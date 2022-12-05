ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit’s Eastern Market Brewing is seeking $1M in a Series A funding. Invest right here

By Pretty Much a Press Release
craftbrewingbusiness.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Marijuana retailer offering free pre-rolls for donation of new jackets for kids

A Madison Heights-based marijuana retailer is offering a jar of pre-rolls valued at $50 for a donation of a child’s new coat or jacket for youngsters in need. Puff Cannabis’ “Jackets for Joints” promotion runs through Dec. 18 at all of the company’s stores in Michigan, with the goal of collecting as many coats and jackets as possible for kids ages 3 to 12. While supplies last, anyone who drops off a new coat or jacket appropriate for that age group will receive a jar of Baby Jeeter pre-rolls — one per customer.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Southwest Solutions renovates 2 Detroit buildings for affordable apartments

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and Southwest Solutions leaders celebrated the completion Monday of renovations of two historic apartment buildings, which will offer a combined 40 units of affordable housing in southwest Detroit. The project tapped $7.8 million in grants and loans to invest in the Hubbard-Richard community. There...
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

How this Southwest Detroit pizzeria constantly reshapes its menu to combat climate change

Reading Time: 4 minutes This story is part of a collaborative series from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Planet Detroit, Tostada Magazine, Energy News Network, The Land, and Borderless Magazine examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation. PizzaPlex pays close attention to menu planning to prevent food waste ... The post How this Southwest Detroit pizzeria constantly reshapes its menu to combat climate change appeared first on Planet Detroit. How this Southwest Detroit pizzeria constantly reshapes its menu to combat climate change was first posted on December 5, 2022 at 9:34 am.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
FERNDALE, MI

Community Policy