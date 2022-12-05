MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny conditions are beginning to return to Middle Georgia today. There was dense fog across most of Middle Georgia to begin our Wednesday. Only Crawford, Dooly, Houston, Macon, Peach and Taylor counties were spared from a Dense Fog Advisory earlier. That fog has mostly lifted as we roll into the lunchtime hours, and for much of the region that has revealed plenty of sun overhead. Highs will warm today in response to the sun with most of the region reaching into the mid 70s. The southern counties in the region will likely see highs inching towards the 80 degree mark.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO