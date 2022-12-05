More info released in Monroe County deadly crash

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A third victim has died after a deadly crash occurred Sunday night in Monroe County.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to a report of a two-car crash that happened on State Route 611 and State Route 715 in Tannersville.

Police say the driver of a 2020 Subaru, a 33-year-old man from Hazleton, and the driver of a 2018 Nissan Rogue, a 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn, died on the scene due to their injuries from the crash.

The Lehigh County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a third victim has died due to multiple traumatic injuries she sustained in the crash.

According to coroner Daniel Bugilo, Ruth Gedeon, 26, of Brooklyn died Monday around 9:00 p.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital. Gedeon was one of three passengers in the Nissan.

Two other women in the Nissan were seriously injured and transported to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

Pocono Township Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

