FIRST HALF – — Tanner Giese provided the first basket of the game on a nice drive to the left side giving Crookston the early 2-0 lead. The Vikings responded with a 5-0 run before a Caden Boike three tied the game back up at 5-5. The Vikings would start to make their outside shots after starting ice cold and extended their lead to 12-6 after a made three-pointer. after another Vikings bucket, Ryan Abeld would knock down the second Pirate three-pointer of the half to cut the deficit to 14-9 with around ten minutes remaining. The Vikings would take over for the remainder of the half going on a 16-0 run over the next six minutes to take a commanding 30-9 lead to force a Pirates timeout with 3:27 until halftime. Pelican Rapids was able to take advantage of Pirates turnovers and turn them into transition points. Crookston finally put an end to the run with a Michael Deng and one at the rim coming out of the timeout. It ended a six-minute scoring drought for the Pirates. More turnovers would plague Crookston and Pelican Rapids would capitalize building a 34-15 lead with one last possession in the half. The Vikings would take advantage of their final possession and sink a three at the buzzer to take a 37-15 lead into the halftime break. Leading the way for Crookston in the first half was Michael Deng with 5 points off the bench. Pelican Rapids was extremely balanced with eight different players scoring.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO