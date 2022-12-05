MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck met with his team on Sunday and asked them by a show of hands who had been to New York City. He said the number of hands that went up was about five percent of his roster. That will change soon as Fleck and the Gophers were selected to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium. The team plans to fly out Christmas night, and take in New York City before facing Syracuse in the bowl game.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO