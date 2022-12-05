ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

41nbc.com

Staying warm Thursday

It might be December, but temps today felt more like early fall with highs reaching the 80s across Middle Georgia (a record for this date). Overnight we will see areas of patchy dense fog along with partly cloudy skies into early Thursday. Partly cloudy skies stick around for the rest...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Sunshine returns ahead of Wednesday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny conditions are beginning to return to Middle Georgia today. There was dense fog across most of Middle Georgia to begin our Wednesday. Only Crawford, Dooly, Houston, Macon, Peach and Taylor counties were spared from a Dense Fog Advisory earlier. That fog has mostly lifted as we roll into the lunchtime hours, and for much of the region that has revealed plenty of sun overhead. Highs will warm today in response to the sun with most of the region reaching into the mid 70s. The southern counties in the region will likely see highs inching towards the 80 degree mark.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Near-record highs possible this week

Despite a wedge front being over Middle Georgia for part of the day, Macon managed to warm into the mid 70s this afternoon. A warm front has pushed north and will continue to bring warm humid air to the area through the end of the week. Overnight patchy, dense fog...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Warm air moves in Tuesday

Clouds and rain have be hanging around Middle Georgia for much of the day, but warm and dry weather is on the way. A warm front is pushing north this evening that will help to get us back in the 70s for the rest of the week. A few showers...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

GEMA/HS: Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia Begins December 5

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, is preparing for Winter Weather Preparedness Week on Dec. 5-9. Georgians will be encouraged to learn about winter weather threats, review or create a family communications plan and consider what items are best for their Ready kits in preparation for the potential inclement weather this winter.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Heavy rain possible this week in parts of Alabama

More rain is in the forecast for parts of Alabama this week, and it could add up, according to the National Weather Service. North Alabama is in line to get the most rain, and the weather service in Huntsville said multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the work week.
ALABAMA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid

ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
GEORGIA STATE
KATU.com

Snow, freezing rain all possible Sunday morning and afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. — SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE:. Snow has started falling across the Portland Metro area and into the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Western Oregon except for the coast. The advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. "Snow...
PORTLAND, OR
allongeorgia.com

Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia from Explore Georgia

There are so many fun holiday adventures to be had around the peach state. Explore Georgia has shared their list of 8 Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia. Blue Ridge Scenic Railway – Take a ride through the mountains, alongside the winding Toccoa River, and visit with Santa. Atlanta Botanical...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
OAKWOOD, GA
wbrc.com

Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
ALABAMA STATE

