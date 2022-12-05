Read full article on original website
Related
‘I wanted to hug her and make it stop’: Kate Winslet on making the devastating drama I Am Ruth with her daughter
Kate Winslet had to fight every ounce of maternal instinct in her body on the set of her latest project, I Am Ruth. In the feature-length Channel 4 drama, Winslet and her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton, star as a mother and her child caught in the cold, lonely grip of a mental health crisis. “There were moments when I would look at Mia and go, ‘Oh my god, she’s doing it. She’s really doing it.’ And I wanted to hug her and make it stop,” Winslet told press at the event’s launch last week, blinking back tears as she recalled...
Kate Winslet Says She Was Told to Settle for ‘Fat Girl’ Roles as a Young Actress
Kate Winslet recently opened up about her experiences as a young actress in Hollywood. According to People, the actress told The Sunday Times that she was often told she had to settle for "fat girl" roles and was cruelly called "blubber." "It can be extremely negative. People are subject to...
Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in 'I Am Ruth' Trailer
Kate Winslet and her actress daughter Mia Threapleton are taking on mother-daughter characters in the new film I Am Ruth. The U.K.'s Channel 4 recently released a trailer for the upcoming film created by Dominic Savage and Winslet, 47, who "together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," an official synopsis from the network reads.
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Francesca Was Cut from ‘Bones and All’
Francesca Scorsese was among the departed in the final cut of “Bones and All.” After working with director Luca Guadagnino on 2020 series “We Are Who We Are,” Scorsese, daughter of auteur Martin Scorsese, filmed scenes for “Bones and All” opposite stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Scorsese shared a set photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Rip Harmony lol,” citing her character’s name. Scorsese is seen driving a car with Russell in the front seat and Chalamet in the back. She added, “For those asking, Harmony is no longer in the film, she had fun though!!” Scorsese’s fellow “We Are Who...
Collider
Kate Winslet Says 'The Holiday' Sequel Is Not Happening
In devastating news that is sure to ruin the Christmas frivolities for millions across the globe, a pair of Grinches in the shape of Nancy Meyers and Kate Winslet have left a rumor-killing lump of coal in the stockings of fans as they have both spoken out to pour cold water on speculation that a sequel to their hit 2006 seasonal romantic comedy, The Holiday, would be beginning work on a sequel early next year.
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Kate Winslet Pulls Off an Outfit Repeat in 7-Year-Old Gown at the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Premiere
Good fashion never goes out of style — and Kate Winslet is living proof! The actress pulled off an outfit repeat at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in London on Tuesday, December 6. The Titanic star, 47, graced the red carpet in a dazzling halter dress by Badgley Mischka. The frock featured a […]
Margot Robbie says she took her ‘opportunity’ to kiss Brad Pitt on Babylon
Margot Robbie has said she took to the “opportunity” to kiss Brad Pitt when filming Babylon. Robbie and Pitt star opposite one another in Damien Chazelle’s forthcoming three-hour film.Chazelle previously directed acclaimed hits including Whiplash and La La Land. Babylon is thought to be another Oscar contender for the filmmaker.In a recent interview with E! News, Robbie revealed that her kiss with Pitt in the film “wasn’t in the script”.The actor, 32, said that she improvised the moment with some help from Chazelle.Robbie said: “I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt?’ I’m...
Helen Mirren 'Learned a Lot' About Acting From '1923' Co-Star Harrison Ford
Legendary actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren co-star in Taylor Sheridan's upcoming new Yellowstone spinoff series 1923. They've both appeared in their fair share of films across the board, bringing their unique acting pedigrees to the table as Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively, in 1920s Montana in (you guessed it!) 1923. It's no secret that they're huge Hollywood names, and are typically attached to prestigious projects that end up attracting tons of viewers.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Halter Dress at People’s Choice Awards 2022 with Boyfriend Robert Ross
Phoebe Gates brought her striking style to the People’s Choice Awards 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. With her boyfriend Robert Ross by her side, the daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, went for a bold all-black ensemble, including show-stopping platform heels. Gates’ look centered around a Retrofête gown made of a silky black fabric in a criss-crossed halter neck style. The gown featured a risky angular cutout just below the bodice that further diversified the silhouette, keeping things interesting. On the accessories front, the eco-friendly fashionista opted for gilded pieces with diamond embellishments from Walters Faith Jewelry that had...
Charlotte Church: ‘I thought I was going to faint on The Masked Singer’
Of all the songs you sing, which stirs your emotions the most? 25aubrey. When I was little and doing the classical stuff, it would have been My Lagan Love – a beautiful Irish air – or a Welsh song Mae Hiraeth Yn y Mor [“there is longing in the sea”]. I don’t long for my pop stuff but the EPs had a lot of pertinence. The song Nerve is really emotionally hardcore. In Pop Dungeon [Church’s live covers show], the one that gets me is With Every Heartbeat by Robyn, which is such a lean song but packed full of pathos, meaning and glory.
Inside Nova
Prince Harry hits out at royal 'hierarchy' in new Netflix trailer
Prince Harry has criticized the royal "hierarchy" in a new trailer for his Netflix documentary. The trailer for 'Harry and Meghan' - which has been released before the documentary launches on the streaming platform on Thursday (12.08.22) - features a number of photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they describe their life.
Inside Nova
Adele jokes boyfriend was ‘livid’ after fan apparently tried to woo her with phone number
Adele has joked her boyfriend was “livid” after a fan apparently tried to woo her with his phone number. The singer, 34, added the concert-goer who attempted to give her his digits on Sunday (04.12.22) during the third weekend of her Las Vegas was only trying to sell her a car.
Inside Nova
Prince Harry was late for his first date with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry arrived late for his first date with Meghan Markle. The 38-year-old prince arranged their first date at Soho House in central London - but Harry was late and turned up looking like a "hot sweaty ball of a mess". In their 'Harry and Meghan' documentary series, he recalled:...
Inside Nova
Khloé Kardashian says ‘you can’t make someone love you’ by being a giver
Khloé Kardashian says “you can’t make someone love you” by giving them more of yourself. The 38-year-old reality star posted the cryptic relationship advice online on Saturday, (03.12.22) which was reported by Mail Online on Monday (05.12.22) after the message was deleted. Khloé said: “Advice of...
Comments / 0