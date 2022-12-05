ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Michigan State football D-linemen enter NCAA transfer portal

By Rainer Sabin, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Three Michigan State football defensive linemen are following in the footsteps of teammate Michael Fletcher and looking for an exit out of East Lansing.

Jalen Hunt, Dashaun Mallory and Chase Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, less than 24 hours after the Spartans' disappointing 5-7 season officially ended without a bowl invitation. Their impending departures come on the heels of Fletcher entering the student-athlete marketplace over the weekend.

Both Mallory and Hunt began the season as reserve players but eventually were inserted into the starting lineup after the Oct. 29 Michigan-MSU tunnel incident led to the suspensions of eight Spartans defensive players, including edge rusher Zion Young.

More: Michigan State football: Here's what the Spartans will be up to in the offseason

More: Michigan State football's Jacob Slade declares for NFL draft, won't take extra year

This season, Hunt and Mallory contributed a combined 25 total tackles — 1½ resulted in a lost yardage. Hunt, a former three-star recruit in the 2019 class, is from Belleville. Mallory, who came to MSU the year before from Bolingbrook, Ill., was rated similarly.

Carter was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022 and played in just one game this season, against Akron.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Three Michigan State football D-linemen enter NCAA transfer portal

