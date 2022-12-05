Read full article on original website
WLUC
Rare Earth Goods and Cafe preparing for new ownership
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular cafe and boutique in Ishpeming are reducing inventory as it prepares to change owners. ‘Rare Earth Goods and Cafe’ in downtown Ishpeming has been a staple in the community for the last 11 years. Owner Pam Perkins is selling the front end of the store to Snow Belt Development.
WLUC
Holiday Lasers return to the Lower Harbor Ore Dock
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lower Harbor Ore Dock will, once again, be up in lights. Travel Marquette and Fresh Coast Light Lab bring old and new together with their Holiday Laser display. Characters like Santa, reindeer and snowmen will continue to be displayed along the side of the Ore...
WLUC
UP governments spend more money on road salt
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local governments are dealing with the rising cost of salt for winter roads. Salt is an essential ingredient to help make our roads safer for winter travel. Roads will require more salt throughout the season. Marquette Public Works Director Scott Cambensy said the price of salt...
WLUC
Eat cookies, swap plants, drink drinks, and be merry
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United States has chosen its favorite Christmas movie. 80% of the U.S. says National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is the best holiday movie. Though, Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon say that some of the movies on the list aren’t technically Christmas seasonal.
WLUC
Brief sunshine with a seasonal stretch
High pressure is moving through clearing clouds out for today. Then, a system tracking through Wisconsin and the Lower Peninsula will increase clouds tomorrow. There’s a slight chance of light snow in Menominee county tomorrow afternoon. This weekend a small disturbance will bring light snow starting Saturday late afternoon through Sunday morning. Accumulations will be light. Next Wednesday a stronger system could bring widespread accumulating snow, and this bodes watching for changes.
WLUC
City of Kingsford lights up the holiday spirit
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Kingsford hosted its tree lighting ceremony for the first time since 2019. Kingsford Public Safety escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus to Kingsford City Hall, where choir students from Breitung Township Schools serenaded a crowd of more than 200 people with holiday music. “I...
WLUC
Florence County couple lights up the holiday spirit
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A Florence County home looks to provide a fun activity during the holiday season. A Christmas light show is open for anyone to see. Tucked right off US-2 in Florence County is a colorful Christmas display. This is the third year Jennifer Joki and her husband have shown off their holiday spirit in Florence County.
WLUC
Ishpeming wins 2022 Blood Fight
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming has officially won the 2022 Blood Fight. Negaunee and Ishpeming each held blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints. This year, Negaunee collected 36 pints, and Ishpeming collected 44 pints.
WLUC
Heart Healthy tips for the holidays
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - RN Joe Ackerman, from UPHS-Marquette, explained the best way to not overindulge this holiday season is to focus on eating in moderation. Ackerman added it is important to find a way to reduce your stress, whether that be working out, reading or listening to music.
WLUC
The Lakeview Chorus performs Christmas carols on Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today is feeling the holiday spirit at Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee. It kicked off its holiday music series with the Lakeview Chorus. But first... stories of the day. The TV6 Canathon is wrapping up tonight on TV6 at 7:00 p.m. and will feature...
WLUC
NMU hosts Holiday Masquerade Ball fundraiser for new non-profit group
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics, or FAN, joined the Northern Michigan University Student Leader Fellowship Program (SLFP) for a Holiday Masquerade ball Wednesday evening. FAN works to provide help to those struggling with addiction and families impacted by addiction in Marquette County. “One of FAN’s big goals is...
UPMATTERS
Life since winning Remarkable Women contest
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Remarkable women of the Upper Peninsula contest is a chance to recognize the remarkable women who are making differences everyday in our communities. These are people who don’t like to brag about themselves, but you can by nominating them and letting us know what makes them so remarkable.
WLUC
Vista Theater hopes to reopen one day
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vista Theater in Negaunee has been a big part of the community since its first production in 1975. After the roof collapsed in 2020, the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC) has been working hard to restore the building. The PAAC said after accepting grants, it...
WLUC
The Nutcracker Ballet meets A Charlie Brown Christmas for ‘A Holiday Double Feature’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two beloved, and iconic, Christmastime productions are hitting the stage back-to-back at NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre. A Holiday Double Feature will present popular excerpts from The Nutcracker Ballet in act I, followed by a 30-minute production of A Charlie Brown Christmas. During the intermission, you’re...
WLUC
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Planning Commission unanimously approved a special land use permit at Tuesday evening’s meeting. The permit will allow a single-family home at 725 Altamont Street to be converted to a duplex. The commission had to review the case because a previous owner illegally added...
WLUC
Marquette youth theater raises money for production
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Arts Youth Theatre (SAYT) in Marquette is collecting cans and bottles for future shows. Fundraising like this will help put on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in the spring. The SAYT says it’s a nonprofit, so it counts on donors. It...
WLUC
UP deer harvest reports from 2022 hunting season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to DNR deputy public relations officer, John Pepin, Menominee County took the top spot in U.P. deer totals according to the numbers during this year’s season, with Delta County in second place, and Marquette County in third. Pepin explained, the new online deer harvest...
WLUC
UP Children’s Museum launches Nheena’s Neighborhood fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum has started a new fundraiser. In honor of the longtime executive director and founder of the museum, Nheena Weyer Ittner, the museum will be renaming its Micro-Society exhibit to Nheena’s Neighborhood. Folks can donate money to the museum in exchange for different awards that will be on display in the exhibit. There will be a mural of Ittner made of a collage of photos from donors, “graffiti” with names of contributors, and street signs named after supporters.
WLUC
Dickinson County business encourages customers to shop local during holiday season
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Brick + Mortar in Iron Mountain is one of the only clothing stores in Dickinson County that has both men’s and women’s selections. Owner Michael Pearson opened the store three years ago. I wanted to bring all new brands in the area that...
WLUC
Firefighters rescue dog from Peshtigo River
PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews rescued a dog that fell through thin ice on the Peshtigo River. Town and city firefighters worked together Monday morning to save the pup named Calvin. At about 10:11 a.m., a Peshtigo Police Office responded to the scene at Splake Ct. She saw a dog...
