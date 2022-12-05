Read full article on original website
WECT
Crews responding to crash involving car and motorcycle in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving a car and a motorcycle took place on Shipyard Blvd at about 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Wilmington Police Department, the crash was at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Troy Drive. WPD says a call about the crash came in at 11:42 a.m.
WECT
12-year-old charged for fake active shooter report at Holly Shelter Middle School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced a charge against a 12-year-old juvenile for falsely reporting an active shooter at Holly Shelter Middle School that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, the juvenile called 911 at 3:52 pm and reported an active...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCHP, Bladenboro police investigating vehicle pursuit
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Bladen County on Tuesday afternoon. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement were asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft at the Big Blue Store in Elizabethtown. The vehicle was spotted and a chase ensued.
WECT
One fatality confirmed in house fire in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been killed after a residence fire at 101 Amber Lane on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in around 6:50 p.m., and first responders were able to put out the fire ten minutes after arriving on the scene. No other injuries were confirmed.
WECT
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple people have been arrested after a police chase in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement spotted the vehicle connected to a theft at the Big Blue Store, driven by 44-year-old Richard Paul Little Jr. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the drivers fled.
WECT
Sheriff’s Office: Lockdown lifted at Holly Shelter Middle School after finding no evidence of a shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it has found no evidence of a shooting and no one has been injured after a phone threat was called in on Tuesday about a possible active shooter near Holly Shelter Middle School. “Law enforcement has lifted the...
WECT
Wrightsville Beach police warn of phone scam
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is warning the public about a phone-based scam where the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. According to the WBPD, the caller tells the potential victim that a warrant for their arrest...
WECT
Three charged in Bladen County drug investigation, including charge for assaulting government official
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three Bladenboro residents were arrested in a drug investigation conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, one of whom is charged with assaulting a government official. “On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal Investigations...
WECT
Bladen County Sherriff’s Office arrests three people on charges of firearm possession, obstruction of justice
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people for possession of firearm charges in Clarkton after several months of receiving criminal complaints. On Monday, Dec. 5, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Agents arrested Clarkton resident Charlie Philip Fowler, 49, around the 100 block...
WMBF
Coroner: 21-year-old dies after incident at Horry County gas station; police investigating
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a homicide after a man died following an incident at a gas station on Highway 905. The incident took place at the SunHouse gas station at 7406 S. Highway 905 in Longs Tuesday just before midnight. Horry County Deputy Coroner...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dies in Whiteville house fire
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
cbs17
Felon wanted by Fayetteville police for removing monitor device 11 months ago has been found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who police said removed his electronic tracking device in January has been found and is in custody in Bladen County, officials said. Antwan Bryant was arrested Saturday in Bladen County, Fayetteville police said in a news release. In January, police said their...
Police chase in Bladenboro leads to multiple arrests and leaves two injured
BLADENBORO — A police chase in Bladenboro has led to multiple arrests in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown. Bladenboro p
Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
whqr.org
NHCSO: Another hoax suspected after active shooter threat locks down Holly Shelter Middle School
Shortly after 4 p.m. the Holly Shelter Middle School, located in Castle Hayne in the northern part of New Hanover County, was placed on lockdown. As of 5 p.m., access to the school was being restricted and all students and staff were being kept inside. Law enforcement confirmed they have...
WECT
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy and N College Road at around 7:35 a.m. As of this time, two eastbound lanes have been opened to traffic. According to...
wcti12.com
Police looking for suspect as person of interest in fraud of Publix
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a man as a person of interest in a fraud case that happened at Publix on Marlin Drive. Police said it happened Dec. 2, 2022. The man is described as a black man, about 5' 8" tall and...
WECT
One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person has died and two have been injured following a two-car crash near Navassa on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at around 11:50 a.m. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, Omar August was headed east on Mount Misery Road while George Waddell was driving west. August crossed over into the westbound lane, and he crashed into Waddell’s car.
publicradioeast.org
Teen charged after loaded revolver found stashed in his backpack at ENC school
A teenager is facing a felony charge after investigators say the student brought a loaded revolver to school on Friday. The revolver was found concealed inside the 17-year-old student’s backpack during a search by school staff and the School Resource Officer. Deputies say the search was conducted after a drug complaint against the student.
WECT
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
