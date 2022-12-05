This accident in Madison ends with a twist when a pedestrian receives a ticket after being hit by a car. If you haven't been up to Madison in a while and driven around the city. I would like to give you a heads-up. It's a big college town so there's a lot of pedestrian traffic. Some of the residents are fearless and will cross the street without even looking. Then, expecting you to stop.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO