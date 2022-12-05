Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Warrant issued for Nevada man allegedly involved in shooting outside Salt Lake bar
SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Nevada man accused of shooting another person outside a Salt Lake City bar. Jorge Manuel Ontiveros-Guevara, 27, of Spring Creek, Nevada, near Elko, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with discharge of a firearm causing injury and aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, second-degree felonies.
Provo man arrested for allegedly breaking into LDS temple because he ‘did not want to freeze’
A Provo man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking a $4,000 stained glass window to get into a Latter-Day Saints temple because he "was cold and did not want to freeze," according to police.
Provo police ask for help in identifying cars whose drivers may have witnessed fatal hit-and-run
The Provo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two vehicles whose drivers may have witnessed the fatal hit-and-run last Thursday, Dec. 1.
‘I was scared and drunk’: Woman arrested 10 months after fatal West Valley City crash
A woman has been arrested 10 months after a West Valley City crash that left one victim, Carol Galentine, dead at the scene.
Family of Hunter High shooting victim upset over shooter’s ‘slap on the wrist’ sentencing
The family members of the victim of the Hunter High School shooting back in January 2022 spoke out against the shooter's sentencing. They said justice wasn't served.
Utah teen clinging to life after crash with impaired driver
17-year-old Maddie Anderson nearly died after she was hit by a driver in Taylorsville early Sunday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Price man charged with manslaughter in 2019 shooting death of East Carbon woman
PRICE, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Price man has been charged with manslaughter roughly three years after prosecutors say he recklessly caused the shooting death of an East Carbon woman. Ashlie Logston, 40, was holding a firearm while sitting down at an East Carbon home Dec....
South Jordan man allegedly pulls gun out when told to wait for pedestrian to cross the street
A South Jordan man, who is also accused of sexually exploiting a teenage girl, has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 1, for allegedly pointing a gun at a man who told him to wait for an elderly woman to cross the road.
KSLTV
Crash leaves teen in critical condition after being hit by possible drunk driver
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A car crash just after midnight on Sunday left one teen hospitalized in critical condition. According to Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department, the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday at 4430 S Atherton Drive. The crash involved two cars, one with a teenage...
KSLTV
Delivery driver hit by car in Bluffdale neighborhood
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A delivery driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he was hit by a car while getting out of his vehicle in Bluffdale. The incident happened at 802 W. Star Spangled Drive. Police said the pedestrian — who suffered a leg injury, possibly a broken...
kjzz.com
17-year-old remains in critical condition after crash in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old girl remained in critical condition after being struck in Taylorsville by a suspected impaired driver. Officials with the Taylorsville Police Department said the crash happened near 4430 S. Atherton Drive on Dec. 4 in the early morning hours. They said impairment was suspected...
Gephardt Daily
Provo woman jailed for allegedly trying to run over husband after argument
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo woman was booked into jail Sunday after a call came to dispatch reporting a woman trying to run over a male with her vehicle. Police responded to the scene, in the Vineyard area, and ultimately arrested the 39-year-old...
kjzz.com
Victims identified in fatal collision with box truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The two people killed Saturday in a crash in West Valley City have been identified by authorities. According to police, the collision happened at approximately 3:23 p.m. at 3200 W Pkwy Blvd. A box truck was stopped with the driver inside, according to...
Friends remember woman killed in Provo hit-and-run accident
Friends and colleagues of the Provo woman killed in a hit-and-run accident in Provo shared their memories in tribute days after her shocking death.
Skier captures video of massive avalanche on Park City Ridgeline
Over the years, the Dutch Draw location just outside of Park City Mountain Resort has been the sight of nearly a handful of avalanche-related fatalities.
LIVE: Massive oil spill on I-15 in Draper prompts hours of closures
Drivers headed North in Draper should be aware of a massive oil spill that closed the freeway through the night and is expected to take until at least mid-morning to clean up.
ksl.com
10 months after a fatal crash in West Valley, prosecutors believe they know who caused it
WEST VALLEY CITY — Ten months after arresting a man believed to have caused a fatal crash in West Valley City, prosecutors now say it was a woman who was actually driving that day with the man. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in...
Family mourns siblings killed in West Valley City car crash
West Valley City Police have identified the two people who died in a car crash over the weekend as 32-year-old Bebs Tisha Lee Valencia and 40-year-old Myron Marcello Singer.
KSLTV
Utah family gets ‘a measure of justice’ in 50-year-old rape case
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller’s family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
kjzz.com
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after two-vehicle rollover in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake County. Officials said the crash happened on southbound I-15 at the 11400 South offramp in South Jordan on Monday. Both cars rolled off the freeway to...
