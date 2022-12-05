Hugh Jackman said there were two times in his life when he saw a performance that was so good it actually made him depressed. The first was when he watched Michael Gambon in “The Singing Detective” while he was in drama school. The second time was seeing Bill Nighy perform in “Vertical Hour” on Broadway. “I saw an actor with such command of the stage and I was so blown away,” Jackman recalled on Monday night. “It brought me to tears and also simultaneously depressed me because I thought, ‘I’ll never be able to do that.’” More than 15 years later, Jackman is...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO