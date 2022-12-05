Read full article on original website
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to roll through the Twin Cities next week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will bring its live music and festive atmosphere to the Twin Cities for the first time in three years next week. The train, featuring live holiday music from Canadian country singer-songwriters Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle, rolls into the Twin Cites metro with shows in Cottage Grove and St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 12. It continues the following day, Tuesday, Dec. 13, with shows in Golden Valley, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis (see the event details below).
Redeveloped building providing new opportunities for Black entrepreneurs in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It sat vacant for decades. Now an old building on West Broadway in north Minneapolis is serving a new purpose. The redevelopment of the 927 building is a collaborative effort, focused on expanding Black ownership opportunities on the northside. It's been a fixture in north Minneapolis...
Break-in leaves hair extension supply store owner in New Brighton devastated
This is usually the busiest time of the year at Pampered Hair Haven in New Brighton. But the hair extension supply business is temporarily closed and owner Joyce Iyawe is still cleaning up after a brazen burglary earlier this week.
Dog spotted running down I-394: Raw
A dog was spotted running down the carpool lane of Interstate 394 in Minneapolis on Monday. Traffic cameras showed police attempting to catch the dog.
Minneapolis residents say fire at abandoned building shows danger of negligent property owners
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The president of a Minneapolis neighborhood association where a boarded-up four-story apartment building went up in flames on Saturday is urging the city to do more to address what they see as the underlying issues behind the fire. The early morning blaze on Saturday in the...
Reward offered for Minneapolis vacant apartment fire cause information
(FOX 9) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information connected to a fire at an apartment building on Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis on Saturday. Just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 3, Minneapolis Fire Department crews responded to a report of smoke coming from a four-story apartment building located on the 2300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
University of Minnesota, Gophers coach PJ Fleck agree to new 7-year deal
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota announced Wednesday morning it has agreed to a new seven-year contract with football coach PJ Fleck. Pending approval from the school’s Board of Regents, the deal is for $42 milllion, which equals out to $6 million per year. He’s now under contract with the Gophers through the 2029 season. Fleck signed a seven-year deal last season to be under contract at Minnesota through the 2028 season. The new deal is essentially a one-year extension.
Dog rescued from I-394 in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A dog that made its way onto the HOV lane on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis was rescued Monday. The Minneapolis Police Department says the incident happened at about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. An officer spotted a dog that was loose in the carpool lane near Penn Avenue South/Mount View Avenue and trailed the dog as it left the freeway.
PJ Fleck excited to take Gophers football team to Pinstripe Bowl
MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck met with his team on Sunday and asked them by a show of hands who had been to New York City. He said the number of hands that went up was about five percent of his roster. That will change soon as Fleck and the Gophers were selected to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium. The team plans to fly out Christmas night, and take in New York City before facing Syracuse in the bowl game.
Minneapolis City Council approves 2023 budget
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis has just passed its 2023 budget of nearly $1.7 billion. The city council approved Mayor Jacob Frey's budget, which includes a focus on community safety. The budget will have funding for 731 sworn officers in the police department. Nearly $13 million will go to improve...
U of M male contraceptive grant focuses on access, affordability
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new grant to the University of Minnesota will focus on increased affordable access to male contraceptives. According to an announcement, the University of Minnesota has been awarded a $6.5 million contract by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development’s Contraceptive Development Program (CDP) in order to maintain its Chemical Synthesis Facility, which conducts research in the synthesis and testing of both male and female contraceptive agents.
Burnsville mayor vows to make ‘dangerous’ intersection safer after multiple pedestrians killed
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Days after yet another pedestrian is killed crossing a busy Burnsville intersection, the city's mayor says she's had enough. The corner of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue has been a problem for years. There were more than 100 crashes between 2016 and 2020, and that is far too many for Burnsville’s mayor.
Boil water advisory remains in effect for some north Minneapolis residents
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some residents in north Minneapolis are being advised to boil their water after a major water main break at 29th Avenue and 2nd Street North. Last night, water started bubbling up and rushing around businesses in the area leaving parking lots flooded and some basements wet.
ATF joins investigation into fire at vacant Minneapolis apartment building
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a large fire over the weekend at a vacant Minneapolis apartment building, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced on Monday it will assist local authorities in the investigation. The ATF's National Response Team has been activated to assist with determining the cause...
Family of boy thrown from Mall of America balcony reaches settlement with mall
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The family of a boy who was thrown from a balcony at Mall of America in 2019 has reached a settlement with the mall, according to a statement from the family's attorney. The family had filed a lawsuit against the Bloomington megamall in 2021, alleging...
Paramedics ask for public's help to get winter gear to protect unsheltered people from cold, frostbite
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As temperatures drop with the onset of winter, the number of families experiencing homelessness in Hennepin County is up dramatically when compared with this time last year, and Paramedics and EMTs are seeing the toll firsthand. The latest Hennepin County shelter report shows 233 families living...
Driver rams squad car, crashes into building during police chase in Minneapolis: Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 33-year-old man from South St. Paul faces felony charges after ramming into a squad car and crashing into several objects during a police chase in Minneapolis on Monday. The criminal complaint states on Dec. 5, Minneapolis Police Officers saw 33-year-old Nicholas Neil Nikiforakis, who was...
U.S. Supreme Court hearing on Sears lease at Mall of America
Attorneys representing the Mall of America will be making their case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. The case involves one of the mall's former tenants, Sears, and the future of their space at the Bloomington megamall.
Gophers: PJ Fleck talks Pinstripe Bowl, Tyler Nubin coming back for 2023
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is heading to the east coast shortly after Christmas. The Gophers, after beating Wisconsin to finish the 2022 season 8-4, on Sunday accepted an invitation to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. They’ll face Syracuse at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 29. It won’t be PJ Fleck’s first time at the Pinstripe Bowl. He was on the coaching staff for Rutgers when they faced Iowa State.
Gophers volleyball prepares for Ohio State at NCAA Sweet 16
MINNEAPOLIS - It wasn’t just another Monday as Hugh McCutcheon and the University of Minnesota volleyball team got ready for practice at Maturi Pavilion. This is the time of year in college volleyball where the next day isn’t guaranteed. You have to win to get there. For the eighth straight season, McCutcheon and the Gophers earned that right with wins over Southeastern Louisiana and Northern Iowa last weekend at The Pav in the NCAA Tournament.
