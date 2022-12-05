Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whdh.com
Man facing charges in Cambridge standoff after using a knife to cut a woman’s hair
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges in connection with a two-hour standoff in Cambridge Tuesday night after police said he used a knife to cut a woman’s hair. Police said a the man had an argument with the woman outside an apartment before he used a knife to cut her hair. The woman escaped and the man barricaded himself inside a home on Gore Street.
Elderly Man Severely Injured In Front Of His Family Outside Boston Restaurant: DA
A 68-year-old man suffered serious injuries that could "impact the rest of his life" when he was attacked outside of a Boston restaurant over the weekend, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Police arrested a 43-year-old Plymouth man and charged him with the attack. Robert…
Plymouth man charged after allegedly attacking 68-year-old celebrating with family at Faneuil Hall
The alleged attacker that left a man with potential life-long neck injuries after attacking him during a family celebration at Faneuil Hall was held on $2,000 bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Robert Buckley, 43, is facing charges of assault and battery on a person over...
WMUR.com
Man accused in Brookline shooting upset that ex-wife was dating other men, court documents say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of shooting another man last month was allegedly upset that his ex-wife was dating other men, according to court documents obtained by News 9. Robert Gagnon, 45, is charged with attempted murder in the Nov. 23 shooting of Carlos Quintong on Townsend Hill...
whdh.com
Man accused of hate crime in Quincy to appear in court for dangerousness hearing
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver accused of hitting a man with his car twice and making anti-Asian remarks outside a post office in Quincy is set to appear in court Thursday for a dangerousness hearing. John Sullivan, 77, is accused of threatening Daniel Ngo, his sister Desiree Thien, and...
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
City of Boston employee charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
whdh.com
Hours-long standoff after armed assault in Cambridge ends in arrest
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - After a two-hour standoff in Cambridge Tuesday night, local police said the issue had been resolved safely. Earlier in the evening police reported an active standoff situation on Gore Street. A man had barricaded himself inside a home after committing an armed assault, officials said. They had been able to enter the home and arrest the suspect before sending the man to the hospital for drug and alcohol related evaluation.
whdh.com
Fall River man arrested in ATV dragging that seriously injured officer
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Fall River man is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident last month that left a 17-year veteran of the department seriously injured after being dragged by an ATV, officials said. Officers responding to the area of Delcar and Robeson streets around...
Somerville man arraigned in fatal stabbing at laundromat; video evidence debunks self-defense claim
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Spin Cycle Laundromat on Winter Hill remained closed Tuesday, after an altercation left one man dead and another jailed. Monday night, police responded to a 911 call from a passerby and found Joseph Muzzi, 33, heading down a sidewalk at the corner of Main Street and Broadway, and bleeding profusely from a neck wound.
Hearing for local selectman in alleged “road rage” incident in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — An elected town leader accused of impersonating a police officer and destruction of property appeared in Brockton District Court Tuesday. The purpose of the hearing was to determine if Whitman Selectmen Chair Randy LaMattina should be formally charged for what happened after he was involved in a fender bender in Abington.
whdh.com
Sources: Man shot mother, father, sister before killing himself in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said. Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
whdh.com
Just One Station: footage shows car in Everett crashing through fence and into driveway below
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A home surveillance camera captured a wild wreck in Everett Wednesday. Cameras along the path caught a car leaving a driveway on High Street, crossing the road, narrowly missing a parked car, then slam into the fence before it fell. The car was left hanging on the edge of a wall.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire woman, 20 other people arrested after massive drug bust in Massachusetts
LOWELL, Mass. — There are 21 people, including a woman from New Hampshire, in custody after a large-scale drug trafficking bust in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said the arrests were made early Tuesday morning after a yearslong investigation. Hundreds of grams of cocaine, meth,...
whdh.com
DA: Shooter identified in Fall River murder-suicide that left another man dead, two women wounded
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the individual they believe shot and killed a man and wounded two women in Fall River, before turning the gun on himself Wednesday morning. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Christopher Jean Baptiste, 25, fatally shot his fiancée’s father and wounded...
whdh.com
Quincy man charged after allegedly making racist comments against Asian man, hitting him twice with car
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man is accused of a civil rights violation for racist comments he allegedly made during an encounter in front of the post office Friday morning. Quincy police said 77-year-old John Sullivan rammed his car into an Asian resident named Daniel Ngo as his sister...
nbcboston.com
Dramatic Rescue: Firefighters Remove Driver From Car That Crashed Over Wall in Everett
Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman who became trapped in her car after it drove off a five-foot embankment on Wednesday afternoon in Everett, Massachusetts. The incident happened around 12:18 p.m., when a woman reportedly lost control of her car in the 500 block of Broadway and drove through a fence and off a small wall. She was stuck in the driver's seat as the car hung at a perilous angle, and firefighters were eventually able to free her.
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartment
South Boston suffered a jolt this month when local authorities discovered the remains of four infants in a condominium. The Suffolk County police department received a radio call at 2:15 P.M. today to investigate a South Boston building. The investigating officers discovered “what appeared to be a human fetus or infant”, according to a press release by the police.
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Milton college campus stabbing
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man on the Curry College campus in Milton early Sunday morning. Officers say a fight broke out as people left a party in one of the dorm building and a man was stabbed in the arm. He was taken to the hospital.
whdh.com
Arrest made in connection with deadly stabbing at Somerville laundromat
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly stabbing at a laundromat in Somerville Monday night. Police responded to the Spin Cycle Laundromat on Broadway and Main Streets around 7:30 p.m. where 7NEWS sources say a victim was stabbed in the neck. The victim,...
