Quincy, MA

whdh.com

Man facing charges in Cambridge standoff after using a knife to cut a woman’s hair

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges in connection with a two-hour standoff in Cambridge Tuesday night after police said he used a knife to cut a woman’s hair. Police said a the man had an argument with the woman outside an apartment before he used a knife to cut her hair. The woman escaped and the man barricaded himself inside a home on Gore Street.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Hours-long standoff after armed assault in Cambridge ends in arrest

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - After a two-hour standoff in Cambridge Tuesday night, local police said the issue had been resolved safely. Earlier in the evening police reported an active standoff situation on Gore Street. A man had barricaded himself inside a home after committing an armed assault, officials said. They had been able to enter the home and arrest the suspect before sending the man to the hospital for drug and alcohol related evaluation.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Fall River man arrested in ATV dragging that seriously injured officer

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Fall River man is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident last month that left a 17-year veteran of the department seriously injured after being dragged by an ATV, officials said. Officers responding to the area of Delcar and Robeson streets around...
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Sources: Man shot mother, father, sister before killing himself in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said. Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Dramatic Rescue: Firefighters Remove Driver From Car That Crashed Over Wall in Everett

Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman who became trapped in her car after it drove off a five-foot embankment on Wednesday afternoon in Everett, Massachusetts. The incident happened around 12:18 p.m., when a woman reportedly lost control of her car in the 500 block of Broadway and drove through a fence and off a small wall. She was stuck in the driver's seat as the car hung at a perilous angle, and firefighters were eventually able to free her.
EVERETT, MA
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartment

South Boston suffered a jolt this month when local authorities discovered the remains of four infants in a condominium. The Suffolk County police department received a radio call at 2:15 P.M. today to investigate a South Boston building. The investigating officers discovered “what appeared to be a human fetus or infant”, according to a press release by the police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police searching for suspect in Milton college campus stabbing

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man on the Curry College campus in Milton early Sunday morning. Officers say a fight broke out as people left a party in one of the dorm building and a man was stabbed in the arm. He was taken to the hospital.
MILTON, MA

