Mauldin, SC

Trial to begin for murder suspect in South Carolina high school student’s death

By Dan Vasko
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The man accused of killing a Mauldin High School student in 2019 is set to appear in court on Monday.

Sosa Mandiez Croft faces three charges, including murder, for the shooting death of 16-year-old Joshua Meeks in early 2019.

Joshua Meeks

Meeks, who was a junior at Mauldin High, was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Later that day, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Meeks’ abandoned vehicle with blood on it.

His body was found near Deer Wood Circle and N. Deerwood Drive in Laurens County the following morning.

Croft, who was 18 at the time, was charged with murder, armed robbery, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators said Croft stole Meeks’ car and then shot and killed him during a drug deal. Meeks denied any involvement at his bond hearing .

Judge Perry H. Gravely will preside over the case.

