Donovan Mitchell New King in Town as Cavs Crown LeBron, Lakers

1. Well, well, well. Look who swept LeBron James‘ team for the first time in history. That’s right, your 2022-23 Cavaliers. 2. It wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a whole lot of Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of Jarrett Allen in the first half. Nor did it hurt that Lakers star Anthony Davis only played eight minutes, before exiting with flu-like symptoms.
Brian Kelly, Frank Wilson Go In-Home With LSU Commit Kaleb Jackson

Baton Rouge native and four-star running back Kaleb Jackson gave LSU coach Brian Kelly a massive commitment at a position of need in July. Fast forward to December and the Tigers continue to push for the elite back as Early Signing Day approaches. Coach Kelly and running backs coach Frank Wilson went with an in-home visit on Monday with Jackson.
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
Ranking the 10 worst contracts in NBA history

There’ve been a lot of bad NBA contracts over the years, but below is a list of the 10 worst all-time signings in recent NBA history. The National Basketball Association has been in existence since 1946. It’s gone through multiple expansions and mergers to become what it is now. Over the course of those years, there are sure to be some off-the-wall contracts, especially in the early years before commercialization and major television deals.
Nike makes decision on Kyrie Irving’s future

Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last month amid the latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star, and the company has now decided to sever ties altogether. A Nike spokesperson said Monday that Irving is no longer associated with the brand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nike...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 7, 2022

If the second game of New Orleans’ four-game homestand has even 10 percent of the entertainment value that Sunday’s opener did, it will be a fun evening in the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. The Pelicans (15-8) will try to win their fifth straight game overall (Oklahoma City, Toronto, San Antonio, Denver) and fifth consecutive on their home floor (Golden State, OKC, Toronto, Denver), hosting Detroit (7-19) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.
