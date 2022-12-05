Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools administrator talks chronic absenteeism
Following the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a great deal of discussion surrounding education and the effects that quarantine had on students’ learning, and one issue at the front of many school administrators’ minds when it comes to these discussions is chronic absenteeism. Tammy Pearce, the supervisor of...
Kingsport Times-News
Sevier Middle's Loudermilk named Tennessee Principal of the Year
NASHVILLE — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk has been named the 2022-23 Principal of the Year, marking the second year in a row a Kingsport City Schools principal has won the award. “The journey through the Principal of the Year process has been a very humbling and honoring...
Kingsport Times-News
Northside Elementary student designs Johnson City Schools Christmas card
Alaysia Wilkins, a fifth grader at Northside Elementary, is the designer of this year's Johnson City Schools Christmas card. In a school wide competition, Northside Elementary students submitted their holiday drawings in hopes of being the artist to represent Johnson City Schools on the district's Christmas card.
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT Elizabethton students nominated to national honor society
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton has announced that 17 students have been nominated to the National Technical Honor Society for the fall of 2022, according to Patricia Henderson, student services coordinator for the school. In order to become a member of the honor society, students...
Kingsport Times-News
Carpenter discusses future school projects with Carter Education Committee
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter unveiled some of the plans for future projects on Monday evening in a discussion with the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission. Carpenter did not provide a lot of detail on the future projects during the meeting, but told...
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Sullivan East senior finds passion through the Word of God
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Gavin Patrick, a senior at Sullivan East High School, continues to leave a lasting impact in the hall. Between sports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Future Business Leaders of America, Gavin stays busy. And one big inspiration for him through it all is the Word of God.
Kingsport Times-News
SWVA schools facing funding cutoff for part of mental health and counseling services
NORTON — At least three Southwest Virginia school districts are struggling with an unexpected holiday surprise from the commonwealth of Virginia this month. Three superintendents — Bristol, Virginia’s Keith Perrigan, Norton City Schools’ Gina Wohlford and Wise County’s Mike Goforth — are trying to find replacement mental health services after some community providers in the region are canceling their partnerships with more than half of the region’s school divisions.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan Heights Middle went on lockdown Monday
KINGSPORT — A "medical emergency involving a staff member" prompted the lockdown of Sullivan Heights Middle School Monday, according to a message parents say they received from the school system. The school, at the former Sullivan South High building in Colonial Heights just outside Kingsport, was on lockdown, Board...
Kingsport Times-News
SW Virginia Notes: Winter sports seasons begin in the commonwealth
The high school winter sports seasons have started in earnest in Southwest Virginia. Season-opening basketball tournaments in Wise and Bristol tipped off the boys and girls basketball seasons last week.
TBI conducting interviews at Daniel Boone after reported locker room assault
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is conducting student interviews at Daniel Boone High School Wednesday after a reported locker room assault involving members of the football team occurred in November.
Kingsport Times-News
Returning school board members sworn in, board grants holiday bonuses
On Monday night, the Johnson City Schools Board of Education welcomed its four recently elected and returning members following their swearing in at city hall. In November’s elections, the four open seats on Johnson City Schools’ Board of Education were filled by two incumbents — Kathy Hall and Thomas Hager Jr. — as well as two returning board members — Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Tennessee High boys thump Gate City 71-52
BRISTOL — The “big three” led the Vikings once again as Brandon DuFore piled up 24 while Creed Musick (18) and Colin Brown (17) also finished in double figures. Gunner Garrett had 16 to lead Gate City, which received 14 from Bo Morris.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Health, Ballad Health bring pediatric rheumatology care to Appalachian Highlands
ETSU Health and Ballad Health have partnered to welcome rheumatologist Ashley Blaske, M.D., to Johnson City as the only board-certified pediatric rheumatologist serving the Appalachian Highlands east of Nashville. Blaske will see pediatric patients at Ballad Health’s Pediatric Subspecialties office and adult patients at ETSU Health’s Internal Medicine — Johnson...
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State plans free photo op with Santa and helicopter Dec. 9
BLOUNTVILLE — While the reindeers are resting up for the long journey on Christmas Eve, Santa is planning a photo op with his helicopter at Northeast State Community College. The Aviation Technology program will offer free photos with Santa and a helicopter 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.
Kingsport Times-News
Wrap party at the Kingsport Senior Center
Kingsport Senior Center members embraced the Christmas spirit recently as they spent more than an hour wrapping presents of all shapes and sizes. A dozen volunteers wrapped more than 50 packages in the center’s atrium on Friday and once the work was done, the gifts were delivered to the residents of Kiwanis Towers.
Kingsport Times-News
That Christmas Story spirit – Wise County career students entertain hundreds of preschoolers
WISE — Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the center’s Santa’s Workshop on Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin said will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy a holiday celebration with a theme from the movie “A Christmas Story.”
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County PSA, Hawkins looking to bring clean water to Pink Hill homes
PINK HILL — Officials with the Scott County Public Service Authority and members of Hawkins County government met with residents of the Pink Hill community to talk about extending Scott County’s water lines to provide the area with clean drinking water. Water Condition.
Kingsport Times-News
Samuel Carter Day
ELIZABETHTON — This week, the Naval cadets of Elizabethton High School will be observing Samuel P. Carter Military Heritage Day. In recognition of the military heritage of Carter County, all students in the Elizabethton City School System will be greeted each morning with a profile of a currently serving Elizabethton native.
cardinalnews.org
Stores dedicated to unregulated ‘skill game’ machines proliferate in Bristol
As electronic “skill game” machines continue to operate unregulated and untaxed in Virginia, they have proliferated in Bristol, where at least three stores — each filled with 25 to 30 of the machines — have popped up in recent months. Previously, a few of the games...
Bristol VA Council approves $12m landfill sidewall odor system
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Two key elements of the prescription to fix the intrusive odors emanating from the Bristol, Virginia Landfill were set into motion Tuesday morning by a city council vote. But council members learned there is still much work that needs funding to the tune of $54.7 million. The Bristol, Virginia City Council […]
