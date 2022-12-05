Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Dolphins Offensive Line Getting Reinforcements
The most important piece on the Miami Dolphins offensive line is still dealing with an injury, but help is on the way to the position group and it could mean some changes down the line. Tackle Terron Armstead did not practice Wednesday when the Dolphins began their on-field preparation for...
Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns
It's looking like the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be without their tight end Hayden Hurst in week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Hurst is doubtful to play this week with a calf issue. The last time the two teams met, Hurst caught...
Rams vs. Raiders Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders spent 13 seasons calling Los Angeles home before moving back to Oakland and then, eventually, to greener pastures in the desert. While they called L.A. home, they created quite a fanbase, a fanbase that still cheers for the silver and black so many years later. After all, it's the Raiders, not the Rams, that brought the city of L.A. its first Super Bowl victory.
New York Giants: First Look at Philadelphia Eagles’ Offense
Walk around the New York Giants locker room Sunday following their all-important divisional contest with the Washington Commanders, and you were bound to find the deepest faces of dejection seen in such an overachieving season. The reason for such dissatisfaction did not stem from a game that slipped out of...
Defensive Back Goes Back on IR
NASHVILLE – Elijah Molden is right back where he started. The Tennessee Titans placed the second-year defensive back on injured reserve Wednesday because of continuing issues with a groin injury. The ailment also forced him to spend the first nine weeks of this season on IR. The return trip...
Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for ‘Hard to Get’ Win Over Panthers
On paper, this Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers should be an easy win for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks boast a 7-5 record and lay claim to the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race, while the Panthers sit at 4-8. However, the Panthers aren't too far out of the playoff picture themselves.
Browns Place WR Anthony Schwartz on IR, Claim WR Jaelon Darden from Waivers
The Cleveland Browns placed second-year wide receiver Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve. To fill his roster spot and give them another receiver, they put in a waiver claim on Jaelan Darden, a second-year wide receiver who was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Schwartz was put into concussion protocol as...
Browns Digest Week 14 Staff Picks
Week 14 of the NFL's regular season kicks off with a Thursday night game between a team on a three game winning streak and a team with three wins, period. The Browns Digest Staff has their picks in for the week and are united with their pick to start off the week.
The Royals are betting on internal improvement. Matt Quatraro believes he has the staff for it
The Kansas City Royals’ limited ability to add payroll combined with a desire to continue to commit to their top young talent means that a lot of the onus for improving the on-field product falls upon new manager Matt Quatraro and his coaching staff. The first-year skipper was hired...
Man of the Year nomination reminds that Patrick Mahomes is gift that keeps on giving
All of a sudden nearly five years ago now, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his NFL debut in Denver. Mahomes’ performance that night, including his scrambling 30-yard completion through a thicket and a thimble to Demarcus Robinson, was the start of a monumental change in the trajectory of the franchise and the psyche of Chiefs fans.
Five Positions Oklahoma Could Target in the Transfer Portal
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday, kicking off college football’s mad dash to upgrade and fill out rosters across the country. Brent Venables has maintained that he doesn’t want his roster at Oklahoma to live or die via the portal, but the reality of college football means the Sooners will have to be players in the portal race once again to fill out their roster.
Tough Decisions Await, Despite Stated Interest in Rodgers Returning for 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday, after emerging victorious yet again against the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked if the prodigious potential of Christian Watson would play a role in him returning for the 2023 season. Yes, he said, but “there’s got be mutual...
KC Royals escape Rule 5 Draft unscathed ... and add intriguing minor-league prospect
The Kansas City Royals didn’t have their farm system pilfered during the major-league phase of MLB’s Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday afternoon. While they did lose a player in the Triple-A phase of the draft, they also added a high-upside, low-risk addition of their own. The biggest perceived...
Week 14: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings.
Indiana Cornerback Tiawan Mullen Declares for NFL Draft
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football took another hit on Wednesday when cornerback Tiawan Mullen declared for the NFL Draft. Mullen's decision to forgo his fifth-year of eligibility doesn't come as a surprise – he considered leaving for the NFL last offseason – but that doesn't lessen the the impact of his loss.
Re-signing Zack Greinke could be biggest offseason move for Kansas City Royals
The biggest free-agent splash the Kansas City Royals make this winter very well might be bringing back one of their own veteran players. The Winter Meetings began this week with the front office personnel of all 30 Major League Baseball teams gathered in one place, which typically sets the stage for trades and big-name free-agent signings that will set the tone for the upcoming season.
History Reveals What Broncos Should do With Russell Wilson
Russel Wilson is having an awful 2022 season for the Denver Broncos. There is no doubt of that fact, especially compared to his typical quarterbacking skills of the past. Many analysts and fans are spending significantly too much time on the salary cap websites trying to figure out just how painful it would be for Denver to cut Wilson. Before anyone starts a campaign to have Wilson jettisoned from the team, let’s examine some factual data to understand whether the actual situation in Denver is truly dire or if there is a ray of hope for the future.
Quintez Cephus Returns to Lions Practice
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus has battled numerous injuries since he was drafted by the team in 2020. On Wednesday, he returned to practice at the team's Allen Park facility, opening his 21-day clock. The team will have three weeks to decide to activate him or end his 2022...
National Analysts Heap Praise On Bengals Following Win Over Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals injected rocket fuel into their 2022 season on Sunday, and the national media is taking notice. Cincinnati was the talk of the town on Monday following their 27-24 win over the Chiefs. Things started with noted Bengals' believer Dan Orlovsky breaking down Joe "The Answer"...
