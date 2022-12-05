ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blender and juicer recalled for laceration hazard

By Kaylee Fuller
 3 days ago

(WHTM) — According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos Model CBJ-450 has been recalled for lacerations caused by a loose blade.

Hazard can occur if the nut holding the blender blade assembly loosens. This can cause the blade to detach from the base when in use, posing a laceration hazard if a user comes in contact with the loose blade.

Carter’s infant pajamas recalled over injury hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission advises that you replace your blender with another model if you can have CBJ-450.

The product was recalled on Dec. 1, 2022. About 66,000 units were sold.

abc27 News

Mommy Minute: How to treat a cold at home

If you’re suffering from a cold, you may be desperate to try different remedies with hopes of feeling better. Neha Vyas, MD, family medicine physician with Cleveland Clinic, shares which ones are best to follow when recovering at home. “Drink lots of fluids, non-caffeinated beverages are the best. So remember broth, whatever kind of broth […]
