Is Mercadolibre Stock a Buy Right Now?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA
 3 days ago

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is an e-commerce and financial technology company operating in Latin America. The stock is down significantly in 2022, with some investors asking whether it's an excellent time to buy MercadoLibre stock.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 2, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 4, 2022.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

