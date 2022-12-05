Read full article on original website
WWE Raw (12/5/22) Results: Women’s Triple Threats, JBL Hosts A Poker Tournament, Tag Title Match
WWE Raw (12/5) - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) vs. Elias & Matt Riddle. - Footage is shown of The Bloodline taking out Elias before tonight's show. Jimmy and Jey Uso say that the Tag Team Championship match is canceled but Matt Riddle comes out and introduces Kevin Owens as his partner.
The Miz Reflects On WWE Wanting To Sign Him As A Commentator, Taking A Paycut To Join WWE
The Miz wasn't originally seen as a WWE Superstar. The Miz competed on the fourth season of WWE Tough Enough, and though he was ultimately defeated by Daniel Puder, he earned a developmental contract with the company. Since signing with WWE following Tough Enough, Miz has become one of the most decorated and reliable wrestlers in the company.
Athena: The Girls Can Hit Just As Hard As The Guys; If I Were A Man, There Would Be No Backlash
Athena addresses criticism of her new style. Over the past month, Athena has shifted her in-ring style, working more aggressively and hard-hitting, effectively turning heel in the process. The change started to happen on AEW Dark when she would wrestle local talent and then came to television when she faced Madison Rayne and then attacked Aubrey Edwards.
Two Women's Triple Threat Matches Added To 12/5 WWE Raw
WWE Raw (12/5) - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) vs. Elias & Matt Riddle. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE Raw beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.
Help IMPACT Star Joe Doering Pin Cancer With New GoFundMe | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for December 5, 2022. - IMPACT Star Joe Doering is still battling brain cancer, and you can donate to his cause via GoFundMe. - A new poster featuring Dave Bautista has been released for the upcoming movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery:. -...
Crews And Breakker Go Fishing, D'Angelo Returns To The Ring | NXT Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 6, 2022:. - NXT Champion Bron Breakker took a fishing trip ahead of NXT Deadline, and he was joined by Apollo Crews, his challenger on Saturday. Crews discussed Breakker's run with the gold and noted that if Breakker is so tired of the grind, he should hand over the title. Breakker declined, and both men agreed that their match will be a banger.
WWE Raw On 12/5 Records Decrease In Average Viewership, Key Demo Rating Ticks Up
Check out the viewership numbers for the December 5 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston reports WWE Raw on December 5 averaged 1.536 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.668 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18 to 49...
WWE SmackDown On 12/2 Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating From Previous FS1 Episode
The numbers are in for the December 2 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday's WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 902,000 viewers. This number is up the 835,000 viewers the last FS1 edition of SmackDown drew on October 28. Friday's show drew a 0.25 rating in the 18...
Renee Paquette Says She Has Three-Year Talent And Producer Contracts With AEW
On October 12 it was announced that Renee Paquette had officially signed with AEW. She made her debut on AEW Dynamite that night, welcoming the Toronto crowd to the show. Paquette had been away from wrestling television since WWE SummerSlam 2020 when she left WWE to pursue other projects. Speaking...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/5): Konosuke Takeshita, Top Flight, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 5, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The lineup features names like Konosuke Takeshita, Top Flight, The Embassy, and more. The stream for the show can be seen below. Full results can be seen below. AEW...
12/6 WWE NXT Records Lowest Viewership Number Since May, Demo Rating Remains Steady
Viewership for the December 6 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on December 6 drew 534,000 viewers. This number is down big from the 644,000 viewers the show drew last week. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has drawn since May. NXT...
John Skyler Signs Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
John Skyler has signed a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Skyler is a 15-year veteran, and he has competed for various promotions. In 2022, he has wrestled at multiple IMPACT tapings, and he has also performed at two tapings of NJPW STRONG. Speaking on The Angle Podcast, Skyler shared the...
The Usos Top 2022 PWI Tag Team 100
Pro Wrestling Illustrated released its annual Tag Team 100 and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) were ranked number one. Tag teams were evaluated between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. The criteria for ranking includes in-ring achievement, influence on the sport/promotion, technical ability, quality of competition, and activity.
Shawn Michaels NXT Deadline Pre-Show Media Conference Call
Shawn Michaels speaks to media ahead of the NXT Deadline show. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss, And More Announced For 12/12 WWE Raw
WWE is loading up the card for the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. As confirmed during the December 5 episode of WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley will face Seth Rollins in a #1 Contender's Match for the WWE United States Championship next Monday. This bout will be the latest chapter of the rivalry between the two stars. They have been at odds for a number of weeks, dating back to October. After Brock Lesnar attacked Lashley, Rollins beat "The All Mighty" to win the WWE United States Championship on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw. Austin Theory later beat both Rollins and Lashley to win the title at WWE Survivor Series.
Becky Lynch Says Her Shoulder 'Still Isn't Feeling Right,' Didn't Want To 'Half-Ass' Her Return
Becky Lynch made her return to the ring at WWE Survivor Series competing in the WarGames match. Lynch had not wrestled since WWE SummerSlam when she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair. Lynch had a successful return, scoring the pinfall for her team (Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, & Mia...
Anthony Bowens Discusses Trying To Get Over 'That's Right' Like Steve Austin's 'What'
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) have gotten over their fair share of catchphrases over the last year as everyone loves The Acclaimed. On Friday's AEW Rampage, fans may have noticed Caster saying "That's Right!" after a line by Bowens. "That's right" is the latest in a line of catchphrases that keep the crowd engaged.
Anthony Bowens Didn’t Ask For Permission To Scream ‘Scissor Me Daddy Ass’
The catchphrase took the world by storm when Anthony Bowens began screaming it after announcing the arrival of The Acclaimed and getting the crowd to chant "ass boys" at Austin & Colten Gunn. It's now become one of the many catchphrases used by The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Bowens) as they hold the AEW Tag Team Championships with the management of Billy Gunn.
Dustin Rhodes: I Don't Want To Embarrass Myself, I Want To Get Out While I Can Still Walk
On December 3 at the Blizzard Brawl tapings, Dustin Rhodes announced that 2023 would be his last year as an in-ring wrestler. Rhodes returned to the ring on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, competing in the Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royale. Prior to the battle royale, he hadn't wrestled since August when he unsuccessfully challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title. He has undergone a series of knee surgeries and said he had about a year left on his AEW contract.
Eddie Kingston, Bobby Fish, STRONG Survivor Match, And More Added To NJPW STRONG Nemesis
New Japan Pro-Wrestling continues to load up the card for NJPW STRONG Nemesis. NJPW will return to The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, on December 11. The show will be the final NJPW STRONG taping of 2022. Jay White and other stars will compete, and NJPW has announced two more matches for the card.
