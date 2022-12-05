Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshMassachusetts State
‘Gender as a Show!’ combines drag with deeper reflectionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Celtics Wrap: Boston Destroys Suns In Impressive Blowout Win
The Boston Celtics left absolutely no doubt who was the better team on the floor Wednesday night as they dismantled the Phoenix Suns, 125-98, at Footprint Center. With the blowout win, the Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 21-5 while the Suns, who came into the contest tied atop the Western Conference, dropped to 16-9.
Former Celtics Forward Finds New NBA Home With Timberwolves
Former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan is keeping his NBA dreams alive. Ryan, who spent last season with the Celtics organization as he primarily played in the G League and flashed during Summer League before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in September, reportedly is signing a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported late Tuesday night.
Boston Celtics rock Phoenix Suns in Chris Paul's return from injury
This wasn’t Game 7, but sure felt like it. The Boston Celtics outplayed, outworked and absolutely destroyed the Phoenix Suns, 125-98 Wednesday night at the same Footprint Center in which Dallas drummed them by 33 points to abruptly end their historic season last May. In what was supposed to...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Will Be Short-Handed Against The Raptors
The Lakers announced that both Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be sitting out against the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness and left ankle soreness respectively. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley is doubtful for the game, although that obviously isn’t going to be nearly as consequential. What are the chances...
NBC Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown leads NBA in this notable offensive stat
The Boston Celtics are getting an MVP-like performance from Jayson Tatum through the first 25 games of the 2022-23 NBA season. He's actually the betting favorite to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook. But Tatum isn't the only Celtics player who's performing at an elite level. Jaylen Brown is averaging...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Juan Toscano-Anderson against Raptors
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Toronto Raptors. The Lakers are starting Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Toscano-Anderson, Lonnie Walker, and Thomas Bryant on Wednesday as LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (illness), and Patrick Beverley (knee) are all out on the second leg of a back-to-back. This is Toscano-Anderson's first start of the season and he should have plenty of opportunities to stay on the floor.
Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Playing vs. Hornets
After a long two weeks, the LA Clippers have their star duo back from injury. Ty Lue confirmed before the game that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would both play and start. Luke Kennard will also make his return, while Norman Powell remains sidelined with a groin injury. The Clippers...
BBC
NBA: Kyrie Irving scores 33 points as Brooklyn Nets beat Charlotte Hornets
Kyrie Irving scored 33 points and made nine assists as the Brooklyn Nets held on for a 122-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA. Kevin Durant also claimed 29 points, nine rebounds and eight assists at the Barclays Center in New York. The Nets set a season high...
Lakers vs. Raptors: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Los Angeles is coming off a 116-102 loss on Tuesday to the Cleveland Cavaliers in which Anthony Davis left early due to flu-like symptoms. The team is 2-1 on its six-game East Coast road trip and has won eight of its last 11 games overall.
Comments / 0