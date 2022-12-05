ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State QB Devin Leary, ACC preseason player of the year, entering transfer portal

By Chip Alexander
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4091F7_0jXrXlzw00

Devin Leary might play another year of college football but it will not be at N.C. State.

The Wolfpack quarterback, who missed much of the 2022 season with a pectoral injury, announced on social media Monday morning that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Leary, 23, was selected the ACC preseason player of the year, but played six games before his injury against Florida State on Oct. 8. He finished with 1,265 yards passing, with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The emergence of freshman quarterback MJ Morris, then a strong effort by Ben Finley in the season finale against North Carolina likely influenced Leary’s decision to enter the portal. Those two should go into the Pack’s spring practice fighting for the No. 1 job.

Leary will join a influx of quarterbacks who reportedly have entered the portal, including Notre Dame’s Drew Pyne, Haynes King of Texas A&M, Oklahoma’s Nick Evers, Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong and Phil Jurkovec of Boston College.

Leary, in a Nov. 2 media interview, said he was not sure what his future plans would be — return to NCSU for another season or look to enter the 2023 NFL draft. He said his surgery for a pectoral tear would have recovery time of three to four months, plus another month or two before he could start throwing a football.

When asked how long he might wait until making a decision on next season, Leary said: “It’s hard to say. Hopefully I’ll be able to figure it out when that time comes. I truly have taken this day by day. I truly don’t know what’s in store for me with my future, what’s to come.”

Leary’s NFL prospects spiked after the 2021 season, when the New Jersey native threw for 3,433 yards – 9.1 yards per attempt – with 35 TDs versus five interceptions as the Wolfpack went 9-3.

But the Wolfpack offense sputtered at times early in the 2022 season as Leary tried to get in sync with a receiving corps that had lost star receiver Emeka Emezie. Thayer Thomas was a reliable slot receiver for Leary but it was hit-and-miss with most of the others.

Leary was injured when he was sacked in the pocket by the Seminoles and the initial fear was a shoulder injury. But an MRI revealed the pectoral tear and surgery soon was performed by Dr. James Andrews in Florida.

Jack Chambers, a graduate transfer from Charleston Southern, rallied the Pack for a 19-17 win over FSU. Chambers started the Syracuse and Virginia Tech games before Morris came on to spur victories over the Hokies and Wake Forest, only to be injured in the Pack’s loss to Boston College.

Finley, something of a forgotten man in the quarterback mix, got a chance to play in the Pack’s loss at Louisville and then made his first college start against UNC. The redshirt freshman, who said he will graduate from NCSU this month, passed for 271 yards and two TDs in the 30-27 double-overtime win.

Leary suffered a broken leg in the 2020 season that limited him to four games. In four season with the Wolfpack, he had 6,807 yards, 62 TDs and 16 picks, with a 60.2% completion percentage.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Five Burning Questions ahead of NC State's bowl game

NC State will play Maryland Dec. 30 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. As the team begins bowl practice, the Pack Pride looks at five questions for the Wolfpack's matchup with the Terrapins. 1. Who plays for NC State?. First, there's the question of injured players. We know Grant Gibson and...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program

More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nsjonline.com

Leaving the Pack: Devin Leary, Tim Beck depart from NC State

RALEIGH — NC State’s offense will need to retool after both its starting quarterback and offensive coordinator announced they are leaving the program. ACC Preseason Player of the Year Devin Leary declared his intent to enter the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility, while Tim Beck is headed to Coastal Carolina to become its next head coach on a five-year deal.
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
