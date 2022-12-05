Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Holly Jolly Electric Parade Ready To Roll With New Route
Paris, Tenn.–The 2022 Edition of the Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade is ready to roll this Saturday. evening, December 10. Sponsored by the Downtown Paris Association (DPA), the parade kicks. off at 5 pm, immediately following Santa’s Christmas Festival. Each year, the parade committee honors individuals and organizations...
radionwtn.com
Main Street Christmas In Huntingdon Saturday
The Town of Huntingdon proudly hosts its annual holiday event for the local community. This year, Saturday, December 10, downtown Huntingdon will be filled with entertainment, food, and plenty of Christmas shopping for everyone! This event is free and all are welcome to join the fun. The day’s schedule of...
radionwtn.com
New Route For Holly Jolly Christmas Parade Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Saturday’s Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade starts at 5 p.m. and follows the Downtown Christmas Festival, which begins at 1:30 p.m. A new, safer route is being introduced for this year’s parade. After conferring with the Paris. Police Department, the committee moved the route from State...
radionwtn.com
Community Concert Band To Present Christmas Concert
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Community Concert Band is presenting its 5th Annual Christmas concert on Sunday December 11 at 3 pm at the Krider Performing Arts Center. The concert is sponsored by the Paris-Henry County Chamber Music Society. The Band is under the direction of the founder, R. Michael...
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing Marina Shines With Holiday Spirit
Buchanan, Tenn.–The boats at the Paris Landing State Park Marina are feeling the holiday spirit as lights and decorations are starting to appear. More boats will be decorated this week as preparations are made for a Christmas Boat Parade on December 23. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
New City Of Paris Business Hours Announced
Paris, Tenn.–Beginning January 3, 2023, the City of Paris City Hall offices will begin offering extended hours to the public. With this change in work hours, our goal at the City of Paris is to better serve the public. This change allows the citizens to conduct business before and after their own personal work hours.
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
radionwtn.com
Obion County Schools Ready For Christmas
Union City, Tenn.–Obion County Schools Communications Director Lauren Kendall has completed setting up and decorating the Obion County Schools’ Christmas trees. These will be on display at the Obion County Public Library until the beginning of the New Year. This is the second year that the display has been set up. The display consists of seven small trees, each representing a school within the Obion County Schools System, and one large tree, decorated with ornaments from each of the schools, which represents the district as a whole. The two high schools are on both sides of the district tree and sit just a little higher than the feeder schools. The display took almost 4 ½ hours to complete and is located in the center of the library across from the circulation desk.
radionwtn.com
Union City Shop With A Cop Great Success
Union City, Tenn.–Shop with a Cop 2022 was a great success for the Union City Police, volunteers and kids who were served. Chief of Police Ben Yates (shown in photo) said, “Thank you to all the businesses and citizens that made donations! We could not have done this without you! We are truly blessed to work in a community that cares and supports their neighbors!” (UC Police photo).
radionwtn.com
Impact Of Blue Oval City To Be Huge For Region, Henry County
Paris, Tenn.–There’s no way to go but up with the creation of the Blue Oval City megasite in West Tennessee. That was the message Wednesday to over 100 people who gathered to hear Kyle Spurgeon, President and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Herbison of HTL Advantage.
radionwtn.com
Free Airplane Rides For Kids This Weekend
McKenzie, TN – The Wright Brothers made the first powered flight in December 1903. If you are 8 through 17 you can see what it is like to fly on December 10, 2022. The local Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapter will be offering free Young Eagle flights from 10am to 2pm Saturday, December 10, at the Carroll County Airport just south of McKenzie on Highway 22.
WBBJ
New flea market opens with over 65 vendors
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Caroline Ray’s Outlet Mall and Outdoor Flea Market held a grand opening on Friday in Lexington. Owner Courtney Chaney said it is a happy feeling to open officially. “It’s nerve racking and a little stressful, but I am beyond blessed to be here today and...
radionwtn.com
Judith Lynn Steele
Judith Lynn Steele, 66, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis, Tennessee. She retired from the Henry County Highway Department in Paris. Judith was born Monday, April 9, 1956, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Garner Lester Warren and the late Haweda Lucille...
radionwtn.com
Martin Student Is District Spelling Bee Champ
Talented spellers competed this week for the title of Weakley County Schools Spelling Bee Champion in a sixteen-round contest held at the Board of Education in Dresden. Martin Middle School seventh grader Matthew Klutts spelled his way to the championship trophy, and Gleason School eighth grader Jake O’Connor earned the runner up spot.
luxury-houses.net
With Unique Architecture and Special Attention to Detail, this Stunning Custom Home in Jackson, TN on Market for $2.195M
The Estate in Jackson is a luxurious home possessing a private lake that leads to a life of luxury now available for sale. This home located at 118 Northhaven Dr, Jackson, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,147 square feet of living spaces. Call Jim Norton (731 645-0488), Julie Holt (731 693-1943) – Conner Real Estate Jackson (731 265-6789) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jackson.
radionwtn.com
Henrietta Joy Dotson
Henrietta Joy Dotson, 66, of Big Rock, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Saturday, September 29, 1956, in Clarksville, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Walter and Frances Yarbrough Smith. Henrietta and her family lived in...
radionwtn.com
Margie Young Armbruster
Margie Young Armbruster, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, died this month at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at White -Ranson Funeral Home, with burial following at East view Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at...
WSMV
Clarksville urgent care employees missing multiple paychecks
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Labor and Work Force Development said it is investigating after employees at a Clarksville urgent care said they haven’t been paid in weeks. Workers said they call their management but get no answer, so they reached out to WSMV4. Advance Care...
radionwtn.com
Third Gibson County Murder Suspect Captured In Paris
Paris, Tenn.–U.S. Marshals and Paris Police captured a man wanted for a Gibson County homicide today in Paris. The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force announced the third of three suspects in a November 30 homicide in Gibson County. Johnny Yarbrough, age 38, of Dyer, was captured at a...
whopam.com
One injured in Clarksville wreck
One person was injured in an accident on the MLK Parkway in Clarksville Wednesday morning. It happened on the eastbound side in front of Matthews Nissan when Clarksville police say a driver failed to yield the right of way and caused the crash. That individual was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital and their status was unknown.
Comments / 0