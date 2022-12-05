Blender and juicer recalled for laceration hazard

(WHTM) — According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos Model CBJ-450 has been recalled for lacerations caused by a loose blade.

Hazard can occur if the nut holding the blender blade assembly loosens. This can cause the blade to detach from the base when in use, posing a laceration hazard if a user comes in contact with the loose blade.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission advises that you replace your blender with another model if you can have CBJ-450.

The product was recalled on Dec. 1, 2022. About 66,000 units were sold.

