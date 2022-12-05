Read full article on original website
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
Wrestling world sends best wishes to legend after horrible news
The professional wrestling world received sad news on Monday with news that Barry Windham, who is in the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Four Horsemen, had suffered a heart attack over the weekend. In a GoFundMe page, Windham’s neice, Mika Rotunda, said that her uncle suffered...
Zelina Vega Reacts To Naomi Hanging Out With Jade Cargill
Zelina Vega is known for her charismatic personality that has helped her excel in every major role in WWE. Vega currently serves as the manager for the upcoming faction, Legado Del Fantasma. She recently reacted to her fellow WWE superstar Naomi hanging out with AEW star Jade Cargill. Naomi has...
Matt Hardy Explains Brutal Ladder Botch That Shattered Joey Mercury’s Face
AEW star Matt Hardy has recalled what went wrong during a ladder match that led to Joey Mercury having his nose busted open all over his face. Wrestling is most certainly not ballet and when things such as tables, ladders, and chairs are thrown into the mix, the risk of serious injury quickly escalates.
Triple H’s Next WWE Signing Revealed?
Triple H has made many signings for WWE since he took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July. While most of the recent WWE signings have been names that were previously let go from the company, there has been interest in some independent wrestling stars from the company. Well,...
Anthony Bowens Discusses Trying To Get Over 'That's Right' Like Steve Austin's 'What'
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) have gotten over their fair share of catchphrases over the last year as everyone loves The Acclaimed. On Friday's AEW Rampage, fans may have noticed Caster saying "That's Right!" after a line by Bowens. "That's right" is the latest in a line of catchphrases that keep the crowd engaged.
Injured WWE Star ‘Wanted To Wrestle’, Still Pulled From Match
It has been revealed that Drew McIntyre wanted to wrestle in the scheduled championship match which he has been medically disqualified from. The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the December 5 episode of Raw against Kevin Owens (who replaced Elias) and Matt Riddle. The winners...
Drew McIntyre Legitimately Injured
On December 5th Drew McIntyre announced that he would be unable to appear on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. In a post on social media the Scottish Warrior said that he was “medically disqualified” from competing. McIntyre had been due to team with Sheamus to take...
Renee Paquette Says She Has Three-Year Talent And Producer Contracts With AEW
On October 12 it was announced that Renee Paquette had officially signed with AEW. She made her debut on AEW Dynamite that night, welcoming the Toronto crowd to the show. Paquette had been away from wrestling television since WWE SummerSlam 2020 when she left WWE to pursue other projects. Speaking...
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
AEW Dynamite (12/7) Preview: MJF Speaks, Moxley Appears, Two Title Bouts, More
It's Wednesday, December 7, 2022, and you know what that means!. Tonight, even though the focus is on Ring of Honor this weekend, AEW hits the state of Texas for a special episode of Dynamite. MJF, Jon Moxley, Jade Cargill, and more are scheduled to appear and there will be two championship belts on the line.
Becky Lynch Says Her Shoulder 'Still Isn't Feeling Right,' Didn't Want To 'Half-Ass' Her Return
Becky Lynch made her return to the ring at WWE Survivor Series competing in the WarGames match. Lynch had not wrestled since WWE SummerSlam when she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair. Lynch had a successful return, scoring the pinfall for her team (Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, & Mia...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/6): Athena, Jay Lethal, Brian Cage And More In Action
AEW Dark (12/6) Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino, Jaden Valo, & Defarge. You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
Ian Riccaboni Says ROH HonorClub Might Be Relaunching Soon
Ian Riccaboni provides an update on ROH Honor Club. In July, AEW and ROH issued a statement regarding plans for a revamped HonorClub. The statement said, "Ring of Honor is also currently revamping its HonorClub program with enhanced elements and functionality. During this ongoing transformation, there will be a pause on accepting new memberships. Current memberships (as of July 16, 2022), will be extended at no additional cost until the refreshed HonorClub platform is launched in early fall 2022."
William Regal Asked Tony Khan Not To Pick Up The Option On His AEW Contract
William Regal personally asked AEW not to pick up the option on his contract. Earlier today, Tony Khan held his Ring Of Honor Final Battle media call. He had promised beforehand to address William Regal’s status and that he did. During the call, Tony was asked several times about Regal’s status and how his contract worked. During his explanation, Tony would divulge that Regal had personally asked Megha Parekh, who is AEW’s chief legal officer, not to pick up the option on his contract with AEW as he wanted to return to WWE to work with his son.
