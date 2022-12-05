BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three teens are dead and one more is injured following a shooting late Monday at a Macon apartment complex. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to West Club Apartments on Stevens Drive just before 1:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found multiple people had been shot. Investigators say the victims include four teenage boys, ages, 18, 16, and 14. The release says the 16-year-old was dead on the scene and one of the 18-year-old victims later died at the hospital. According to the last update, the other teen is in stable condition.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO