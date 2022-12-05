ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fork, UT

KSLTV

Delivery driver hit by car in Bluffdale neighborhood

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A delivery driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he was hit by a car while getting out of his vehicle in Bluffdale. The incident happened at 802 W. Star Spangled Drive. Police said the pedestrian — who suffered a leg injury, possibly a broken...
BLUFFDALE, UT
kjzz.com

17-year-old remains in critical condition after crash in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old girl remained in critical condition after being struck in Taylorsville by a suspected impaired driver. Officials with the Taylorsville Police Department said the crash happened near 4430 S. Atherton Drive on Dec. 4 in the early morning hours. They said impairment was suspected...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Utah family gets 'a measure of justice' in 50-year-old rape case

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller's family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

