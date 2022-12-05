ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Crews responding to crash involving car and motorcycle in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving a car and a motorcycle took place on Shipyard Blvd at about 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Wilmington Police Department, the crash was at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Troy Drive. WPD says a call about the crash came in at 11:42 a.m.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCHP, Bladenboro police investigating vehicle pursuit

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Bladen County on Tuesday afternoon. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement were asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft at the Big Blue Store in Elizabethtown. The vehicle was spotted and a chase ensued.
BLADENBORO, NC
WECT

One fatality confirmed in house fire in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been killed after a residence fire at 101 Amber Lane on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in around 6:50 p.m., and first responders were able to put out the fire ten minutes after arriving on the scene. No other injuries were confirmed.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Wrightsville Beach police warn of phone scam

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is warning the public about a phone-based scam where the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. According to the WBPD, the caller tells the potential victim that a warrant for their arrest...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Three charged in Bladen County drug investigation, including charge for assaulting government official

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three Bladenboro residents were arrested in a drug investigation conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, one of whom is charged with assaulting a government official. “On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal Investigations...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen County Sherriff’s Office arrests three people on charges of firearm possession, obstruction of justice

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people for possession of firearm charges in Clarkton after several months of receiving criminal complaints. On Monday, Dec. 5, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Agents arrested Clarkton resident Charlie Philip Fowler, 49, around the 100 block...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man dies in Whiteville house fire

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WECT

One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person has died and two have been injured following a two-car crash near Navassa on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at around 11:50 a.m. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, Omar August was headed east on Mount Misery Road while George Waddell was driving west. August crossed over into the westbound lane, and he crashed into Waddell’s car.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Teen charged after loaded revolver found stashed in his backpack at ENC school

A teenager is facing a felony charge after investigators say the student brought a loaded revolver to school on Friday. The revolver was found concealed inside the 17-year-old student’s backpack during a search by school staff and the School Resource Officer. Deputies say the search was conducted after a drug complaint against the student.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
WILMINGTON, NC

