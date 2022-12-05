Madison Parks Moves to Olin Park

Have you heard the news? Madison Parks' downtown offices, located at 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, in the City-County Building, have moved! The downtown office is now closed and the new location in Olin Park, 330 E. Lakeside St., 53715 will open on Tuesday, Dec. 6. In the meantime, most staff are available by phone or email.

In 2019, the City of Madison Parks Division purchased the properties at 330 and 342 E. Lakeside Street to expand Olin Park. The acquisitions included an existing 43,000 sf office building near Lake Monona. After a thorough evaluation of the building, it was identified as an adaptive reuse opportunity due to its quality construction, central location and unique lakeside setting. To meet current accessibility standards, various building and site improvements were required before building occupancy, including installing an elevator. See Parks Projects to read more.

This location offers a unique collaborative opportunity as Madison Parks welcome MSCR-Madison School & Community Recreation to the west portion of the building. Future plans include offering reservable community spaces.

Madison Parks Central Office

330 E. Lakeside Street

Madison, WI 53715

(608) 266-4711

Monday - Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm

cityofmadison.com/parks