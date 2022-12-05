Monday, news broke that 2022 AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander was signing a free agent deal with the New York Mets. This means that he's joining former teammate Max Scherzer once again. Years ago, it was with the Tigers, and now it's with the Mets. Right off the top, this is the first time ever two pitchers on the same team are making over $40 million per season (they're both getting $43.33 million annually), but there's a lot more here with these two.

