As Mauna Loa's lava inches toward a key Hawaii highway, some residents recall bygone devastation

As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?
Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.
Mauna Loa Eruption Map Shows Where Lava Flow Is Heading on Hawaii
A map produced by the USGS shows how the first 24 hours of the volcano's eruption has progressed and where it is heading to next.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Volcano Is Spraying Lava 200 Feet In The Air, And The Photos Are Incredible
There had been signs that an eruption was brewing following a series of earthquakes that began beneath the volcano in September.
Stunning up-close video captures lava flowing from Mauna Loa eruption. Take a look
The video shows the leading edge of one lava flow.
Elusive creature spotted on Mauna Loa for first time before eruption. Is it in jeopardy?
“Pele brings change and life, in so many ways.”
Alert Issued as World’s Largest Active Volcano Erupts in Hawaii
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting in Hawaii on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service (USGS) volcanic activity service said. In a volcanic activity notice, the authority said “lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities,” but warned that “winds may carry volcanic glass and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair [strands of volcanic glass] downwind.” “Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” the notice added. Mauna Loa makes up over half of Hawaii’s Big Island and last erupted in the spring of 1984, when lava flows came within five miles of the city of Hilo.Read it at Reuters
What does Mauna Loa look like right now? Photos show surreal view from volcanic eruption
“Mauna Loa erupting at sunrise is literally the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen.”
Lava is spilling toward a key Hawaiian highway, but the governor says it's safe to visit the Big Island
The world's largest active volcano is shooting fountains of lava more than 100 feet high and sending a river of molten rock down toward the main highway of Hawaii's Big Island.
Lava flows from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano are slowing but will begin to spread out, inflate
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is continuing to erupt, but scientists say the lava flows have been slowing down as they reach relatively flat areas around the rumbling mountain.
intheknow.com
TikToker records moment Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa erupts: ‘Terrifying’
A woman showed off her epic view of Mauna Loa as the volcano erupted in Hawaii this week. Mauna Loa is the world’s largest active volcano. It has erupted 33 times since 1843, but its last eruption was nearly 40 years ago, in 1984. On Nov. 27, Mauna Loa ended its quiet period.
Two volcanoes erupt simultaneously in Hawaii for first time in decades: "A very sacred event that we are watching"
Two of Hawaii's largest volcanoes are erupting simultaneously. Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in decades on Sunday night. Nearby, Kilauea is also erupting — both on the archipelago's Big Island. Dual eruptions haven't been seen since 1984. "This is a rare...
Mauna Loa Eruption on Hawaii's Big Island Filmed From Space
Satellite images show a cloud of volcanic ash and gas pouring out of the volcano as it erupts.
Mauna Loa Update: Layer of Ash from Eruption Expected to Hit Residents
The world's biggest active volcano started erupting on Sunday and the USGS is now warning people to stay indoors.
Phys.org
Death Valley's Ubehebe Crater reveals volcanic hazard areas are underestimated
When magma bubbles up toward Earth's surface and meets groundwater, steam pressure builds, sometimes bursting into eruptions that spew currents of hot ash, potentially burning and asphyxiating people and burying nearby cities. Take, for example, similar ash currents that formed during the eruptions at Mount Vesuvius, which were responsible for many of the fatalities in the city of Pompeii around 79 C.E.
Where Mauna Loa's lava is coming from – and why Hawaii's volcanoes are different from most
Gabi Laske is a professor of geophysics at the University of California—San Diego. Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began sending up fountains of glowing rock and spilling lava from fissures as its first eruption in nearly four decades began on Nov. 27. Where does all that...
wealthinsidermag.com
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano begins eruption, alert level raised – USGS
(Reuters) – An eruption began in the summit caldera of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service’s (USGS) volcanic activity service said. “At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope...
KTLA.com
Stunning satellite imagery shows Mauna Loa’s eruption from space
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released a compilation of satellite imagery of the eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano. NOAA says the images were recorded on November 28 when the world’s largest volcano began erupting after a 38-year slumber. “NOAA satellites monitored the ongoing eruption,...
Scientists Make Major Discovery About Yellowstone’s Supervolcano
According to new research, the supervolcano at Yellowstone National Park has a much larger magma reservoir than previously thought. The newly found lava is flowing at shallow depths, which fueled prior eruptions, according to ABC News. Seismic tomography was used by researchers in order to map the speed of seismic waves below the Yellowstone volcano.
