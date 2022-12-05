ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Boylston, MA

One last accolade for West Boylston in the final Small Schools Top 20 football poll

By Rich Garven, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ft2L_0jXrZKI100

What a fantastic football season it was for so, so many teams in Central Mass., and with the final pass thrown and the last tackle made, here’s the final T&G small schools poll, one that has been expanded to a Terrific 20.

: Updated Hometeam Central Mass. Football Offensive/Defensive Statistics

: Who finished on top of the final Super 7 large schools high school football poll?

1. West Boylston (11-2)

Previous poll: 3

The Lions beat the best Central (St. Bernard’s), Western (Wahconah) and Eastern Mass. (Amesbury) had to offer with a deep backfield and a punishing defense to claim the Division 7 state title.

: West Boylston upends St. Bernard's to capture Division 7 Super Bowl

2. South (9-2)

Previous poll: 1

The Colonels are one of three teams in program history to win nine plus games and earned a Division 4 state tournament berth for the second straight season.

3. St. Bernard’s (11-2)

Previous poll: 4

The Bernardians advanced to a state final for the third time in four seasons, defeating the likes of Valley Tech, Northbridge and Uxbridge along the way.

: 'Even though we lost, it was a great experience' for St. Bernard's at Super Bowl

4. Hudson (9-2)

Previous poll: 2

The Hawks, who downed Clinton, Worcester Tech, Maynard and Oakmont, are 17-5 the past two seasons with sophomore quarterback Jake Attaway directing the offense.

5. Oxford (10-2)

Previous poll: 7

The Pirates were one of five Central Mass. teams to record double-digit victories while advancing to the Division 8 state semifinals for the second successive season.

6. Uxbridge (8-3)

Previous poll: 8

The Spartans continued to trend up, advancing to the Division 7 state tournament, where they won a thriller against Lunenburg and were edged by St. Bernard’s.

7. Valley Tech (6-4)

Previous poll: 11

The Beavers stayed the course after not scoring a point while starting 0-3 to advance to the Division 6 state quarterfinals.

8. Maynard (8-3)

Previous poll: 6

The Tigers opened the season with a stunning upset of Chelmsford and continued to rack up big wins under sophomore quarterback Dylan Gallo.

9. Millbury (10-1)

Previous poll: 5

The Woolies started 9-0 before being ousted in the Division 7 state quarterfinals and finished with a winning record for the fifth straight season.

10. Clinton (6-5)

Previous poll: 12

The Gaels defeated Oakmont, Bay Path and Lunenburg and lost close contests to Hudson and Maynard while making a return trip to the Division 7 state quarterfinals.

11. Oakmont (5-6)

Previous poll: 15

The Spartans posted thrilling, fourth-quarter comeback wins over Maynard, Sandwich and Luneburg behind junior quarterback Sam Curtis.

12. Lunenburg (6-5)

Previous poll: 13

The Blue Knights, behind a prolific passing offense orchestrated by sophomore quarterback Alex Figueroa, recorded a signature, overtime win over West Boylston.

13. Ayer-Shirley (7-3)

Previous poll: 10

The Panthers ripped off six straight wins behind the pass-catch combo of seniors Brian Holmes and Cam Marshall to secure a Division 7 state tournament berth.

14. Auburn (7-4)

Previous poll: 9

The Rockets opened the season with a road win over Swampscott and closed it with a home win over Leicester on Thanksgiving.

15. Worcester Tech (6-5)

Previous poll: 14

The Eagles played a stacked regular-season schedule that saw six opponents qualify for postseason play. Record: 6-5. Previous poll: 14.

16. North Middlesex (6-5)

Previous poll: NR

The Patriots won three of their final four games, including an upset of Oakmont, to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2014.

17. Tyngsborough (5-6)

Previous poll: NR

The Tigers were competitive in one-score setbacks to Millbury and Lunenburg before closing the season with three straight victories.

18. Murdock (8-3)

Previous poll: NR

The Blue Devils defeated neighboring rival Narragansett on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2007 and finished .500 or better for the third time in four seasons.

19. Groton-Dunstable (7-4)

Previous poll: NR

The Crusaders won five more games than last season while posting their best record since 2015.

20. Bay Path (8-5)

The Minutemen won six of their final seven games, including the State Vocational Large Schools Super Bowl.

Contact Rich Garven at rgarven@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @RichGarvenTG.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Ludlow boys’ soccer team supporting coach after he suffers major heart attack

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After enduring a medical emergency last week, a Ludlow soccer coaching legend is leaning on the support of the entire community. “There’s no Ludlow soccer without Greg Kolodziey, so I’m sure he’s going to be back and winning the state championship next year,” said senior forward Sam Cocchi.
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Soccer fans close 1-A with World Cup celebrations

REVERE - Soccer fans celebrated in the streets of Revere after Morocco beat Spain in the World Cup on Tuesday.Dozens of people gathered on Route 1-A to celebrate, forcing state police to shut down the area to traffic.This is the first time Morocco will advance to the quarter-finals. The streets were closed for about an hour.
REVERE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Diocese of Springfield announces new Catholic schools superintendent

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new leader has been named for the Catholic schools of the Diocese of Springfield. On Wednesday, the diocese announced that Maria Wagner will begin the role of superintendent no later than mid-April. She most recently was principal of St. Bernadette Catholic School in Hollywood, FL....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Brian O'Donovan's 'Christmas Celtic Sojourn' celebrates 'The joy of music together'

Brian O'Donovan has been bringing his "A Celtic Sojourn" shows as host and producer to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts in Worcester since the theater opened in 2008. The Irish-born anchor of Boston radio station GBH's popular "A Celtic Sojourn" has gathered some of the best Celtic singers, musicians and dancers for touring shows both in the holiday season and also around St. Patrick's Day. ...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Portland Sea Dogs, Boston Red Sox Double-A affiliate, are being sold

PORTLAND, Maine — The video above is a feature on Katie Krall, a player development coach for the Portland Sea Dogs. The Sea Dogs announced Diamond Baseball Holdings will step in as new owners for the minor league club. DBH owns and operates a number of Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball.
PORTLAND, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts

Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

City Council says no to proposed Worcester charter school

WORCESTER - The City Council on Tuesday unanimously, with one abstention, adopted a resolution against a new proposed charter school in the city. “They take our funding but there’s no level of accountability,” District 4 City Councilor Sarai Rivera said of charter schools, which are not overseen by local elected officials. “It’s almost like it takes away the voice of the community.”
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy