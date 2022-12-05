One last accolade for West Boylston in the final Small Schools Top 20 football poll

What a fantastic football season it was for so, so many teams in Central Mass., and with the final pass thrown and the last tackle made, here’s the final T&G small schools poll, one that has been expanded to a Terrific 20.

1. West Boylston (11-2)

Previous poll: 3

The Lions beat the best Central (St. Bernard’s), Western (Wahconah) and Eastern Mass. (Amesbury) had to offer with a deep backfield and a punishing defense to claim the Division 7 state title.

: West Boylston upends St. Bernard's to capture Division 7 Super Bowl

2. South (9-2)

Previous poll: 1

The Colonels are one of three teams in program history to win nine plus games and earned a Division 4 state tournament berth for the second straight season.

3. St. Bernard’s (11-2)

Previous poll: 4

The Bernardians advanced to a state final for the third time in four seasons, defeating the likes of Valley Tech, Northbridge and Uxbridge along the way.

: 'Even though we lost, it was a great experience' for St. Bernard's at Super Bowl

4. Hudson (9-2)

Previous poll: 2

The Hawks, who downed Clinton, Worcester Tech, Maynard and Oakmont, are 17-5 the past two seasons with sophomore quarterback Jake Attaway directing the offense.

5. Oxford (10-2)

Previous poll: 7

The Pirates were one of five Central Mass. teams to record double-digit victories while advancing to the Division 8 state semifinals for the second successive season.

6. Uxbridge (8-3)

Previous poll: 8

The Spartans continued to trend up, advancing to the Division 7 state tournament, where they won a thriller against Lunenburg and were edged by St. Bernard’s.

7. Valley Tech (6-4)

Previous poll: 11

The Beavers stayed the course after not scoring a point while starting 0-3 to advance to the Division 6 state quarterfinals.

8. Maynard (8-3)

Previous poll: 6

The Tigers opened the season with a stunning upset of Chelmsford and continued to rack up big wins under sophomore quarterback Dylan Gallo.

9. Millbury (10-1)

Previous poll: 5

The Woolies started 9-0 before being ousted in the Division 7 state quarterfinals and finished with a winning record for the fifth straight season.

10. Clinton (6-5)

Previous poll: 12

The Gaels defeated Oakmont, Bay Path and Lunenburg and lost close contests to Hudson and Maynard while making a return trip to the Division 7 state quarterfinals.

11. Oakmont (5-6)

Previous poll: 15

The Spartans posted thrilling, fourth-quarter comeback wins over Maynard, Sandwich and Luneburg behind junior quarterback Sam Curtis.

12. Lunenburg (6-5)

Previous poll: 13

The Blue Knights, behind a prolific passing offense orchestrated by sophomore quarterback Alex Figueroa, recorded a signature, overtime win over West Boylston.

13. Ayer-Shirley (7-3)

Previous poll: 10

The Panthers ripped off six straight wins behind the pass-catch combo of seniors Brian Holmes and Cam Marshall to secure a Division 7 state tournament berth.

14. Auburn (7-4)

Previous poll: 9

The Rockets opened the season with a road win over Swampscott and closed it with a home win over Leicester on Thanksgiving.

15. Worcester Tech (6-5)

Previous poll: 14

The Eagles played a stacked regular-season schedule that saw six opponents qualify for postseason play. Record: 6-5. Previous poll: 14.

16. North Middlesex (6-5)

Previous poll: NR

The Patriots won three of their final four games, including an upset of Oakmont, to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2014.

17. Tyngsborough (5-6)

Previous poll: NR

The Tigers were competitive in one-score setbacks to Millbury and Lunenburg before closing the season with three straight victories.

18. Murdock (8-3)

Previous poll: NR

The Blue Devils defeated neighboring rival Narragansett on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2007 and finished .500 or better for the third time in four seasons.

19. Groton-Dunstable (7-4)

Previous poll: NR

The Crusaders won five more games than last season while posting their best record since 2015.

20. Bay Path (8-5)

The Minutemen won six of their final seven games, including the State Vocational Large Schools Super Bowl.

