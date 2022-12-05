Read full article on original website
Flathead Electric Coop asks members to review unclaimed capital credits list
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Electric Cooperative is asking members to review unclaimed capital credits list. "However, inactive members don’t typically receive a bill, so their capital credits are returned via mailed checks. Members are most often inactive because they have moved. If they haven’t updated their mailing address, sometimes their capital checks are undeliverable and go unclaimed. The full list of unclaimed capital credits is available on the Co-op’s website at flatheadelectric.com/capital. If you know a former member who is on this list because they changed addresses, please have them call the Co-op at 406-751-4483 or 1-800-735-8489. The Co-op appreciates your assistance in this effort."
Missoula Aging Services looks for giving tree donations
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services is looking for people to give back to the community this holiday season through their giving tree. The tree is located in the Missoula Public Library until Dec. 31. You can pick out a tag in-person or donate through their virtual tree. MAS...
State officials to hold forum on high speed broadband in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana is deciding how to use $266 million of U.S. relief money to connect rural areas to high speed broadband. It is estimated that nearly 24% of Montanans do not have an internet subscription of any kind. State officials are traveling Montana to understand the needs in individual communities.
ToileTree collects donations for Missoula YWCA
MISSOULA, Mont. — The ToileTree started as a joke 12 years ago, but now the Missoula Public Library sets up the special tree each year to collect much-needed toiletries for families at the YWCA. One local woman who originally helped set up the tree years ago continues to help...
Operation Warm distributes coats to Missoula children
MISSOULA, Mont. — Elementary students in Missoula are staying warm this winter with brand new gear thanks to Operation Warm. Organizers handed out hundreds of free coats Wednesday at Franklin Elementary School. Sarah Smith, the associate director, said the operation started in 1988 at a local bus stop, when...
Tree of Life Ceremony returns to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — People are gathering for the first Tree of Life ceremony in Missoula since before the pandemic. The 35th Annual Hospice Tree lighting ceremony in Rose Park will honor the lives of those who have passed. The event takes place at 6 p.m. A virtual version will...
Missoula Streets Department faces plowing challenges with growing city
MISSOULA, MT — Winter operations are in full effect for the Missoula Streets Department. Day in and day out, street crews hit the roads to ensure the community can travel safely to get to their destination. “City departments are all feeling the bite of a fast growing community, and...
Future of federal building discussed in Missoula City Council hearing
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council held a public hearing on plans for the city and county to take over the federal building on Broadway Street. The proposal calls for a 50-50 split between the two. Redevelopment could cost $20 million from each side, totaling $40 million for...
Doing Better Business: Growing number of text scams sent to phones
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Better Business Bureau looked at more than 300,000 reports people gave its Scam Tracker in the last seven years, and is seeing a major change in how bad actors are trying to scam people. "So far in 2022, scams perpetrated online are the most prevalent...
Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation unveils new building
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boys & Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation and Lake County invites everybody to come see its new home in St. Ignatius. An announcement says volunteers will serve lunch at noon, and then the open house runs from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., when you can check out the new facility for young people's activities.
Pile burning to begin in the Beartooth Ranger District
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beartooth Ranger District will begin pile burning in the Red Lodge area of the Custer Gallatin National Forest starting this Thursday. Piles will be burned primarily in the West Fork of Rock Creek, Main Fork of Rock Creek and Palisades Campground. Burning depends on weather,...
Tree of Life remembers those who have passed
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers from Partners In Home Care held the 35th annual Tree of Life ceremony in Missoula Tuesday night. People gathered in Rose Park for a candlelit service to honor the lives of those who have passed and offer meaningful words and images to those who are grieving.
University of Montana - Western Cantabileers perform Winter Concert on Tuesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana - Western Cantabileers invite the public to their Winter Concert tonight. The Cantabileers have worked all semester for this fun and dynamic program to celebrate the season. UM Western students will conduct and perform traditional holiday songs, newer selections, and works in...
Several rounds of snow in the days ahead; travel impacts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday for the West Glacier Region. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches from Seeley Lake to Condon, with 8 to 14 inches across the Mission and Swan Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for the Highway 200 and I-90 corridors.
1 arrested after clandestine meth lab discovered by Missoula Drug Task Force
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman has been arrested for allegedly operating a suspected clandestine methamphetamine laboratory between Lolo and Florence. In a press release sent out Wednesday, authorities said 39-year-old Kerri Eversole was arrested after an operation on Nov. 4 was conducted by the Missoula Drug Task Force and the Montana National Guard 83rd Civil Support Team.
Attorney's office works toward compliance in Mineral Co. suit, sheriff's office lags
MISSOULA, Mont. — A status conference before a Mineral County judge revealed mixed efforts at compliance in a lawsuit alleging major problems in the sheriff's office and county attorney's office. Judge Shane Vannatta presided over the conference Wednesday afternoon via Zoom. The bottom line is the Mineral County Attorney’s...
Areas of snow, unsettled weather through the end of the week
