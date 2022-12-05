ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

More info released in Monroe County deadly crash

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A third victim has died after a deadly crash occurred Sunday night in Monroe County.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to a report of a two-car crash that happened on State Route 611 and State Route 715 in Tannersville.

Dallas Twp. man dies after car fire

Police say the driver of a 2020 Subaru, a 33-year-old man from Hazleton, and the driver of a 2018 Nissan Rogue, a 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn, died on the scene due to their injuries from the crash.

The Lehigh County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a third victim has died due to multiple traumatic injuries she sustained in the crash.

According to coroner Daniel Bugilo, Ruth Gedeon, 26, of Brooklyn died Monday around 9:00 p.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital. Gedeon was one of three passengers in the Nissan.

Two other women in the Nissan were seriously injured and transported to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

Pocono Township Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Dawn Stepp
2d ago

People do NOT pay attention to driving on the road their on. Instead they are to busy trying to do everything else. Not worrying / thinking about their surroundings , forgetting their sharing the road w other vehicles in front , alongside, behind them,ect! I think we are all guilty of doing this a time or 2. Some people are luckier then the next person. It's so heartbreaking so many people's family and friends getting hurt and killed! I blame it on this world we all live in! Some people can not help but to constantly be worrying about this, that, everything above and everything below causing them to be careless behind the wheel! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

