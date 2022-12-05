ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Complaint: Lakeside St. homicide suspect killed stepbrother

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man on Lakeside Street in Madison was identified as the victim’s stepbrother in a criminal complaint released Wednesday. Edward I. Smith is accused of first-degree intentional homicide for the killing of 36-year-old Shantarie Riley. Smith appeared in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison man’s car stolen soon after it was returned

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say no good deed goes unpunished. A Madison man who loaned his car to a roommate had it stolen soon after the vehicle was returned, the city’s police department reported. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators his roommate returned the car Monday night....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon. An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday. According to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit man dies after crashing into Pecatonica River near Blanchardville, sheriff says

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — A 73-year-old Beloit man died after crashing into the Pecatonica River south of Blanchardville late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Wednesday night, Sheriff Reg Gill said a deputy responded to the 19000 block of State Highway 78 at the Pecatonica River around 3:50 p.m. for a...
BLANCHARDVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

State agent wants Dane Co. DA recused in Quadren Wilson shooting case

A community fundraiser was started to treat one veteran's tumors. The public is getting a chance to voice their opinion about Amtrak coming to Madison. Wis. youth health survey reveals steady increase in stress, anxiety among high school students. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Rising numbers of students also reported...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD arrests suspect in Lakeside St. homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department said Monday that a suspect had been arrested in a homicide that happened on Lakeside St. two weeks ago. MPD announced Monday night that Members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the 40-year-old suspect. He was booked into jail on one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Momentum continues to build with talks of Amtrak in Madison

A community fundraiser was started to treat one veteran's tumors. Wis. youth health survey reveals steady increase in stress, anxiety among high school students. Rising numbers of students also reported symptoms of depression, self-harm and thoughts of suicide, according to the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey released Tuesday. State...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire displaces Beloit family Tuesday night

BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a home in Beloit left a family displaced Tuesday night, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 7:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. No one was hurt and a damage estimate was not immediately available. ﻿ Officials are still...
BELOIT, WI
x1071.com

Teen Arrested For Violating Absolute Sobriety

Darlington Police arrested 18 year old Alex Gilbertson of Argyle on Saturday on County Shop Road in Darlington for violating the absolute sobriety law. Gilbertson was also cited for possessing a false ID. His passengers, 20 year old Bradley Penniston of Monticello, and 18 year old Braden Penniston of Argyle, were also cited for underage alcohol consumption.
DARLINGTON, WI
1440 WROK

Why Did WI Cop Give Ticket To Pedestrian After Getting Hit By Car

This accident in Madison ends with a twist when a pedestrian receives a ticket after being hit by a car. If you haven't been up to Madison in a while and driven around the city. I would like to give you a heads-up. It's a big college town so there's a lot of pedestrian traffic. Some of the residents are fearless and will cross the street without even looking. Then, expecting you to stop.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman brought to hospital after fiery crash

LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 51-year-old Rockford woman was taken to the hospital after she was involved in a DUI crash Monday. Ogle County Deputies, along with Lynn Scott EMS, were called to the intersection of N. Illinois Route 251 and E. Lindenwood Road around 6:07 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville PD search for man suspected of stealing MacBooks from store while armed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect who allegedly stole laptops from an electronics store while armed with a gun. In an alert sent out by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, it states the suspect went up to a clerk at the Janesville Best Buy, located on the 2800 block of Deerfield Drive, just after 5 p.m. and asked for two MacBooks.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Fitchburg Police Department investigating shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Sunday afternoon on the south side of Madison, it said in a release. Dane County Communications said it received multiple 911 calls just after 2 p.m. Sunday from callers reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of Post Road.
FITCHBURG, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy