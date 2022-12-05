Read full article on original website
Staying warm Thursday
It might be December, but temps today felt more like early fall with highs reaching the 80s across Middle Georgia (a record for this date). Overnight we will see areas of patchy dense fog along with partly cloudy skies into early Thursday. Partly cloudy skies stick around for the rest...
Sunshine returns ahead of Wednesday afternoon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny conditions are beginning to return to Middle Georgia today. There was dense fog across most of Middle Georgia to begin our Wednesday. Only Crawford, Dooly, Houston, Macon, Peach and Taylor counties were spared from a Dense Fog Advisory earlier. That fog has mostly lifted as we roll into the lunchtime hours, and for much of the region that has revealed plenty of sun overhead. Highs will warm today in response to the sun with most of the region reaching into the mid 70s. The southern counties in the region will likely see highs inching towards the 80 degree mark.
Near-record highs possible this week
Despite a wedge front being over Middle Georgia for part of the day, Macon managed to warm into the mid 70s this afternoon. A warm front has pushed north and will continue to bring warm humid air to the area through the end of the week. Overnight patchy, dense fog...
Warm air moves in Tuesday
Clouds and rain have be hanging around Middle Georgia for much of the day, but warm and dry weather is on the way. A warm front is pushing north this evening that will help to get us back in the 70s for the rest of the week. A few showers...
GEMA/HS: Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia Begins December 5
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, is preparing for Winter Weather Preparedness Week on Dec. 5-9. Georgians will be encouraged to learn about winter weather threats, review or create a family communications plan and consider what items are best for their Ready kits in preparation for the potential inclement weather this winter.
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Winter Weather Season, a 30-minute special focusing on this winter’s weather outlook, how Georgia is preparing, and ways people can save on heating bills. “As the leader of Severe Weather Center 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed every step of...
Heavy rain possible this week in parts of Alabama
More rain is in the forecast for parts of Alabama this week, and it could add up, according to the National Weather Service. North Alabama is in line to get the most rain, and the weather service in Huntsville said multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the work week.
Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid
ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
Snow, freezing rain all possible Sunday morning and afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE:. Snow has started falling across the Portland Metro area and into the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Western Oregon except for the coast. The advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. "Snow...
2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Murray County
Those in northwest Georgia might have felt a slight shake Saturday morning due to a minor earthquake....
Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia from Explore Georgia
There are so many fun holiday adventures to be had around the peach state. Explore Georgia has shared their list of 8 Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia. Blue Ridge Scenic Railway – Take a ride through the mountains, alongside the winding Toccoa River, and visit with Santa. Atlanta Botanical...
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
Georgia seeing high numbers of STD infections
Sexually-transmitted infections are on the rise around the nation, and here in Georgia. The Peach State is now seeing the highest rates in certain diseases in a decade.
Georgia Senate Runoff results for Dec. 6, 2022
Results will begin to come in after polls close at 7 p.m.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been craving a crispy chicken sandwich, tenders, waffle fries, or a delicious milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Georgia this week that may be able to satisfy your craving.
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
Photos: First 2022-23 snow in Portland metro
Snow is falling over NW Oregon, and although not nearly cold enough to cause stickage, people are still getting out and enjoying the weather.
