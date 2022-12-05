Read full article on original website
Russia hits Ukraine with missiles, warns of "clash between nuclear powers" as drones target Russian bases
Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia retaliated in brutal fashion this week after drone strikes targeted three airfields — including two deep inside its territory. The last strike came Tuesday morning, against a Russian airport just across the border from Ukraine, but it was preceded by two others on Monday that saw drones penetrate hundreds of miles into Russia.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: US warns Iran is now Putin’s ‘top military backer’
The US has warned a “full-fledged” defence partnership is emerging between Russia and Iran, suggesting that Tehran has become Moscow's "top military backer"."Russia is seeking to collaborate with Iran in areas like weapons development and training," US national security council spokesperson John Kirby said yesterday. He said Moscow was offering Tehran an "unprecedented level" of military and technical support.Both the nations were considering setting up a drone assembly line in Russia for the ongoing war in Ukraine, Mr Kirby said, adding that Russia was training Iranian pilots on the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter.Moscow has been accused of using Iranian "kamikaze"...
China and Saudi Arabia sign strategic partnership deal
China and Saudi Arabia have signed a strategic partnership deal during Xi Jinping's trip to the Middle Eastern country for a summit. Isaac Stone Fish, a CBS News contributor and CEO of Strategy Risks, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain what this means for U.S. relations with both nations.
Eye Opener: Brittney Griner arrives in U.S. after Russian prisoner swap
Brittney Griner arrives in the U.S. following her release by Russia in a prisoner swap. Also, gas prices in the U.S. are lower than they were a year ago. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
How Russia's propaganda machine has played the Brittney Griner prisoner swap
The prisoner exchange that saw WNBA star Brittney Griner released, while Russia got notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, has been widely lauded by Russian state media and Kremlin loyalists as a win for Moscow — and a sign of weakness on the part of the U.S. "I have to...
The countries where the State Department warns that travelers risk being wrongfully detained
During his announcement that the WNBA's Brittney Griner had been released by Russia, President Joe Biden had a broader message directed at all Americans to "take precautions" and review the State Department travel advisories before traveling overseas. He noted that those advisories now include warnings about the "risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government."
Russians wanted to trade Paul Whelan for an assassin over the summer, U.S. official says
Marine veteran Paul Whelan, now the highest-profile American imprisoned in Russia, was the subject of a dead-end negotiation over the summer, according to a U.S. official. The Russians, the official said, told the U.S. that they would swap Whelan for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin who is part of the Kremlin's domestic spy organization — and who is being detained in Germany for murder.
U.S. accuses Russia of providing weapons, fighter jets to Iran
The Biden administration is accusing Russia of moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air defense systems, helicopters and fighter jets, part of deepening cooperation between the two nations as Tehran provides drones to support Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby...
