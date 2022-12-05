Read full article on original website
Related
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
90 Day's Debbie Sheds Bittersweet Tears Realizing She's Moving Countries to Be with a 'Man I Barely Know'
"It's just the unknown. It's a little frightening," Debbie admitted on Monday’s episode Reality has started to hit home for 90 Day: The Single Life's Debbie Johnson. On Monday's episode, Debbie and her boyfriend Tony finished packing up her house to make the big move to Canada. "The day has finally arrived," she revealed to the camera. "We're leaving Las Vegas and we're going to Canada. I can't believe it's really happening. I'm really excited." Debbie, 70, paused and continued, "The hardest part about leaving is uncertainty," she said. "I'm...
Inside Nova
Michael Bublé gets another tattoo to honour latest child
Michael Bublé has had another tattoo to honour his latest child. The 47-year-old singer got the name of his fourth baby, daughter Cielo, inked on his arm above the names of his other three kids with wife Luisana Lopilato. Talking about the experience on Instagram at the weekend, he...
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.
Christine Brown Welcomes Sister Wives to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: 'New Beginnings'
Christine Brown left her plural marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021, and now she's living her best life in Salt Lake City Welcome home, Christine Brown! The Sister Wives star has opened the doors of her new, single life to TLC's cameras. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Christine announced she'd begun filming in the Salt Lake City home where she moved after leaving her plural marriage to Kody Brown. "I'm finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!!" Christine, 50, captioned a smiling selfie. "So excited! #sisterwives...
The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split
The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
‘Sister Wives’ Spoiler: ‘Blue as Can Be’ Kody Brown Holds Vigil While Wife Robyn is Hospitalized for COVID-19
'Sister Wives' spoiler: Kody Brown is 'blue as can be,' holding a vigil as wife Robyn remained in the hospital for coronavirus.
'90 Day' : Debbie's Doubts About Canada Grow as Colt's Wife Says She 'Gained a Son' Without His Mom Around
Debbie Johnson has been happily living life in Canada with boyfriend Tony — but she still has some reservations about staying. During Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special, Debbie confirmed she's still gladly living in The Great White North. But concerns about her Visa are on the horizon, as well as her own emotions regarding most of her life at home being in storage.
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Told Christine Not to Leave Kody Until She Could 'Support Yourself Financially'
"What every woman needs is a friend that is just supportive and kind of good. But when you need to have a different perspective, they don't mind just giving it to you," Christine said of Janelle Sister Wives' Janelle Brown gave Christine Brown some practical advice when she initially considered leaving their husband Kody Brown. "I asked when we were in Vegas, and I was just done in Vegas. I remember asking her, I'm like, 'I need to leave. I need to leave. I don't even want to be married to Kody anymore....
Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Breaks Down About How ‘Angry’ and ‘Hurt’ Kody Is Following Christine Split, Tries to Fix Family
Not seeing eye to eye! Robyn Brown is fearful over Kody Brown’s mental state following his split from Christine Brown — but Janelle Brown isn’t on the same page. “It's hard to be a plural wife when your husband has a wife leaving him,” Robyn, 43, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek from Sister […]
NME
Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys support following death of brother left him “very emotional”
Nick Carter has opened up about how “very emotional” he felt after the Backstreet Boys supported him following the death of his younger brother, Aaron. Aaron died suddenly at his California home last month (November 5) and the Backstreet Boys recently paid tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s O2 Arena. At the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Wonder if Janelle Brown Is the ‘Real Secret Villian’ of the Brown Family
Janelle Brown is the "logical" one in he Brown family. Not all 'Sister Wives' fans are convinced of that, though.
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Explains Why She Wanted to Be a Third Wife in New Podcast Interview
Christine Brown always wanted to be a third wife. Now she isn't a polygamist at all. The 'Sister Wives' star explained her thinking in a new podcast interview.
‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Brown Says Most of the Family Realized They Were Raised in a ‘Cult’
Christine and Kody's daughter Gwendlyn Brown, says on her Patreon that most of the 'Sister Wives' family recognizes that they were part of a 'cult' being in the AUB.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Kody's 'Begging' Janelle for a Closer Relationship But Says She's Rejecting Him for Christine
After Kody Brown's marriage with Christine has officially ended, his other marriages seem to be suffering on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. The main source of tension for the Brown family patriarch is his second wife Janelle Brown's support of Christine amid their divorce. "I'm begging Janelle for a closer...
Christine Brown's Life After Leaving Kody - From Dating to New Home
Christine Brown has been sharing aspects of her new life with "Sister Wives" fans, following her split from husband Kody.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Claims Fans Are Coming at Her Amid Christine and Kody’s Split, Teases Christine’s Final Move
The fallout continues. Meri Brown revealed how Christine Brown’s split from Kody Brown has negatively affected her own life in an upcoming episode of Sister Wives. “As the news about Christine leaving has been more public, and has spread, more and more people know about it,” Meri, 51, explained in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from […]
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Reveals What Would Have Convinced Her to Stay with Kody Brown
Christine and Kody Brown divorced more than a year ago. While Christine was done when she moved, something could have made the 'Sister Wives' star stay.
'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Christine Brown's Friendship After Divorce
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown announced her split from Kody in 2021 but has remained close to one of his other wives, Janelle.
Comments / 1