outerbanksvoice.com
Virginia Mae Giarrusso of Elizabeth City, November 28
Virginia Mae Drolle Giarrusso, 75, of Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, November 28, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Brooklyn, NY February 16, 1947, to the late Max Drolle and Alice Samuelsen Drolle and was the widow of Roy Anthony Giarrusso. She was a home attendant for the handicapped.
outerbanksvoice.com
Paul W. Bibeault of Elizabeth City, December 5
Paul Walter Bibeault, 74, of Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, December 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 6, 1948, in Norwich, CT to the late Alfred Bibeault and Isabelle LaVigne Bibeault Tarr and was the husband of Brigitte Braun Green Bibeault. Paul served in the US Navy from 1965-1969 and was employed at Electric Boat/General Dynamics for thirty-five years. He held the position of Nuclear Ships Superintendent. He lived most of his life in CT and RI before moving to NC in 2004.
outerbanksvoice.com
Red Wolf Center in Columbia welcomes 4-year-old siblings from Durham
(North Carolina Wildlife Federation) Visitors to the Red Wolf Center on Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge will see a couple of new faces in the exhibit enclosure: 4-year-old red wolf brothers who were relocated from Durham to Columbia, NC. Born at the Durham Life and Science Museum, the wolves (dubbed...
outerbanksvoice.com
Bruce Erickson named Nags Head Employee of the Year
At its Dec. 7 meeting, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners named Facilities Maintenance Technician Bruce Erickson the Town’s 2022 Earl Murray Jr. Employee of the Year. Presented by the board each December, the award, named after Police Sergeant Earl Murray, who died in the line of duty on May 15, 2009, recognizes Town employees who have excelled in performance, quality of work, willingness to cooperate with others, attitude towards the public and co-worker and attendance.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Name of the Day is Back! Free Sandwich Today at Firehouse Subs for Michael, Angela & Aisha
Calling all Norfolk, Portsmouth/Newport News readers named Michael, Angela and Aisha. Firehouse Subs has brought back its limited time Name of the Day promotion – and today, anyone named Michael, Angela and Aisha will receive a free medium sub with any purchase*!. Lucky guests with the appropriate first name...
WAVY News 10
"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. “She loved life” Norfolk mom calls on justice for …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library...
13newsnow.com
'Very, very heavy' | Elizabeth City neighbors mourn 3-week-old baby
On Nov. 20, police in Elizabeth City were called to investigate the death of a 3-week-old boy. They've charged Tommy Lee Montez with killing him.
Family Dollar fire sparked in September, deemed arson per Norfolk Fire Rescue
Norfolk neighborhood near low-income housing lost its only food store within walking distance when it burned down
Do you remember that ship that got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay? The Coast Guard says the pilot was distracted.
CHESAPEAKE BAY STATE, USA — The U.S. Coast Guard just shared its findings from when the Ever Forward container ship got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay earlier this year -- essentially saying it ran aground because its pilot wasn't paying attention. The report also pointed to "inadequate bridge resource...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head among 2023 tour stops for The Wall That Heals
As the nation begins the yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the close of the Vietnam War, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2023. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Nags Head has been named as one of the tour stops for 2023.
outerbanksvoice.com
Knights of Columbus donates “Coats for Kids” to Dare County
Knights of Columbus Council 8759, Kill Devil Hills, donated four cartons of children’s coats to Dare County Health and Humans Services. Grand Knight Rick Setty and District Deputy Leo Holland made the presentation. Latia Banks and Yevette Pollock accepted the coats on behalf of Health and Human Services. This donation is part of the Knights of Columbus “Coats for Kids” program.
Woman injured following overnight shooting at Virginia Beach gentlemen’s club
According to police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of Potters Road.
Nonprofit organizations receive donations from Chesapeake Walmart
Workers and volunteers are in the process of removing items from the Walmart off Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake where a mass shooting occurred on Nov. 22.
Virginia Beach plastic bag fee proposal withdrawn after hitting another snag
Virginia Beach city leaders planned on voting on a plastic bag fee at Tuesday’s council meeting, but the proposal is being withdrawn.
Shooting reported near NAS Oceana, VBPD investigates
Shooting reported on Potters Road near Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach Police Department investigates
Hampton VA Medical Center to host benefits fair to outline what PACT Act means for local vets
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Honoring Our PACT Act expands the Department of Veterans Affairs' health care and benefits for veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances dating back to Vietnam, Operation Desert Storm, and America's Middle East wars in the 21st century. The bill is...
Ex-political consultant for former U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor sentenced to pay fine for 2018 election misconduct
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate indictment that aired on September 9, 2020. The saga of election fraud investigations is over for former U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor and his team after a political consultant for the ex-Congressman's 2018 campaign pleaded no contest on Monday to charges of election officer neglect.
Third medical marijuana dispensary opens in Hampton Roads region
Third medical marijuana dispensary opens in Hampton Roads region. It joins two other dispensaries owned by Columbia Care to open in the area. The other two are in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.
Chesapeake couple’s house problems persist months after solution seemed near
After our story nine months ago about her rotting floors, the VFW said it would help the military vet and her active-duty husband.
WAVY News 10
2 people, pet dog dead following fire on Virginia Beach Blvd
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A husband and wife died after an explosion and fire at their welding business Monday morning. The couple owned Neptune Welding on the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a deputy fire marshal with the Virginia Beach Fire Department who spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding.
