Ludlow, KY

One hospitalized after shooting in Ludlow

By Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
The Ludlow Police Department is working to identify a man who was shot early Monday morning, officials said.

Cpt. Bart Beck said the person was shot on Elm Street around 4:30 a.m. Beck said the person is now hospitalized in serious condition.

The Kenton County Police crime scene unit is assisting in the investigation.

Beck said there were other calls in the vicinity for break-ins and this shooting may be related to that activity. Beck declined to reveal more details as the investigation is ongoing.

"One person was interviewed and has been identified," Beck said.

Beck said the situation was isolated and the community is safe.

