Crews And Breakker Go Fishing, D'Angelo Returns To The Ring | NXT Fight Size

Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 6, 2022:. - NXT Champion Bron Breakker took a fishing trip ahead of NXT Deadline, and he was joined by Apollo Crews, his challenger on Saturday. Crews discussed Breakker's run with the gold and noted that if Breakker is so tired of the grind, he should hand over the title. Breakker declined, and both men agreed that their match will be a banger.
John Skyler Signs Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

John Skyler has signed a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Skyler is a 15-year veteran, and he has competed for various promotions. In 2022, he has wrestled at multiple IMPACT tapings, and he has also performed at two tapings of NJPW STRONG. Speaking on The Angle Podcast, Skyler shared the...
The Usos Top 2022 PWI Tag Team 100

Pro Wrestling Illustrated released its annual Tag Team 100 and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) were ranked number one. Tag teams were evaluated between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. The criteria for ranking includes in-ring achievement, influence on the sport/promotion, technical ability, quality of competition, and activity.
Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss, And More Announced For 12/12 WWE Raw

WWE is loading up the card for the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. As confirmed during the December 5 episode of WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley will face Seth Rollins in a #1 Contender's Match for the WWE United States Championship next Monday. This bout will be the latest chapter of the rivalry between the two stars. They have been at odds for a number of weeks, dating back to October. After Brock Lesnar attacked Lashley, Rollins beat "The All Mighty" to win the WWE United States Championship on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw. Austin Theory later beat both Rollins and Lashley to win the title at WWE Survivor Series.
Anthony Bowens Didn’t Ask For Permission To Scream ‘Scissor Me Daddy Ass’

The catchphrase took the world by storm when Anthony Bowens began screaming it after announcing the arrival of The Acclaimed and getting the crowd to chant "ass boys" at Austin & Colten Gunn. It's now become one of the many catchphrases used by The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Bowens) as they hold the AEW Tag Team Championships with the management of Billy Gunn.
Dustin Rhodes: I Don't Want To Embarrass Myself, I Want To Get Out While I Can Still Walk

On December 3 at the Blizzard Brawl tapings, Dustin Rhodes announced that 2023 would be his last year as an in-ring wrestler. Rhodes returned to the ring on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, competing in the Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royale. Prior to the battle royale, he hadn't wrestled since August when he unsuccessfully challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title. He has undergone a series of knee surgeries and said he had about a year left on his AEW contract.
