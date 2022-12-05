ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

84-year-old man killed in car crash in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 84-year-old man was killed in a crash crash in Bibb County Dec. 4. Daniel Edward Casey was driving north on Riverside Drive before 11 a.m. when his car was struck by a car going south. Both drivers were transported to Atrium Health, where...
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Three teens dead, one other hurt in Macon apartment complex shooting

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three teens are dead and one more is injured following a shooting late Monday at a Macon apartment complex. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to West Club Apartments on Stevens Drive just before 1:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found multiple people had been shot. Investigators say the victims include four teenage boys, ages, 18, 16, and 14. The release says the 16-year-old was dead on the scene and one of the 18-year-old victims later died at the hospital. According to the last update, the other teen is in stable condition.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Multiple teens shot at West Club Apartments in Macon

MACON — Several teens were shot and two killed during a shooting at an apartment complex in Macon just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies responded to the West Club Apartments, regarding multiple people shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 16-year-old boy unresponsive and two 18-year-old boys and a 14-year-old...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Missing Laurens County man found safe

UPDATE (4:08 P.M.) -- Dustin Gordon has been found safe, according to Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean. DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean has put out a BOLO for a missing person, 36-year-old Dustin Gordon. He was last known to be heard from on December 1st. The...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Two men arrested, third on the run after burglarizing Macon gas station Monday

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested, and a third is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a Macon gas station early Monday. In a media release, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway just after 4 a.m. Monday because their alarm was going off. While on the way to the gas station, deputies were told one of the suspects had driven away in an SUV. Thanks to a tip, deputies found the suspects on S. Richard Street and arrested them.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

2 burglary suspects arrested in Macon, one remains on the loose

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two burglary suspects, but deputies are still trying to track down a third man. Just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a burglary at the Murphy Express Gas Station located at 1402 Gray Highway. On the way to the scene, deputies were informed the suspects had fled in SUV. A tip then helped deputies find the suspects on South Richard Street, and take two of the three into custody without incident.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Police investigating deadly armed robbery attempt in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a deadly armed robbery attempt. According to a police news release, the incident happened just before 10:00 Monday night at the American Philly and Wing at 1307 Watson Blvd. Police say they learned the victim of an...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Industries with the Most Wrongful Deaths in Macon, GA

Many industries have hazards and are where the workers should always observe safety. In sectors, accidents, injuries, and even death occur and may get labeled as “wrongful death” if negligence is present. Finding a Macon wrongful death lawyer can help sift through the information if a wrongful death occurred. Regarding industries, these wrongful deaths happen in these industries the most:
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man killed, another hurt in Saturday shooting in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead and a teen hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Third Avenue just after 5 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Tylik Emmanual Young shot to death. A second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Jordan Shamone Young, was taken to the hospital in a personal car. Jordan is in stable condition.
MACON, GA

