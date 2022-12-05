ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison

LOS ANGELES – The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga’s dog walker while stealing her French bulldogs last year took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday, officials said. The Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence, authorities have said. The motive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
click orlando

VIDEO: Father chases off coyote attacking 2-year-old girl

LOS ANGELES – A 2-year-old California girl is recovering after being attacked by a coyote. A Ring security camera shows the coyote running up to Ariya Eliyahuo and trying to drag her away. [TRENDING: Driver killed when van goes airborne, crashes upside down into Orange County pond | Florida...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy