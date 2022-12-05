Read full article on original website
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Scientists reveal the world’s heaviest flying birds’ secret to healing in a rare discovery
One of the species of plants consumed by bustards is employed as a painkiller, sedative, and immunological stimulant in conventional medicine.
Teddi Mellencamp's melanoma surgeries 'successful'
Teddi Mellencamp's melanoma surgeries were "successful". The 41-year-old reality TV star has said "peace out" to 11 melanomas and three lymph nodes after having them removed from her back, and she has encouraged others to be "proactive" if they spot anything unusual on their body. Teddi - who revealed in...
Anne Heche's final autopsy reveals she wasn't impaired by drugs in system at time of crash
Anne Heche's final autopsy has revealed that cocaine in her system did not contribute to her death. The actress died aged 53 in a devastating car crash on August 5, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Conor has revealed while she had used cocaine and cannabis previously, she was not impaired by drugs at the time of the accident.
