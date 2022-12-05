ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to roll through the Twin Cities next week

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will bring its live music and festive atmosphere to the Twin Cities for the first time in three years next week. The train, featuring live holiday music from Canadian country singer-songwriters Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle, rolls into the Twin Cites metro with shows in Cottage Grove and St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 12. It continues the following day, Tuesday, Dec. 13, with shows in Golden Valley, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis (see the event details below).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Reward offered for Minneapolis vacant apartment fire cause information

(FOX 9) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information connected to a fire at an apartment building on Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis on Saturday. Just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 3, Minneapolis Fire Department crews responded to a report of smoke coming from a four-story apartment building located on the 2300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

University of Minnesota, Gophers coach PJ Fleck agree to new 7-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota announced Wednesday morning it has agreed to a new seven-year contract with football coach PJ Fleck. Pending approval from the school’s Board of Regents, the deal is for $42 milllion, which equals out to $6 million per year. He’s now under contract with the Gophers through the 2029 season. Fleck signed a seven-year deal last season to be under contract at Minnesota through the 2028 season. The new deal is essentially a one-year extension.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Dog rescued from I-394 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A dog that made its way onto the HOV lane on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis was rescued Monday. The Minneapolis Police Department says the incident happened at about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. An officer spotted a dog that was loose in the carpool lane near Penn Avenue South/Mount View Avenue and trailed the dog as it left the freeway.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

PJ Fleck excited to take Gophers football team to Pinstripe Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck met with his team on Sunday and asked them by a show of hands who had been to New York City. He said the number of hands that went up was about five percent of his roster. That will change soon as Fleck and the Gophers were selected to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium. The team plans to fly out Christmas night, and take in New York City before facing Syracuse in the bowl game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis City Council approves 2023 budget

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis has just passed its 2023 budget of nearly $1.7 billion. The city council approved Mayor Jacob Frey's budget, which includes a focus on community safety. The budget will have funding for 731 sworn officers in the police department. Nearly $13 million will go to improve...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

U of M male contraceptive grant focuses on access, affordability

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new grant to the University of Minnesota will focus on increased affordable access to male contraceptives. According to an announcement, the University of Minnesota has been awarded a $6.5 million contract by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development’s Contraceptive Development Program (CDP) in order to maintain its Chemical Synthesis Facility, which conducts research in the synthesis and testing of both male and female contraceptive agents.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

ATF joins investigation into fire at vacant Minneapolis apartment building

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a large fire over the weekend at a vacant Minneapolis apartment building, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced on Monday it will assist local authorities in the investigation. The ATF's National Response Team has been activated to assist with determining the cause...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Gophers: PJ Fleck talks Pinstripe Bowl, Tyler Nubin coming back for 2023

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is heading to the east coast shortly after Christmas. The Gophers, after beating Wisconsin to finish the 2022 season 8-4, on Sunday accepted an invitation to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. They’ll face Syracuse at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 29. It won’t be PJ Fleck’s first time at the Pinstripe Bowl. He was on the coaching staff for Rutgers when they faced Iowa State.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Gophers volleyball prepares for Ohio State at NCAA Sweet 16

MINNEAPOLIS - It wasn’t just another Monday as Hugh McCutcheon and the University of Minnesota volleyball team got ready for practice at Maturi Pavilion. This is the time of year in college volleyball where the next day isn’t guaranteed. You have to win to get there. For the eighth straight season, McCutcheon and the Gophers earned that right with wins over Southeastern Louisiana and Northern Iowa last weekend at The Pav in the NCAA Tournament.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

