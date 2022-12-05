ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Police investigating deadly armed robbery attempt in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a deadly armed robbery attempt. According to a police news release, the incident happened just before 10:00 Monday night at the American Philly and Wing at 1307 Watson Blvd. Police say they learned the victim of an...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Three teens dead, one other hurt in Macon apartment complex shooting

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three teens are dead and one more is injured following a shooting late Monday at a Macon apartment complex. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to West Club Apartments on Stevens Drive just before 1:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found multiple people had been shot. Investigators say the victims include four teenage boys, ages, 18, 16, and 14. The release says the 16-year-old was dead on the scene and one of the 18-year-old victims later died at the hospital. According to the last update, the other teen is in stable condition.
MACON, GA
WSAV News 3

3 Georgia teens shot dead, 1 critically injured

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was critically injured after an early Tuesday shooting at an apartment complex in Georgia, authorities said. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1:30 a.m. at the West Club Apartments in Macon. Deputies found the four teenagers, all from Macon, each suffering […]
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

2 burglary suspects arrested in Macon, one remains on the loose

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two burglary suspects, but deputies are still trying to track down a third man. Just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a burglary at the Murphy Express Gas Station located at 1402 Gray Highway. On the way to the scene, deputies were informed the suspects had fled in SUV. A tip then helped deputies find the suspects on South Richard Street, and take two of the three into custody without incident.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Police arrest man in November 12 Perry Housing Authority shooting

PERRY, Ga. — Perry police have arrested a man wanted in a shooting that put one person in the hospital last month. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, a call came in just before 1:30 a.m. on November 12 about a shooting at the Perry Housing Authority located on 822 Perimeter Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found a person shot in the lower abdomen. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for surgery.
PERRY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Multiple teens shot at West Club Apartments in Macon

MACON — Several teens were shot and two killed during a shooting at an apartment complex in Macon just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies responded to the West Club Apartments, regarding multiple people shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 16-year-old boy unresponsive and two 18-year-old boys and a 14-year-old...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

One arrested in connection to Perry Housing Authority shooting

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- U.S. Marshals have made an arrest in a shooting that took place at the Perry Housing Authority last month. On November 12th, Perry Police responded to an aggravated assault call at the Housing Authority and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. Patrol officers administered aid until the victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Missing Laurens County man found safe

UPDATE (4:08 P.M.) -- Dustin Gordon has been found safe, according to Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean. DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean has put out a BOLO for a missing person, 36-year-old Dustin Gordon. He was last known to be heard from on December 1st. The...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

84-year-old Macon man dies in Sunday morning crash

The News: An 84-year-old Macon man was killed in a car crash Sunday morning at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive in Macon. What we know: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north on Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive.
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

84-year-old man killed in car crash in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 84-year-old man was killed in a crash crash in Bibb County Dec. 4. Daniel Edward Casey was driving north on Riverside Drive before 11 a.m. when his car was struck by a car going south. Both drivers were transported to Atrium Health, where...
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon woman pleads guilty for the death of her three-month-old child

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon woman has pleaded guilty to the murder of her three-month-old child. According to the District Attorney's Office for the Macon Judicial Circuit, Rebecca Kipp pled guilty before her case was put on the calendar for a jury trial. Kipp was indicted in October 2019.
MACON, GA

