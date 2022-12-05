ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Tom Emmer

By Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom.
 3 days ago

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, a Minnesota Republican, speaks at a press conference after he was elected as whip, the No. 3 leadership position, by the House GOP, on Nov. 15, 2022, at the U.S. Capitol.

Marriage equality bill heads to Biden's desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it.The 258-169-1 vote included the backing of 39 Republicans, though many GOP lawmakers argued during debate there was no reason to pass the legislation since the justices have not...
Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress

The annual Defense Department policy bill members of Congress released late Tuesday did not include measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, to the disappointment of advocates. That leaves few avenues to pass marijuana measures that would be a boon to states where the drug is legal before Congress adjourns for the year. As one of the last must-pass bills Congress would consider while Democrats still control both chambers, the defense...
Sen. Rick Scott praises Elon Musk for Hunter Biden revealings

(The Center Square) – Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is giving kudos to new Twitter CEO Elon Musk after Musk and journalist Matt Taibbi released a flurry of "Twitter files" from the company's archives. The files documented a pattern of how the social media giant increasingly suppressed free speech over the past few years. This includes nixing the New York Post's story in October 2020 that exposed Hunter Biden's business dealings, along with compromising photographs of President Joe Biden's son. ...
Future of U.S. election law at stake as Supreme Court hears North Carolina case

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Republicans appeared to have at least three of the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices on their side Wednesday in a case that could determine the future of elections nationwide, and leave decisions about federal elections in the hands of state legislatures and beyond the reach of state courts. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in an appeal of a North Carolina Supreme Court ruling that threw out congressional districts drawn by the Republican-led legislature. The state's high court decided in February...
RINOs vs. right wingers: GOP insiders define Wyoming's factions

Alan Simpson has reappropriated "RINO" – a disparaging term deployed by Republicans to describe party members they deem insufficiently conservative. Simpson, a 91-year-old former U.S. Senator for Wyoming, flipped the "Republican-in-name-only" acronym back on those who use it. "I call them Republicans ignorantly needling others," he said. Simpson's proudly on the outs with the Wyoming...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

