Detroit’s Eastern Market Brewing is seeking $1M in a Series A funding. Invest right here

Reading Time: 4 minutes This story is part of a collaborative series from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Planet Detroit, Tostada Magazine, Energy News Network, The Land, and Borderless Magazine examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation. PizzaPlex pays close attention to menu planning to prevent food waste ... The post How this Southwest Detroit pizzeria constantly reshapes its menu to combat climate change appeared first on Planet Detroit. How this Southwest Detroit pizzeria constantly reshapes its menu to combat climate change was first posted on December 5, 2022 at 9:34 am.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO