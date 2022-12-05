Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
DESK Upgrade on CoinDesk’s Website Offers Tokenized Reader Experience
Today marks the next phase of DESK as we integrate our social token into our broader user experience. Now, our readers have the opportunity to earn DESK by reading articles, watching videos and other interactions on CoinDesk.com. We built DESK, our evolving social token product, to be a mechanism for...
CoinDesk
Waves Blockchain Founder Explores New DAO Model to Improve Crypto Governance
Sasha Ivanov, the founder of the Waves blockchain, says he has a way of tackling some of the governance shortcomings apparent in managing decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), including the risk of manipulation and voter apathy. DAOs form the backbone for numerous decentralized applications (dapps), such as Uniswap, Compound and Aave,...
TechCrunch
3 views: Predicting 2023’s key startup themes
As we did last year, TechCrunch’s Natasha Mascarenhas, Anna Heim and Alex Wilhelm are back with a passel of predictions, hoping to percolate new postulations in your ponderer. Not all the below will come true, but it should help explain where our heads are at after a year’s reporting, writing, newslettering and podcasting. Among the three of us, we’ve spoken to hundreds of people this year, giving us — we hope — a modicum of insight into the state of technology today and what could be coming next.
ZDNet
Amazon joins Open Invention Network
Patent trolls are the bane of companies large and small. So, it should come as no surprise that Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the Open Invention Network (OIN) -- the world's largest patent non-aggression consortium. Featured. OIN has long protected Linux and Linux-related software from patent aggression...
TechCrunch
How Chargifi pivoted to Kadence, a platform to enable hybrid co-working, then pulled in $10M
There is expensive office space to maintain and logistics to figure out — which employees are going to actually be in and who’s working remotely each day. Let’s face it, earlier, hot-desk management software — if it was ever used — is no longer up to the task.
nexttv.com
Truthset Launches Collective To Verify Quality of Demo Data
Truthset, a data validation company, is launching Truthset Data Collective with 20 members and a suite of products designed to help the media evaluate the quality, accuracy and reliability of the data they're using for ad-buying transactions. “The current data ecosystem is built for scale, not accuracy,” said Scott McKinley,...
CoinDesk
Stablecoin Issuer Circle Scratches Plan to Go Public; Reddit's Avatar Tokens Set Minting Record
The most valuable crypto stories for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. "The Hash" group unpacks the top stories moving the crypto markets today, including Circle terminating its agreement with special-purpose acquisition company Concord Acquisition Corp., thereby stepping back from its plan to go public. Plus, Collectible Avatars, Reddit's set of art tokens based on the Polygon blockchain, set a minting record over the weekend, according to data from Dune Analytics.
CoinDesk
DeFi Project Mercurial Plots Revamp and New Tokens Following 'Toxic' Association With FTX
Mercurial, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that allows users to lend and borrow stablecoins on the Solana blockchain, is revamping its brand, community and token distribution, as per a Wednesday post. The revamp plan, which being called the Meteora plan, was formulated in response to recent events, including a collaboration...
CoinDesk
ConsenSys to Update MetaMask Crypto Wallet in Response to Privacy Backlash
ConsenSys, the company behind the MetaMask crypto wallet, said Tuesday it will release a series of updates to the platform in response to user backlash regarding its data-collection practices. In a statement, the company explained how and why it was sharing MetaMask user internet-protocol information with Infura, the ConsenSys-made "RPC...
CoinDesk
ImmutableX NFTs Now Available on Nifty Gateway
NFTs from Web3 games powered by Ethereum scaling product ImmutableX are now available on Gemini-owned NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway. "The Hash" panel discusses what this means for the blockchain gaming industry.
Phys.org
Using 3D metal-printing topological materials to manipulate full-vector elastic waves
A collaboration between Prof. Weiying Deng at South China University of Technology, Prof. Feng Li at Beijing Institute of Technology, and Prof. Zhengyou Liu at Wuhan University was recently published online in National Science Review. There is growing interest in elastic waves manipulated by topological edge modes, which have unparalleled advantages such as lower energy dissipation, higher flexibility and unidirectional transmission.
CoinDesk
Future of Ethereum After the Merge
Vitalik Buterin and Ethereum developers are among CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022, following the blockchain's historic upgrade known as "the Merge" earlier this year. Ethereum Foundation Protocol Support Lead Tim Beiko discusses what's next for the Ethereum network and shares a preview of the upcoming hard fork known as "Shanghai."
ffnews.com
FF AWARDS: SmartStream Winners of Biggest Wow Moment in Artificial Intelligence
AI is the Future! SmartStream were the winners of the “Biggest Wow Moment in Artificial Intelligence” at this year’s FF Awards, as presented by the Founder of The Futurist Network, Brett King.
CoinDesk
Most Influential Blockchain Projects
In November 2008, a pseudonymous user by the name of Satoshi Nakamoto published a paper on the Cryptography Mailing List, outlining plans for a decentralized digital currency. Almost a year later, Satoshi went on to create the first major cryptocurrency, bitcoin. The meteoric rise of bitcoin led to the creation...
Starling Bank Adds Virtual Cards for Personal Current Account Customers
Starling Bank has added virtual cards to the in-app features it offers personal current account customers. These virtual cards work like debit cards but use money from a dedicated “Space” in the app, rather than from the main account balance, so that users can better track their spending, Starling Bank said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
geekwire.com
OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot sparks excitement and concern from investors, entrepreneurs, researchers
“Extremely impressive.” “Incredibly rich.” “Super exciting.”. That’s how tech leaders are describing ChatGPT, the new conversational chatbot model released last week by OpenAI. The bot builds on existing GPT natural language technology developed by OpenAI, the San Francisco-based organization formed by tech leaders Sam Altman...
TechCrunch
MetalSoft aims to help manage server infrastructure through automation
Aiming to overcome some of the blockers to success in IT, Lucas Roh co-founded MetalSoft, a startup that provides “bare metal” automation software for managing on-premises data centers and multi-vendor equipment. MetalSoft allows companies to automate the orchestration of hardware, including switches, servers and storage, making them available to users that can be consumed on-demand.
TechCrunch
Flow Engineering wants to modernize the hardware engineering design process
Flow Engineering wants to fix that system and give hardware engineers, the folks who build complex systems like rockets and race cars, the same kinds of tools their software counterparts have. Today, the company announced an $8.5 million seed round. Pari Singh, the founder and CEO at Flow, says they...
CoinDesk
Molly White on Why Crypto Critics Matter
In the year of crypto winter, the critics have been proven right more often than wrong. Molly White, creator of "Web3 is Going Just Great," and a winner of CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022, discusses the importance of crypto skeptics and the latest revelations about the industry.
Aviation International News
Ecommpay Brings Payment Management Platform to Middle East
Ecommpay (Stand 376) is expanding its reach into the Middle East market with its all-in-one payment offering for business aviation. Providing an overview of the management platform at its MEBAA 2022 exhibit, Ecommpay has developed a service for business aviation, medical aviation, and helicopter transport that combines, card, bank, and crypto payments, the company said, explaining its goal has been to provide an alternate payment capability that isn’t reliant on bank hours or the pace of wire transfer.
