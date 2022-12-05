ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia news – live: US warns Iran is now Putin’s ‘top military backer’

The US has warned a “full-fledged” defence partnership is emerging between Russia and Iran, suggesting that Tehran has become Moscow's "top military backer"."Russia is seeking to collaborate with Iran in areas like weapons development and training," US national security council spokesperson John Kirby said yesterday. He said Moscow was offering Tehran an "unprecedented level" of military and technical support.Both the nations were considering setting up a drone assembly line in Russia for the ongoing war in Ukraine, Mr Kirby said, adding that Russia was training Iranian pilots on the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter.Moscow has been accused of using Iranian "kamikaze"...
China and Saudi Arabia sign strategic partnership deal

China and Saudi Arabia have signed a strategic partnership deal during Xi Jinping's trip to the Middle Eastern country for a summit. Isaac Stone Fish, a CBS News contributor and CEO of Strategy Risks, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain what this means for U.S. relations with both nations.
Russians wanted to trade Paul Whelan for an assassin over the summer, U.S. official says

Marine veteran Paul Whelan, now the highest-profile American imprisoned in Russia, was the subject of a dead-end negotiation over the summer, according to a U.S. official. The Russians, the official said, told the U.S. that they would swap Whelan for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin who is part of the Kremlin's domestic spy organization — and who is being detained in Germany for murder.
U.S. accuses Russia of providing weapons, fighter jets to Iran

The Biden administration is accusing Russia of moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air defense systems, helicopters and fighter jets, part of deepening cooperation between the two nations as Tehran provides drones to support Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby...
