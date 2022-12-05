Fog tonight, soaking rain Wednesday night. Fog tonight, soaking rain Wednesday night. Springfield private schools working through increased …. Area private schools are working through a growing trend of increased enrollment numbers. As more and more families potentially make the switch, it's causing private schools to have to discuss more expansion projects. "We have a second building next to us that has an upper floor that is completely empty," said Wendy Wright with Gloria Deo Academy. "We would like to add 10 classrooms up there, which would include two science labs. We keep our tuition fairly low, so we raise money to fund those things. We will be looking to raise several million dollars to get that project done."

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO