Boston, MA

NESN

Celtics Wrap: Boston Destroys Suns In Impressive Blowout Win

The Boston Celtics left absolutely no doubt who was the better team on the floor Wednesday night as they dismantled the Phoenix Suns, 125-98, at Footprint Center. With the blowout win, the Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 21-5 while the Suns, who came into the contest tied atop the Western Conference, dropped to 16-9.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Former Celtics Forward Finds New NBA Home With Timberwolves

Former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan is keeping his NBA dreams alive. Ryan, who spent last season with the Celtics organization as he primarily played in the G League and flashed during Summer League before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in September, reportedly is signing a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Will Be Short-Handed Against The Raptors

The Lakers announced that both Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be sitting out against the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness and left ankle soreness respectively. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley is doubtful for the game, although that obviously isn’t going to be nearly as consequential. What are the chances...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown leads NBA in this notable offensive stat

The Boston Celtics are getting an MVP-like performance from Jayson Tatum through the first 25 games of the 2022-23 NBA season. He's actually the betting favorite to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook. But Tatum isn't the only Celtics player who's performing at an elite level. Jaylen Brown is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Lakers starting Juan Toscano-Anderson against Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Toronto Raptors. The Lakers are starting Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Toscano-Anderson, Lonnie Walker, and Thomas Bryant on Wednesday as LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (illness), and Patrick Beverley (knee) are all out on the second leg of a back-to-back. This is Toscano-Anderson's first start of the season and he should have plenty of opportunities to stay on the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers vs. Raptors: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Los Angeles is coming off a 116-102 loss on Tuesday to the Cleveland Cavaliers in which Anthony Davis left early due to flu-like symptoms. The team is 2-1 on its six-game East Coast road trip and has won eight of its last 11 games overall.
LOS ANGELES, CA

