New York City, NY

This Bulls-Nets Trade Features DeMar DeRozan

It’s been said that you should expect the unexpected. It seems like a contradiction. If it’s unexpected, how are you supposed to expect it? Perhaps “anything can happen” is a better way to express the same concept. We’ll say this confidently – anything can happen in the NBA. That holds especially true on the trade market.
Knicks Rotation: Cam Reddish Needs to Play

In the Knicks’ home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, coach Tom Thibodeau debuted a new-look, nine-man rotation that excluded Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish. While originally it looked like Rose was just getting the day off on a back-to-back, it was later reported that the Knicks will be sticking with that rotation for the time being.
Lakers have ‘100 percent’ explored DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic Bulls deal

see also Lakers weighing multiple trade options to help salvage season The Lakers have been models of volatility in recent seasons. Couple that with an underperforming team and the potential for a blockbuster exists. Enter the Bulls, who at 9-14 and 12th in the Eastern Conference, could find themselves as sellers this season. On a Nov. 29 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons proposed that the Bulls enter the trade market with a move that would send DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to the Lakers. This week, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said Simmons’ thoughts have at least been mulled over in Los Angeles. “I can...
Three potential targets for receiver-needy Giants in 2023 NFL Draft

The Giants will be picking much later in the 2023 NFL Draft's first round than fans would have expected if asked in the preseason. Tankathon has the Giants (7-4-1) slated to select with the No. 23 pick in the first round, taking LSU's Kayshon Boutte. However, Boutte announced Monday that he will not enter the draft and instead return to school next year.
New York Sports News & Opinion

