count at-home tests. But what exactly does it mean to test positive in Florida now that masks are off and life is back to normal? What are the COVID rules anyway? The rules for ...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

The story of the "Florida Gator Men" is as terrifying as it sounds

The Florida EvergladesPhoto byReinhard Link on Flickr. Let's face it: When it comes to the stories that come out of the states, few are weirder than Florida stories. It's not a bad thing. Personally, I think Florida is the most interesting state I've lived in next to my home state of California. And that truly is saying something because California is notoriously buck wild.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Immunization rates for kindergarteners and 7th graders drop in Florida, 10-year low last school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has revealed new details about rates of required immunizations for Florida’s kindergarten and seventh-grade students. The report, which you can view by CLICKING HERE shows that last school year marked a more than 10-year low for students in both grade levels completing all doses of required immunizations.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Scientists Predict Florida Will Be Major Hotbed for Wildfires in 2023: Report

Each wildfire season, Americans turn their attention to the west as a decades-long megadrought sparks blazes across the Plains, the Rockies, and the Pacific Coast. However, as wildfire season comes to an end for the year, scientists are predicting that Florida, as well as other regions across the interior Southeast, will become a major hotbed for wildfires in the new year.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Are Hurricanes Stopping People From Moving To Florida?

Are hurricanes stopping people from moving to Florida? You would think that after seeing the devastating damage in Southwest Florida from Hurricane Ian that more people would be hesitant to migrate south. Well, think again. Redfin recently released migration trends from October 2022 that shows homebuyers are looking to move to the Sun Belt. Of the top 10 migration cities, 5 are here in Florida. We’re not shocked to see that Tampa, Orlando, and Miami all made the list of top 10 metros. We are a little surprised to see that Cape Coral and North Port made the list despite rebuilding.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Which Four Florida Cities Ranked The Most Fun In U.S.

Four Florida cities made it on WalletHub’s list of most fun cities in the U.S.. Everyone has a different definition of fun. Some people like to enjoy outside activities like parks, beaches, theme parks, or nature trails. Others prefer an exciting night life with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs. With so many preferences, WalletHub had to define U.S. cities that packs a little bit of everything into one area. Thankfully in Florida, we have so many fun and cost-effective activities to do. Which is probably why four cities in Florida made it on the top 20 list of most fun cities in America.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Free, Low-Cost, and Paid Drive-Through Animal Viewings and Safaris in Florida

There are plenty of opportunities to see wildlife in Florida. The state and national parks offer a plethora of opportunities to see animals that are native to Florida on foot. But the sunshine state also has some attractions that offer drive-through animal viewings and safaris that don't even require that you exit your car. You can avoid the heat and the crowds while seeing both native animals and species that you normally wouldn't see in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

South Florida home sales projected to hit second best level in 2022 and to strengthen in 2023

In 2022, the housing market boom in 2021 propelled by historic low mortgage rates and a COVID-induced demand has shifted to a cyclical downturn with mortgage rates skyrocketing to the 7% mark. While sales have contracted amid rising mortgage rates, home sales prices are still rising at double-digit pace due to a continued shortage of homes for sale. In 2023, slower interest rate hikes as inflation cools and the Miami metro area’s attractiveness as a destination for businesses and domestic and international movers provide the backdrop for a stronger housing market. The sharp erosion in home affordability and slow recovery in supply will continue to temper the recovery in home sales in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Diners in Florida, According to Food and Travel Websites

Many Americans love diners. They're nostalgic. They generally serve comfort food. And they're usually not expensive. Quite often, the service is fast and friendly. According to Ibis World, there are currently around 8,600 diners in the United States. And Florida has plenty of its own. But which are considered the best? Although the answer to that question is arguably subjective, food websites like Eat This, Not That, and travel websites such as Only in Your State, Best Things Florida, and Scoutology have all weighed in. Their picks sometimes overlap with one another.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?

It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
FLORIDA STATE
The News-Press

The News-Press

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy