84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Macon on Sunday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Northside Drive and Riverside Drive in macon. The 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey was driving a Nissan Rogue northbound on Riverside Drive when he attempted to turn left onto Northside Drive, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Bibb Co. school leaders looking for owner of class ring found in west Macon parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A good Samaritan in Macon is trying to find the rightful owner of something they found in a west Macon parking lot. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County School District says someone found a class ring belonging to a 1987 graduate of Southwest High School in a parking lot.
84-year-old man killed in car crash in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 84-year-old man was killed in a crash crash in Bibb County Dec. 4. Daniel Edward Casey was driving north on Riverside Drive before 11 a.m. when his car was struck by a car going south. Both drivers were transported to Atrium Health, where...
Three teens dead, one other hurt in Macon apartment complex shooting
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three teens are dead and one more is injured following a shooting late Monday at a Macon apartment complex. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to West Club Apartments on Stevens Drive just before 1:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found multiple people had been shot. Investigators say the victims include four teenage boys, ages, 18, 16, and 14. The release says the 16-year-old was dead on the scene and one of the 18-year-old victims later died at the hospital. According to the last update, the other teen is in stable condition.
One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: Missing Laurens County man found safe
UPDATE (4:08 P.M.) -- Dustin Gordon has been found safe, according to Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean. DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean has put out a BOLO for a missing person, 36-year-old Dustin Gordon. He was last known to be heard from on December 1st. The...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two men arrested, third on the run after burglarizing Macon gas station Monday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested, and a third is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a Macon gas station early Monday. In a media release, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway just after 4 a.m. Monday because their alarm was going off. While on the way to the gas station, deputies were told one of the suspects had driven away in an SUV. Thanks to a tip, deputies found the suspects on S. Richard Street and arrested them.
wgxa.tv
Police: Man tries to rob Warner Robins restaurant, dies after shootout
UPDATE (3:38 P.M.) -- The Warner Robins Police Department have issued a release stating that the shooting at American Philly and Wings on Monday night is being investigated as robbery and a self-defense homicide. HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead in Houston County after police say they...
41nbc.com
Ga. police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’, ‘violent’ man wanted across two states
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Sandersville police would like to locate an armed and dangerous man with violent tendencies. Rikishi Pernell Colclough, A.K.A. “Snoody,” has multiple warrants out of multiple counties in Georgia and also in South Carolina. He is accused of shooting a 9 mm round into the...
41nbc.com
Police investigating deadly armed robbery attempt in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a deadly armed robbery attempt. According to a police news release, the incident happened just before 10:00 Monday night at the American Philly and Wing at 1307 Watson Blvd. Police say they learned the victim of an...
wgxa.tv
A local grandmother wants answers after a loved one's grave is disturbed multiple times
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Burying a loved one is one of the hardest things many of us will ever have to do, but imagine having to visit that grave not once, twice but three separate times only to find it looking like this - or worse. WGXA spoke with one local...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Industries with the Most Wrongful Deaths in Macon, GA
Many industries have hazards and are where the workers should always observe safety. In sectors, accidents, injuries, and even death occur and may get labeled as “wrongful death” if negligence is present. Finding a Macon wrongful death lawyer can help sift through the information if a wrongful death occurred. Regarding industries, these wrongful deaths happen in these industries the most:
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man killed, another hurt in Saturday shooting in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead and a teen hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Third Avenue just after 5 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Tylik Emmanual Young shot to death. A second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Jordan Shamone Young, was taken to the hospital in a personal car. Jordan is in stable condition.
