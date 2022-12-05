ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Silvergate Capital Collapsed 50% in November

By Rich Duprey
 3 days ago

What happened

Shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) plummeted 51.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence , as the crypto bank collapsed under the weight of the FTX scandal that saw the cryptocurrency exchange file for bankruptcy.

Investors have begun to fear a bank run at Silvergate, or what will happen when customers rush to withdraw their deposits because they believe the bank might go under. Silvergate has said its exposure to FTX is minimal, around 10% of its $11.9 billion in deposits. But $1 billion or so is still a lot of money for the bank, and the current investor anxiety could precipitate others wanting to get their funds out.

Silvergate is also facing potential class action lawsuits surrounding its involvement with the alleged fraud at FTX and whether its principals were involved in facilitating it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392ePH_0jXrXE4500

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Fear of a domino effect hangs over the crypto world right now, and it grew after crypto lender BlockFi declared bankruptcy following FTX's collapse. Silvergate has said its exposure there is minimal as well, or less than $20 million.

One of those dominoes could be Silvergate's Bitcoin-collateralized loans, such as its $205 million loan to MicroStrategy and its CEO, Michael Saylor. Bitcoin's price is down 20% since this all began unraveling, and if it continues to slide, borrowers might not be able to make the payments on the loans.

In its last quarterly earnings statement, Silvergate reported it had almost $1.4 billion in outstanding loans on its balance sheet. At the same time, it posted almost $400 million in losses on loan sales -- though no Bitcoin-collateralized loans have suffered any losses or forced liquidations -- while its cash position plummeted from $5.1 billion at the end of last year to $1.9 billion today.

Now what

The cryptocurrency market is in turmoil, but Silvergate maintains that it is not in trouble. It says it is well capitalized and, as a regulated bank, is fully compliant with all regulations.

CEO Alan Lane stated, "Silvergate's platform was built to support our clients during times of market volatility and transformation, and the [Silvergate Exchange Network] has continued to operate as designed and without interruption."

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Silvergate Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
Futurism

Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds

As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
CoinTelegraph

The FTX collapse continues to unfold, BlockFi announces bankruptcy filing and Kraken settles a sanctions breach: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 27 – Dec. 3

Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. BlockFi files for...
