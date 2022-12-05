ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandy, NC

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Virginia Mae Giarrusso of Elizabeth City, November 28

Virginia Mae Drolle Giarrusso, 75, of Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, November 28, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Brooklyn, NY February 16, 1947, to the late Max Drolle and Alice Samuelsen Drolle and was the widow of Roy Anthony Giarrusso. She was a home attendant for the handicapped.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Paul W. Bibeault of Elizabeth City, December 5

Paul Walter Bibeault, 74, of Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, December 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 6, 1948, in Norwich, CT to the late Alfred Bibeault and Isabelle LaVigne Bibeault Tarr and was the husband of Brigitte Braun Green Bibeault. Paul served in the US Navy from 1965-1969 and was employed at Electric Boat/General Dynamics for thirty-five years. He held the position of Nuclear Ships Superintendent. He lived most of his life in CT and RI before moving to NC in 2004.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Red Wolf Center in Columbia welcomes 4-year-old siblings from Durham

(North Carolina Wildlife Federation) Visitors to the Red Wolf Center on Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge will see a couple of new faces in the exhibit enclosure: 4-year-old red wolf brothers who were relocated from Durham to Columbia, NC. Born at the Durham Life and Science Museum, the wolves (dubbed...
COLUMBIA, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Bruce Erickson named Nags Head Employee of the Year

At its Dec. 7 meeting, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners named Facilities Maintenance Technician Bruce Erickson the Town’s 2022 Earl Murray Jr. Employee of the Year. Presented by the board each December, the award, named after Police Sergeant Earl Murray, who died in the line of duty on May 15, 2009, recognizes Town employees who have excelled in performance, quality of work, willingness to cooperate with others, attitude towards the public and co-worker and attendance.
NAGS HEAD, NC
WAVY News 10

"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. “She loved life” Norfolk mom calls on justice for …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library...
NORFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nags Head among 2023 tour stops for The Wall That Heals

As the nation begins the yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the close of the Vietnam War, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2023. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Nags Head has been named as one of the tour stops for 2023.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Knights of Columbus donates “Coats for Kids” to Dare County

Knights of Columbus Council 8759, Kill Devil Hills, donated four cartons of children’s coats to Dare County Health and Humans Services. Grand Knight Rick Setty and District Deputy Leo Holland made the presentation. Latia Banks and Yevette Pollock accepted the coats on behalf of Health and Human Services. This donation is part of the Knights of Columbus “Coats for Kids” program.
DARE COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Ex-political consultant for former U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor sentenced to pay fine for 2018 election misconduct

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate indictment that aired on September 9, 2020. The saga of election fraud investigations is over for former U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor and his team after a political consultant for the ex-Congressman's 2018 campaign pleaded no contest on Monday to charges of election officer neglect.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

2 people, pet dog dead following fire on Virginia Beach Blvd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A husband and wife died after an explosion and fire at their welding business Monday morning. The couple owned Neptune Welding on the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a deputy fire marshal with the Virginia Beach Fire Department who spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy