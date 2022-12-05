Read full article on original website
Monday, news broke that 2022 AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander was signing a free agent deal with the New York Mets. This means that he's joining former teammate Max Scherzer once again. Years ago, it was with the Tigers, and now it's with the Mets. Right off the top, this is the first time ever two pitchers on the same team are making over $40 million per season (they're both getting $43.33 million annually), but there's a lot more here with these two.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitcher who flipped the bird to Phillies fans during the World Series reportedly signed with one of the team's biggest rivals Monday. Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with a vesting option for the third year with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic. Verlander, 39, is coming off a season where he won the Cy Young Award and beat the Phillies in the World Series, 4-2, with the Houston Astros. In two games against the Phillies in the World Series, Verlander went 1-0 in 10 innings, allowed six earned runs, a home run and 11...
