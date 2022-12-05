Read full article on original website
RED LAKE FALLS PULLS AWAY TO BEAT PIRATE GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Red Lake Falls Eagles used balanced scoring with four players in double-figures, tremendous transition scoring, and stellar defense to beat the Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team 71-62 at Robert Matzke Gymnasium in Red Lake Falls. FIRST HALF – — It was a back-and-forth battle for the first 18 minutes...
SPORTS FEEVER – December 8, 2022
Thoughts after a week or two of high school winter sports play. We are starting a new segment called CHRIS FEE’S TOP THREE. I will list the teams I think are the top teams as of now and some that are just outside the top three in the area sections.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY PUTS UNBEATEN MARK ON THE LINE AT #1 WARROAD IN A SECTION 8A MATCHUP – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirates are coming off their ‘first blemish’ on the record when they skated to a 0-0 overtime tie with Blaine on Friday in the Twin Cities. The Pirates are 6-0-1 on the year and are ranked seventh in the last Minnesota State Class A Polls. They will travel to Hockey Town U.S.A. tonight to play arguably the best High School Girl’s Hockey team in the State, the Warroad Warriors who are 7-1 on the season and the Warriors are coming off a 10-7 win over Gentry Academy who is ranked #1 in the State Class AA polls, while Warroad is ranked #1 in Class A. Game time is 7:00 PM at the Gardens in Warroad, the game will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 6:30 PM and around the world by the internet at kroxam.com.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL TRIES FOR FIRST WIN ON THE SEASON TONIGHT AT RED LAKE FALLS
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team will try to pick up win number one tonight when they are on the road at Red Lake Falls Robert Matzke Gym to take on the Eagles. The Pirates started the season off last week with a 54-50 loss to Thief River Falls last week while the Eagles, after two opening losses to Mahnomen-Waubun and Fertile-Beltrami, picked up their first win last night over Climax-Fisher. The Eagles have their first four games of the season at home. Game time is 7:00 PM.
VIKINGS BEAT COLD SHOOTING CROOKSTON PIRATE BOY’S BASKETBALL TEAM 78-42
FIRST HALF – — Tanner Giese provided the first basket of the game on a nice drive to the left side giving Crookston the early 2-0 lead. The Vikings responded with a 5-0 run before a Caden Boike three tied the game back up at 5-5. The Vikings would start to make their outside shots after starting ice cold and extended their lead to 12-6 after a made three-pointer. after another Vikings bucket, Ryan Abeld would knock down the second Pirate three-pointer of the half to cut the deficit to 14-9 with around ten minutes remaining. The Vikings would take over for the remainder of the half going on a 16-0 run over the next six minutes to take a commanding 30-9 lead to force a Pirates timeout with 3:27 until halftime. Pelican Rapids was able to take advantage of Pirates turnovers and turn them into transition points. Crookston finally put an end to the run with a Michael Deng and one at the rim coming out of the timeout. It ended a six-minute scoring drought for the Pirates. More turnovers would plague Crookston and Pelican Rapids would capitalize building a 34-15 lead with one last possession in the half. The Vikings would take advantage of their final possession and sink a three at the buzzer to take a 37-15 lead into the halftime break. Leading the way for Crookston in the first half was Michael Deng with 5 points off the bench. Pelican Rapids was extremely balanced with eight different players scoring.
Anthony Paul “Tony” Gamer – Obit
Anthony Paul “Tony” Gamer, 47, of Crookston, MN, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at RiverView Health in Crookston early Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022. Tony was born in St. Paul, MN on February 7, 1975 and as a baby came to Crookston with his parents, Harold Carl and Donna Mae (LaJesse) Gamer. He attended Crookston schools and graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1993. Tony was a hard worker all his life and was employed by several Crookston businesses over the years, including Hugo’s, Dee Inc., and American Crystal Sugar during the fall harvest, and up to the present time worked for both Thur O Clean and Columbia Mall Security.
Clarence Oden Carlson – Obit
Clarence Oden Carlson, 101, a longtime Crookston, MN resident, passed away late Saturday afternoon, December 3, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Sacred Heart in Bismarck, ND. Clarence had gone to Bismarck 2 weeks ago to be closer to his son, Clare, as his health was beginning to fail. The funeral service...
Marshall Hegreberg – Obit
Marshall Hegreberg, age 83, of Ada formerly of Borup, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at Moorhead Rehab Center under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley on Monday, December 5, 2022. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley at 2:00 pm, with a visitation 1 hour prior. Please visit the online guest book at www.andersonfamilyfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home of Twin Valley.
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 7, 2022
Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off any donations at the Highland School Office if you are interested in donating. The Crookston Community Christmas Food Baskets Committee will not be offering nor delivering a food basket this year. However, between...
CITY OF CROOKSTON RESPONDS TO EPITOME ENERGY MOVING SOYBEAN PROCESSING FACILITY TO GRAND FORKS
On Monday evening, Epitome Energy announced that it’s chosen to move its Soybean Processing Facility from Crookston to Grand Forks due to delays from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) review of their permit applications, which could’ve delayed their 2025 opening and providing market benefits for farmers across Northwestern Minnesota.
LARRY REGAN WINS DECEMBER BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY’S SENIOR ATHLETE OF THE MONTH AWARD
Congratulations to Larry Regan for being selected by the Benedictine Crookston Therapy team for the December senior athlete of the month. Larry has shown dedication and success throughout his short-term SNF admission and outpatient PT and has been able to return to his prior level of function at The Summit.
Changes coming to Kraft Field in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes are likely coming to Kraft Field. The field, located at Red River High School, is home to several teams and looking to get a new grandstand and roof, backstop and safety netting, and elevated viewing decks, among other things. The Park Board says current facilities at the field are far past their expected lifespan showing signs of deterioration, water intrusion, inefficient space planning.
Holland’s in Moorhead announces move to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping and garden center is planning to move to a new location across the river. Holland’s is taking over the former Taco Shop in the 400 block of University Drive North in Fargo. According to a Facebook post, Holland’s will continue to...
ONLINE PORTION OF CROOKSTON DRIFTBUSTERS SNOWMOBILE CLUB MUST BE COMPLETED BEFORE SAFETY TRAINING DAY
The Crookston Driftbusters Snowmobile Club is offering a Snowmobile Safety Training field day for students ages 12 and older on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The first step is to complete the online portion of the class. This may be done through a link on the Minnesota DNR website, dnr.state.mn.us or snowmobilecourse.com. The cost is $24.95.
CROOKSTON EAGLES DONATES $2,500 TO HIGHLAND SCHOOL FOR SENSORY ROOM ITEMS
The Crookston Eagles Club stopped at Highland Elementary School this afternoon to make a very charitable donation of $2,500 to go towards sensory items for the school’s special education program. The Crookston Eagles Club has made charitable donations to the school in the past for various projects and additions...
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
UPDATE: Detroit Lakes Police say MN Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding missing woman
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update 8:00 PM: Detroit Lakes Police say a Minnesota State Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding a missing woman with dementia. Authorities say Trooper Mike Lundeen heard the radio traffic about the missing woman and came in to Detroit Lakes...
Joanne C. Rude – Obit
Joanne C. Rude, 90, formerly of Shelly, MN, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Halstad Living Center in Halstad, MN. Joanne Carol was born at home on June 27, 1932, to Albert and Emma (Stigen) Foss in Caledonia, ND. Joanne attended elementary school in Caledonia and graduated from...
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car has serious damage after it rolled off a bridge along 25th St. S. in Fargo. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the car flipped off the bridge over Rose Creek. A witness says the teen driver walked away from the scene without serious injuries.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
