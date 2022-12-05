Paul Walter Bibeault, 74, of Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, December 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 6, 1948, in Norwich, CT to the late Alfred Bibeault and Isabelle LaVigne Bibeault Tarr and was the husband of Brigitte Braun Green Bibeault. Paul served in the US Navy from 1965-1969 and was employed at Electric Boat/General Dynamics for thirty-five years. He held the position of Nuclear Ships Superintendent. He lived most of his life in CT and RI before moving to NC in 2004.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO