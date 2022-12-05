ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British man killed, another wounded in St Lucia bar shooting

By The Associated Press
One British man has been killed and another injured in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia, according to the U.K.’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Local media report that the shooting occurred late Saturday at a bar in the capital of Soufriere. No one has been arrested.

The British man who died was identified as Donnie McKinnon. He was living in St. Lucia but previously worked at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Scotland , which shared a statement with The Associated Press saying it is devastated over his death.

“We will remember him as the lovely, unassuming and very popular guy we all knew,” the hotel said.

The wounded Briton's identity was not released.

The killing comes as St. Lucia struggles with a spike in violent crime. The island of some 185,000 inhabitants has reported at least 68 slayings so far this year, compared with a record 74 killings reported last year.

