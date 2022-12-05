5 of the Best Women's Gifts to Buy at Costco

The holidays can be a wonderful time of the year, but also, a stressful time -- especially if you have important people in your life to shop for but are at a loss as to what gifts to give them. And if there's a special woman in your life -- say, a girlfriend, spouse, or the mother of your children -- then you really don't want to let her down during the holidays.

If you're struggling to find the right women's gifts this year, Costco just might come to your rescue. One of the best things about shopping at Costco is that it's constantly rotating its inventory. So if you pop over to your local warehouse club this month (or browse through its online selection), you won't necessarily get stuck buying the same old things. Rather, you might have a ton of new items to choose from.

Meanwhile, these specific items are available at Costco right now. So if you need a woman's gift, it could pay to put them on your list.

1. Cozy winter jackets

Some women like to switch up their wintertime gear. The good news is that Costco is selling warm women's winter jackets at a super low price point -- low enough that you can grab this item in a couple of different colors without breaking the bank. While you're at it, you can also pick up some affordable gloves to go with it.

2. Heated throw blankets

If you and your partner tend to engage in the classic "it's too hot; no, it's too cold" battle, a heated throw blanket could be your ticket to stopping those thermostat wars once and for all. Costco is selling heated throws at a really affordable price, and they're the perfect way to keep the special woman in your life warm and cozy even on the coldest of days.

3. Bath bombs

There's perhaps nothing more relaxing than an extended soak in the tub. You can complete that experience by giving the gift of bath bombs. Costco has a really low-priced set you can pick up.

4. Discounted Spafinder gift cards

A lot of women love to round up their friends and escape to the spa for a day. You can make that experience happen by purchasing a Spafinder gift card . Costco is offering these at a discount, so if you're buying $100 worth, you're apt to spend less than that.

5. Air fryers

If you know a woman who likes to cook but needs a way to do so efficiently, an air fryer could be a great tool. Costco is selling a few discounted air fryers, so take a look, compare features, and see which one seems best.

You may not necessarily think of Costco as your go-to source for holiday gifts. But actually, Costco has a nice range of items that could make you a hero this holiday season. And thanks to the warehouse club giant's competitive prices, you won't have to raid your savings account or rack up a huge credit card balance to show that special woman in your life you care.

