Ga. police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’, ‘violent’ man wanted across two states
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Sandersville police would like to locate an armed and dangerous man with violent tendencies. Rikishi Pernell Colclough, A.K.A. “Snoody,” has multiple warrants out of multiple counties in Georgia and also in South Carolina. He is accused of shooting a 9 mm round into the...
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. school leaders looking for owner of class ring found in west Macon parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A good Samaritan in Macon is trying to find the rightful owner of something they found in a west Macon parking lot. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County School District says someone found a class ring belonging to a 1987 graduate of Southwest High School in a parking lot.
WJCL
41nbc.com
Police investigating deadly armed robbery attempt in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a deadly armed robbery attempt. According to a police news release, the incident happened just before 10:00 Monday night at the American Philly and Wing at 1307 Watson Blvd. Police say they learned the victim of an...
wgxa.tv
Three teens dead, one other hurt in Macon apartment complex shooting
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three teens are dead and one more is injured following a shooting late Monday at a Macon apartment complex. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to West Club Apartments on Stevens Drive just before 1:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found multiple people had been shot. Investigators say the victims include four teenage boys, ages, 18, 16, and 14. The release says the 16-year-old was dead on the scene and one of the 18-year-old victims later died at the hospital. According to the last update, the other teen is in stable condition.
Ga. man heading to federal prison as part of meth trafficking ring
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A middle Georgia man will spend the next two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to meth trafficking charges. Reginald Lowe, 41, was sentenced to serve 20 years with another four years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
41nbc.com
2 burglary suspects arrested in Macon, one remains on the loose
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two burglary suspects, but deputies are still trying to track down a third man. Just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a burglary at the Murphy Express Gas Station located at 1402 Gray Highway. On the way to the scene, deputies were informed the suspects had fled in SUV. A tip then helped deputies find the suspects on South Richard Street, and take two of the three into custody without incident.
Police arrest man in November 12 Perry Housing Authority shooting
PERRY, Ga. — Perry police have arrested a man wanted in a shooting that put one person in the hospital last month. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, a call came in just before 1:30 a.m. on November 12 about a shooting at the Perry Housing Authority located on 822 Perimeter Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found a person shot in the lower abdomen. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for surgery.
wgxa.tv
One arrested in connection to Perry Housing Authority shooting
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- U.S. Marshals have made an arrest in a shooting that took place at the Perry Housing Authority last month. On November 12th, Perry Police responded to an aggravated assault call at the Housing Authority and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. Patrol officers administered aid until the victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.
fox5atlanta.com
Parking lot surveillance catches suspect carrying items matching stolen goods
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? The Newton County Sheriff's Office believe he may be a suspect in a theft that happened Nov. 28. The man in the photo was seen on surveillance carrying a saw and catalytic converters. According to the sheriff's office, multiple vehicles parked...
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: Missing Laurens County man found safe
UPDATE (4:08 P.M.) -- Dustin Gordon has been found safe, according to Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean. DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean has put out a BOLO for a missing person, 36-year-old Dustin Gordon. He was last known to be heard from on December 1st. The...
atlantanewsfirst.com
wgxa.tv
Macon woman pleads guilty for the death of her three-month-old child
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon woman has pleaded guilty to the murder of her three-month-old child. According to the District Attorney's Office for the Macon Judicial Circuit, Rebecca Kipp pled guilty before her case was put on the calendar for a jury trial. Kipp was indicted in October 2019.
