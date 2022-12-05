Read full article on original website
Related
Kyrie Irving Responds To Nike Officially Ending Partnership: “Let The Party Begin”
Kyrie Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA, but he responded rather nonchalantly after Nike ended their partnership.
Kyrie Irving Releases First Statement After Breakup With Nike
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is no longer with Nike
Report: Warriors Interested in Trading James Wiseman for Jakob Poeltl
The Warriors are reportedly interested in the Spurs' big man.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
The Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League on Monday.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell New King in Town as Cavs Crown LeBron, Lakers
1. Well, well, well. Look who swept LeBron James‘ team for the first time in history. That’s right, your 2022-23 Cavaliers. 2. It wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a whole lot of Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of Jarrett Allen in the first half. Nor did it hurt that Lakers star Anthony Davis only played eight minutes, before exiting with flu-like symptoms.
NOLA.com
Saints legend Drew Brees explains why his house is divided for the Purdue-LSU Citrus Bowl
The Brees home is divided for the Citrus Bowl. Drew Brees is a proud Purdue alumni who was at the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday when his Boilermakers lost to Michigan. He also loves LSU Tigers football, but maybe not as much as his kids. It's understandable that...
Brian Kelly, Frank Wilson Go In-Home With LSU Commit Kaleb Jackson
Baton Rouge native and four-star running back Kaleb Jackson gave LSU coach Brian Kelly a massive commitment at a position of need in July. Fast forward to December and the Tigers continue to push for the elite back as Early Signing Day approaches. Coach Kelly and running backs coach Frank Wilson went with an in-home visit on Monday with Jackson.
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
Ranking the 10 worst contracts in NBA history
There’ve been a lot of bad NBA contracts over the years, but below is a list of the 10 worst all-time signings in recent NBA history. The National Basketball Association has been in existence since 1946. It’s gone through multiple expansions and mergers to become what it is now. Over the course of those years, there are sure to be some off-the-wall contracts, especially in the early years before commercialization and major television deals.
Nike makes decision on Kyrie Irving’s future
Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last month amid the latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star, and the company has now decided to sever ties altogether. A Nike spokesperson said Monday that Irving is no longer associated with the brand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nike...
Detroit News
Pistons rally from 16-point deficit, but lose to Zion Williamson, Pelicans
New Orleans — The Pistons, searching for some consistency, faced off against one of the best teams in the NBA on Wednesday night. The New Orleans Pelicans, led by the quick and high-flying Zion Williamson, stood in the way of Detroit’s second win in as many days. In...
Stephon Marbury Brutally Calls Out NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith
Stephon Marbury roasted Stephen A. Smith in a rant where he explained why he doesn't take Stephen A's basketball takes seriously.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 7, 2022
If the second game of New Orleans’ four-game homestand has even 10 percent of the entertainment value that Sunday’s opener did, it will be a fun evening in the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. The Pelicans (15-8) will try to win their fifth straight game overall (Oklahoma City, Toronto, San Antonio, Denver) and fifth consecutive on their home floor (Golden State, OKC, Toronto, Denver), hosting Detroit (7-19) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.
Former NBA Players Trash Nate McMillan's Coaching Style
Former NBA players Matt Barnes and Jelani McCoy disparaged Hawks head coach Nate McMillan's coaching style.
Yardbarker
Recap: Lakers Lose To Cavaliers After Anthony Davis Left With Flu-Like Symptoms
The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-102 as L.A. couldn’t keep up with the young Cleveland offense without Anthony Davis — who left the Tuesday clash in the first quarter due to flu-like symptoms. Motivated by his return to Cleveland as always, James stepped up after...
3 insane trades that send Patrick Kane to the New York Islanders
The Chicago Blackhawks are a very bad hockey team. After getting beat by the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, they are 4-14-4 which is good for a three-way tie for second to last in the entire National Hockey League. This team had no chance against a Devils team that is loaded.
Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant is Most Talented Player in NBA
The Warriors' head coach still has high praise for Kevin Durant
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0